ceoworld.biz
How to Live a Better Life & Leadership
In today’s world, it’s easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of everyday life and forget what’s truly important. But, if we take a step back and think about what really matters, we can make a change in our lives that will lead to a much better future not only for ourselves, but also for those around us.
ceoworld.biz
What CEOs Need to Know About End-to-End Visibility and Actionability in Their Supply Chains
The past few years have brought unprecedented challenges for business leaders, especially when it comes to supply chains. Without end-to-end visibility and actionability into their supply chains, CEOs have been left scrambling to overcome disruptions. With this kind of big-picture thinking in place, however, it’s possible to identify material flow to make better, more informed business decisions.
ceoworld.biz
The Power of Celebration
High-performing peer advisory groups and top organizational teams have at least two common attributes: 1) An active Learning-Achieving Cycle and 2) An acute understanding of the power of celebration. Both are foundational to realizing Peernovation. So let’s unpack their attributes and their relationship to one another so you can make them a part of how you will lead your teams in the future.
ceoworld.biz
Communication and Marketing or Communication in Marketing?
First, I think it is appropriate to analyze the title. This dual-title, with the questioning/enigmatic wording, is the most suitable in our opinion to highlight today’s topic. Our goal is to approach Communication and Marketing, not in the “traditional” way, i.e. as two separate parts/fields of product promotion.
ceoworld.biz
Effective Strategies to Gain Constructive Feedback
Disruptions amid today’s turbulent economy. To meet the expectations of their stakeholders, leaders must ensure that they obtain regular feedback from them, since these people make decisions that determine the success of the organization. Securing constructive feedback is critical in helping you find out which decisions are working and...
ceoworld.biz
6 Strategies to Help Build a Culture of Adaptability
Establishing a culture of adaptability might seem like a feat, but it is possible. Everything depends on your approach. If you understand your vision for the future, effectively relay it to your team, and keep the lines of communication open, your company will become more adaptable. Few people would argue...
ceoworld.biz
Using Good Friction to Motivate Employees Back to Work
The current leadership approach is to make managing teams as effortless as possible. But in doing that, you create an organization of less engaged team members that feel even less ownership towards the organization and less connection to their co-workers. Investing effort in a relationship. When people aren’t engaged in...
ceoworld.biz
How Companies Are Using Tech to Disrupt Traditional Industries
Today, every business must leverage technology solutions to stay afloat — and get ahead. Some legacy industries are wary of digital transformation, however, and don’t embrace it as they should. These three companies are pushing digital boundaries, using technology to disrupt the status quo and move their industries forward.
ceoworld.biz
Four Steps to Successfully Build & Leverage Strategic Partnerships
“Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.” – Helen Keller. While Keller wasn’t talking about business, her wisdom applies. No single company can source, build, market, sell, and distribute all independently. Even a company as large as Amazon relies on a partnership with UPS for shipping – for now, at least! And smaller companies need even more partnerships to become and remain innovative and competitive.
