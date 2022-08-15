Read full article on original website
A Colorado City is Top 25 in the Country for Thrift Shopping
The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though.
Why are the Colorado skies hazy? And is that fire local?
Between rain clouds, it's likely that many Coloradans are noticing a bit of wildfire smoke in the air on Friday. This smoke isn't coming from a local wildfire, but from other states. According to the AirNow.gov fire map, smoke in Colorado appears to be traveling to the state from fires...
CPW Hopes To Identify Reckless Colorado Moose Poacher
The case is nearly a year old, but Colorado wildlife officials are now asking for help identifying the person who illegally killed a moose last fall in Teller County. According to Colorado Parks & Wildlife, a man dressed in hunter camouflage shot a moose with an arrow and left it to die. The man attempted to remove the head of the animal with a large rack and then tried to hide the carcass with branches and sticks.
Only a Cemetery Remains in the Colorado Town Destroyed by Flood
You may or may not know this, but there was once a town just outside of Pueblo, Colorado by the name of Swallows. However, many years ago the town was destroyed by a flood and subsequently became completely covered with water. However, one part of Swallows, Colorado still remains and...
Global burlesque contest reboots in tiny Manitou Springs with dozens of performers
Kiva Siani learned to love herself through burlesque performances and exotic dancing, even if some people see her art forms as titillating or scandalous. “I’m not saying kids should come to all these shows,” Sinia, 43, said of the separate but parallel worlds she’s danced in through her career. “But it’s so normal to show them violent scenes of other people getting beat up and bloodied, and it’s considered OK because it’s in superhero movies. Why can’t we allow more displays of love to be normal?”
New Transportation Hub Coming to Grand Junction 2025
$46 million will soon help move transportation on the Western Slope move forward.
Driver reportedly swerves to miss deer on I-25 in Colorado resulting in a deadly crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead and a second is seriously injured following a rollover crash on I-25 Friday morning. Colorado State Patrol is reporting the crash happened along the highway near Walsenburg on the south side of the state at about 5:20 a.m. “[The driver] swerved...
Free farmers market this Saturday
COLORADO SPRINGS — A free farmers market will take place this Saturday, August 20 in southeast Colorado Springs. The market is made possible through grants and is put on by the Solid Rock Community Development Corporation. The weekend market runs from noon to 2 p.m. at the Mission Trace Shopping Center, located at 3175 South […]
A Colorado Schoolhouse From the 1800s is Now a Luxurious Ranch
Coloradans do a great job of preserving the state's historical past. Many structures from the 19th and early 20th centuries are still standing today, and quite a few of them have been transformed into unique dwellings, businesses, and other hotel-like accomodations. Examples of old structures being preserved for current use...
Power outage in northern Colorado Springs affecting nearly 800 people
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) is working on a power outage in northern Colorado Springs. The outage started at 4 p.m. and is expected to be fixed by 8 p.m. according to the CSU website. KRDO has received reports that the traffic lights are out in...
Parks and Wildlife warns Colorado Springs about bear danger
As temperatures start to drop, bears are getting hungry. They're eating 20,000 calories a day to fatten up for the winter, and going into the Springs to do it
11 Pics From The Cheapest House In Colorado Which Is Under $100K
They say the housing market is cooling off or correcting itself but in many places, Colorado included, that's not bringing a bunch of relief as prices continue to be out of many people's price range and budget but there are some properties out there that, if you're willing to sacrifice a few things you can get a sweet deal on.
Spy camera found in woman’s Colorado Springs bedroom
A father is outraged after his daughter found a hidden camera in a room she was renting. She has since moved out of the Colorado Springs townhouse but doesn't want something like this to happen to anyone else.
1 person dead after shooting at northeastern Colorado Springs restaurant Friday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead after a shooting at a northeastern Colorado Springs restaurant. Colorado Springs officers responded to the Havana Grill near North Academy and Constitution around 2 a.m. Friday. Police found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
More than two decades after closing, a chairlift could run this winter at Cuchara Mountain Park, and it may soon be operated by a local non-profit
Lifts haven’t turned at the old ski area since 2000, but Huerfano County owns the 50-acre Cuchara Mountain Park at the base of the mountain southwest of Pueblo. The park provides public access to the area and to the surrounding national forest land. The Board of County Commissioners reached...
Man dies after fall on remote 14,089-foot peak in Colorado
According to the La Plata County government, a man died on Monday after falling about 30 feet while descending Windom Peak, a remote 14,089-foot peak found in the Weminuche Wilderness, north of Durango. The fallen climber was identified as Douglas Christensen, 53 and of Castle Pines. It is unclear exactly...
WATCH: Republican candidate for governor of Colorado Heidi Ganahl talks TABOR refunds
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Watch the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's newest addition explore its new surroundings!
Deer jumps onto Colorado interstate, resulting in fatal accident
According to a report from KKTV, a deadly crash occurred on Colorado's I-25 near Walsenburg when a deer jumped into traffic on Friday morning. The driver of a vehicle on a path to hit the deer swerved off the road and rolled, resulting in the death of one person and the serious injury of another.
CDOT to begin pavement-marking operations on nine southern Colorado highways
COLORADO (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will soon begin pavement-marking operations on nine highways across southern Colorado. Crews will begin work on Aug. 21 on highways in Park, Teller, El Paso, Fremont, Las Animas, Custer, Pueblo, Huerfano, and Prowers Counties. CDOT said their crews along with crews...
Married couple from Utah killed in crash south of Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. — The two people killed in a crash on Saturday have been identified as a married couple from Utah. According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, approximately 7 miles south of Pueblo. A 2006 Ford Motorhome travelling southbound in I-25 traveled off […]
