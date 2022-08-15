ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker County, OR

Wallowa School District Delays Classes Due to Storm Damage

WALLOWA – (Release from the Wallowa School District) “Good afternoon staff, families, and board members. I wanted to take a minute and reach out to you this afternoon as we all wade through the aftermath of the storm. My heart goes out to you all. The strength of the Wallowa community has been so incredible, as neighbors helped neighbors, and everyone banded together. Wallowa is Strong!
WALLOWA, OR
Wrong-way driver is jailed

PENDLETON – The driver in a crash on Interstate 84 that took the life of Kari Ann Lindeman, 49, of La Grande on July 29 has apparently recovered from his injuries and been extradited to Umatilla County Jail. Gabriel Madrid Velasquez, 55, of Kennewick is charged with one count...
LA GRANDE, OR
Six More Mosquito Pools Test Positive for West Nile Virus in Baker County

BAKER CITY – (Release from the Oregon Health Authority) West Nile virus has been detected in six additional pools of mosquitoes from various testing sites in the Keating valley area of Baker County. This brings the total to nine mosquito pools to test positive for the virus this year. The mosquitoes were tested at Oregon State University’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.
BAKER COUNTY, OR
La Grande PD makes arrest in Hit and Run case

LA GRANDE – (Release from La Grande Police Department) On Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 4:32 pm, La Grande Police detectives arrested Elijah Bennett Ward (26-yoa) of La Grande, in connection to the August 13, 2022 hit and run death of Maison Andrew (24-yoa) of La Grande. Andrew was...
LA GRANDE, OR
West Nile Virus Detected in Additional Mosquitoes in Union County

IMBLER – (Release from the Oregon Health Authority) West Nile virus, which is spread by mosquitoes, has been detected in mosquitoes at two additional testing sites in Union County, Ore. This makes three positive tests in three different parts of Imbler. Health officials are advising people in Union County...
UNION COUNTY, OR
Death investigation continues in La Grande after fatal hit and run

LA GRANDE – (Releases from the La Grande Police Department) On August 13, 2022 at approximately 5:30AM, a passerby walking on 16th Street in La Grande observed a male subject lying on the side of the road on the 400 block of 16th Street and immediately contacted 911. La...
LA GRANDE, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good steak then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. No matter how you prefer to eat your steak, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these fantastic steakhouses. All of them are known for using only high-quality ingredients and for providing excellent services to their customers. In conclusion, if you have never visited them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a delicious steak. Here's what made it on the list:
OREGON STATE
Officer Ben Johnson Sworn in to the La Grande Police Department

LA GRANDE – The La Grande Police Department has welcomed a new officer to the department. Yesterday, Officer Ben Johnson, (26) was sworn in at the newest officer at the Police Department. According to the departments Facebook page, Officer Johnson is a La Grande native, and he worked for...
LA GRANDE, OR
EOU Women’s Cross-Country Cracks Top Five

LA GRANDE – (Release from Eastern Oregon University) The Cascade Collegiate Conference released the 2022 Coaches’ Preseason Poll Wednesday morning, and the Eastern Oregon University Women’s Cross-Country team is ranked fourth. The Mountaineers tallied 56 points in the poll and sit behind College of Idaho at No. 1, Southern Oregon University at No. 2, and Lewis-Clark State College at No. 3.
LA GRANDE, OR
Place your vote for Destiny Wecks to be Ms. Stars and Stripes 2022

JOSEPH – Destiny Wecks of Joseph is no stranger to crowns, being crowned with multiple titles over the years including Miss Rodeo Oregon Sweetheart, Junior Miss Rodeo Oregon, Oregon High School Rodeo First Attendant/Princess and more. Now, Wecks is working on her next title, but she needs your help...
JOSEPH, OR

