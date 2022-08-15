ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado City, CO

A Colorado City is Top 25 in the Country for Thrift Shopping

The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though.
CPW Hopes To Identify Reckless Colorado Moose Poacher

The case is nearly a year old, but Colorado wildlife officials are now asking for help identifying the person who illegally killed a moose last fall in Teller County. According to Colorado Parks & Wildlife, a man dressed in hunter camouflage shot a moose with an arrow and left it to die. The man attempted to remove the head of the animal with a large rack and then tried to hide the carcass with branches and sticks.
Global burlesque contest reboots in tiny Manitou Springs with dozens of performers

Kiva Siani learned to love herself through burlesque performances and exotic dancing, even if some people see her art forms as titillating or scandalous. “I’m not saying kids should come to all these shows,” Sinia, 43, said of the separate but parallel worlds she’s danced in through her career. “But it’s so normal to show them violent scenes of other people getting beat up and bloodied, and it’s considered OK because it’s in superhero movies. Why can’t we allow more displays of love to be normal?”
Free farmers market this Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — A free farmers market will take place this Saturday, August 20 in southeast Colorado Springs. The market is made possible through grants and is put on by the Solid Rock Community Development Corporation. The weekend market runs from noon to 2 p.m. at the Mission Trace Shopping Center, located at 3175 South […]
CDOT to begin pavement-marking operations on nine southern Colorado highways

COLORADO (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will soon begin pavement-marking operations on nine highways across southern Colorado. Crews will begin work on Aug. 21 on highways in Park, Teller, El Paso, Fremont, Las Animas, Custer, Pueblo, Huerfano, and Prowers Counties. CDOT said their crews along with crews...
Married couple from Utah killed in crash south of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The two people killed in a crash on Saturday have been identified as a married couple from Utah. According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, approximately 7 miles south of Pueblo. A 2006 Ford Motorhome travelling southbound in I-25 traveled off […]
ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado.

