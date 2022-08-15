HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual campaign for the United Way of Reno County is getting underway soon. "We are excited to kick off our United Way community-wide campaign," said Carla Stanfield with United Way. "We're going to be doing that on Monday, August 29. We're going to actually have two separate events, but we'd love for the community to join us for either or both. The first is going to be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, over in the Hutchinson Public Library parking lot."

RENO COUNTY, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO