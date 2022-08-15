Read full article on original website
elkhornmediagroup.com
Wallowa School District Delays Classes Due to Storm Damage
WALLOWA – (Release from the Wallowa School District) “Good afternoon staff, families, and board members. I wanted to take a minute and reach out to you this afternoon as we all wade through the aftermath of the storm. My heart goes out to you all. The strength of the Wallowa community has been so incredible, as neighbors helped neighbors, and everyone banded together. Wallowa is Strong!
Post Register
Weiser City Police and Washington County Sheriff's Office lookout for drunk drivers
WEISER, Idaho (CBS2) — Officers from the Weiser City Police and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff's Office are joining law enforcement agencies across Idaho to keep drunk drivers off the road. Beginning Friday, Aug. 19 through Sep. 5, officers will dedicate patrols to look for drivers under the...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Wrong-way driver is jailed
PENDLETON – The driver in a crash on Interstate 84 that took the life of Kari Ann Lindeman, 49, of La Grande on July 29 has apparently recovered from his injuries and been extradited to Umatilla County Jail. Gabriel Madrid Velasquez, 55, of Kennewick is charged with one count...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Six More Mosquito Pools Test Positive for West Nile Virus in Baker County
BAKER CITY – (Release from the Oregon Health Authority) West Nile virus has been detected in six additional pools of mosquitoes from various testing sites in the Keating valley area of Baker County. This brings the total to nine mosquito pools to test positive for the virus this year. The mosquitoes were tested at Oregon State University’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.
elkhornmediagroup.com
La Grande PD makes arrest in Hit and Run case
LA GRANDE – (Release from La Grande Police Department) On Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 4:32 pm, La Grande Police detectives arrested Elijah Bennett Ward (26-yoa) of La Grande, in connection to the August 13, 2022 hit and run death of Maison Andrew (24-yoa) of La Grande. Andrew was...
elkhornmediagroup.com
West Nile Virus Detected in Additional Mosquitoes in Union County
IMBLER – (Release from the Oregon Health Authority) West Nile virus, which is spread by mosquitoes, has been detected in mosquitoes at two additional testing sites in Union County, Ore. This makes three positive tests in three different parts of Imbler. Health officials are advising people in Union County...
ijpr.org
The Nez Perce people build an ongoing story about return in Wallowa, Oregon
Nearly 150 years ago, the Wallowa Band of the Nez Perce people were exiled. For three decades, they’ve held the Tamkaliks Celebration to commemorate their return. After missing two years due to COVID-19, the gathering has resumed. The hot summer day crept into evening by the time Fred Hill...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Death investigation continues in La Grande after fatal hit and run
LA GRANDE – (Releases from the La Grande Police Department) On August 13, 2022 at approximately 5:30AM, a passerby walking on 16th Street in La Grande observed a male subject lying on the side of the road on the 400 block of 16th Street and immediately contacted 911. La...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good steak then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. No matter how you prefer to eat your steak, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these fantastic steakhouses. All of them are known for using only high-quality ingredients and for providing excellent services to their customers. In conclusion, if you have never visited them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a delicious steak. Here's what made it on the list:
elkhornmediagroup.com
Officer Ben Johnson Sworn in to the La Grande Police Department
LA GRANDE – The La Grande Police Department has welcomed a new officer to the department. Yesterday, Officer Ben Johnson, (26) was sworn in at the newest officer at the Police Department. According to the departments Facebook page, Officer Johnson is a La Grande native, and he worked for...
elkhornmediagroup.com
EOU Women’s Cross-Country Cracks Top Five
LA GRANDE – (Release from Eastern Oregon University) The Cascade Collegiate Conference released the 2022 Coaches’ Preseason Poll Wednesday morning, and the Eastern Oregon University Women’s Cross-Country team is ranked fourth. The Mountaineers tallied 56 points in the poll and sit behind College of Idaho at No. 1, Southern Oregon University at No. 2, and Lewis-Clark State College at No. 3.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Place your vote for Destiny Wecks to be Ms. Stars and Stripes 2022
JOSEPH – Destiny Wecks of Joseph is no stranger to crowns, being crowned with multiple titles over the years including Miss Rodeo Oregon Sweetheart, Junior Miss Rodeo Oregon, Oregon High School Rodeo First Attendant/Princess and more. Now, Wecks is working on her next title, but she needs your help...
