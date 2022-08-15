Read full article on original website
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Business spotlight Prairie Rose Chuckwagon
Operating since 1999, the Prairie Rose Chuckwagon has hosted numerous events from traditional chuckwagon suppers, weddings, fundraisers and even prom dance nights. Sitting on over 44 acres, JW Johnson and her husband Greg purchased the entertainment venue in 2007 and have enjoyed operating it ever since. JW and Greg Johnson...
Beer, burgers and brats: Saturday will be busy with three big food events in Wichita
It could be hard to choose which food-focused event to patronize this weekend.
Hutchinson celebrating 150 years by bringing back mile-long party
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Many years ago, Hutchinson had the annual Pow Wow celebration. The celebration was so popular that more than 125,000 people would come celebrate. It included a mile-long meal and party. That tradition is back Thursday evening with the city's sesquicentennial celebration. Thursday evening, Hutchinson will relive...
Grain industry book to be for sale Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson man is bringing a book of local history to Thursday's block party event. Bob Summers wrote Mills and Elevators 1871-2021 when he couldn't find that information elsewhere. "I really didn't set out to write a book," Summers said. "A few years ago after I...
wichitabyeb.com
The newest Chick-fil-A in northeast Wichita opens next week
Construction has been going on for most of the year, and on August 24th, the doors are ready to open to the public. Wichita’s latest Chick-fil-A will be opening on Wednesday. The popular chicken restaurant will be located at 2400 N. Greenwich Road, which is just south of Academy...
KSN.com
What’s new at the Kansas State Fair this year?
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Aside from the strong lineup at this year’s Nex-Tech Grandstand, there are more exciting events happening at the 2022 Kansas State Fair. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the Kansas State Fair is honoring our seniors. Tickets for anyone 55 and older are only $2. Guests can also enjoy bingo at Dillon Hall from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Help The Orpheum choose a mural to display on south side of building
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — According to The Orpheum, “The cut-out/former billboard space on the south side of the theatre has been blank for too many years.” As The Orpheum gears up to celebrate its 100th anniversary in September, crewmembers want to fill the space with a mural. That is why The Orpheum is hosting the […]
KSN.com
County Seat Bar and Grill
The County Seat Bar & Grill is very appropriately located in the county seat, Lyons, KS. Just off the town square is the popular neighborhood bar and grill with a “Cheers” vibe and great people. County Seat Bar & Grill is locally owned and operated and offers a...
Kansas Humane Society hosting $75 puppy adoption event
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) is hosting a $75 puppy adoption event. From Thursday, Aug. 18 through Saturday, Aug. 20, puppies five months and younger will be available for $75 each. All puppies from the KHS are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and up to date on their Bordetella vaccines, distemper parvo […]
Pratt Tribune
Abbott, his ‘67 Ford F100, and friends make the most of summer car shows in Kansas
Al Abbott won the Best of Ford Truck trophy at the 2022 City of Pratt Fire Department Car Show and Swap Meet on Saturday at Sixth Street Park in Pratt, a fun accomplishment to be sure, but that’s not what puts the smile on his face. Abbott, a retired Pratt businessman, is all smiles because he enjoys attending car shows on the weekends. He enjoys sitting under his shade canopy with good friends old and new, and trading car stories. Or in his case, special truck stories, because his go-to vehicle is his light-turquoiseblue ‘67 F100 pickup. It has been since his ride since 1979.
Time capsule offers look back
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As the city of Hutchinson prepares to celebrate its sesquicentennial, a group of citizens and city officials gathered at city hall to open the centennial time capsule that was buried Aug. 10, 1972. The well-rusted metal box was unearthed and then opened in a special ceremony at city hall.
7 of the Best Castles in Kansas That You Can Visit
You don't have to travel all the way to Europe to see a castle in real life, Kansas is a state that's filled with them. From gorgeous historic buildings to places so abandoned they're rumored to be haunted, here is a list of some of the most intriguing Kansas castles and where you can find them.
The Arcade in Wichita is about to get a new Old Town address, expand with food and drink
The business will move to a spot with four times the space this fall.
United Way of Reno County kickoff coming up Aug. 29
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual campaign for the United Way of Reno County is getting underway soon. "We are excited to kick off our United Way community-wide campaign," said Carla Stanfield with United Way. "We're going to be doing that on Monday, August 29. We're going to actually have two separate events, but we'd love for the community to join us for either or both. The first is going to be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, over in the Hutchinson Public Library parking lot."
greatbendpost.com
TRADING POST LISTINGS FOR WEDNESDAY (8/17/22
TRADING POST CLASSIFIED: SOUTHARD CORPORATION LOOKING FOR AFTER OURS CLEANING PERSON OR COMPANY, 5 NIGHTS A WEEK. INQUIRE AT SOUTHARD CORPORATION 1222 10TH STREET, GREAT BEND. REFERENCES REQUIRED. 1. LOOKING FOR OLD RIDING AND PUSH MOWERS IF ANYONE IS GIVING THEM AWAY/A SELECTION OF BICYCLES STARTING AT $10.00/DIFFERENT SIZE LAWN...
SW Bricktown Fiesta date set
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council approved the official date for the SW Bricktown Fiesta at its meeting on Tuesday as September 24. "Because it's in the city park, the Southwest Bricktown Park, they need the designated entertainment district," said City Attorney Paul Brown. "This will keep them in compliance with the city code. We'd ask the council to approve the resolution allowing that on September 24 from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m."
wichitabyeb.com
Go Taco is the true definition of a hidden gem
Some people think you should level set your expectations on food depending on where you go. I believe that if any place is wanting your hard-earned money, they should at least put some effort to try to win your business. This includes anywhere food is sold, like a convenience store or gas station. We don’t necessarily need to expect 5-star meals, but we should at least get something we enjoy.
PHOTOS: 1972 centennial time capsule
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The time capsule that was buried at the new Hutchinson city offices in 1972 was opened today at a special ceremony at city hall. It included letters magazines and other artifacts from the time. The ceremony also included the placing of the sesquicentennial time capsule to be opened in 2072.
New sushi restaurant that also offers Korean fried chicken has just opened in Wichita
The restaurant, owned by a father and son, offers a a couple of things Wichitans haven’t seen before.
Chamber insurance survey ends today
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce Blue Interest Survey will close today. The Chamber is asking interested parties to complete the survey. This is being conducted to gather the interest level of businesses and organizations across the state and will be used to determine the monthly premiums of these health plans. CLICK HERE TO TAKE THE SURVEY.
