Commercial Dispatch
From Jackson: 5 reasons lawmakers might not want to restore the ballot initiative
Mississippi is the only state in the modern era to rescind its initiative process that allowed voters to bypass the Legislature and place issues directly on the ballot. In 2021 the Mississippi Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional the signature-gathering process as spelled out in the Constitution to place issues on the ballot. The ruling resulted in a medical marijuana initiative approved by voters in November 2020 and the entire initiative process being found to be invalid.
Commercial Dispatch
Sid Salter: Ham and eggs? Massachusetts, California engage in self-imposed food price inflation
STARKVILLE — The next time you travel to Boston, it might be wise on several fronts to stick with the chowder and lobster rolls rather than ham and eggs. Heading to California? Let me suggest a nice cioppino and a salad — but again, maybe not the ham and eggs.
