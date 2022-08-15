Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This book valued at $14.2 million and printed in 1640 marked the beginning of Western Civilization in AmericaAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
You're Invited! Wormtown Brewery Event Will Support Local Non-Profit "The Boxer Rescue"Dianna CarneyWorcester, MA
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Family-Friendly Canine Social Hosted at Local Brewery Promises Food Trucks, Face Painting & More!Dianna CarneyRockland, MA
Squirrel Stuck in Dumpster Rescued by Brockton City OfficialsDianna CarneyBrockton, MA
Keaveny On College of the Holy Cross Dean’s List
WORCESTER – A total of 1,457 students were named to the College of the Holy Cross’ Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year. among those on the list was Ashland student Alison Keaveny, a member of the class of...
Crocker & Deleon on Holy Cross Spring 2022 Dean’s List
WORCESTER – A total of 1,457 students were named to the College of the Holy Cross’ Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year. Among those on the list were:. Katherine Crocker of Marlborough, Class of 2025. Nilda Deleon of...
7 Natick Students on Spring 2022 Dean’s List at College of the Holy Cross
WORCESTER – A total of 1,457 students were named to the College of the Holy Cross’ Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year. Among those on the list were7 students from Natick. They were:. Emily Bubonovich, Class of 2025.
Cook Inducted Into Alpha Phi Sigma
MILTON – Curry College inducted Kayla Cook of Marlborough Class of 2024 into Alpha Phi Sigma, the National Criminal Justice Honor Society. Alpha Phi Sigma recognizes academic excellence of undergraduate and graduate students of Criminal Justice, as well as Juris Doctor students. The goals of Alpha Phi Sigma are to honor and promote academic excellence, community service, educational leadership, and unity.
Chin Makes Spring 2022 Assumption College Dean’s List
WORCESTER – Assumption University has announced those who have been named to the University’s Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester to be included on the prestigious list, which is announced at the completion of the fall and spring semesters.
5 Ashland Students on Assumption College’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List
WORCESTER – Assumption University has announced those who have been named to the University’s Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester to be included on the prestigious list, which is announced at the completion of the fall and spring semesters.
Framingham Council Approves Colten & Macklin To Historic Boards
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham City Council last night unanimously approved District 1 resident Lewis Colten to the Framingham Historical Commission and District 3 resident Andrew Macklin to the Framingham Historic District Commission. Both terms will end on June 30, 2025. Colten is an architect. Macklin was an alternate member...
PHOTOS: Framingham Fire Promotes Madden To Lieutenant
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Fire Department held a promotion ceremony today to promote firefighter James “JC” Madden to lieutenant. City Clerk Lisa Ferguson administered the oath of office to Lt. Madden. His daughter Kayla pinned his badge. Lt. Madden, who lives in Milford, was hired on July 2,...
Framingham City Council Approves Hamerla For 3-year Term on South Middlesex Regional School Committee
FRAMINGHAM – The 11-member Framingham City Council last night, August 16, unanimously approved Mayor Charlie Sisitsky’s nominee for the South Middlesex Regional Vocation School Committee, which oversee Keefe Technical High school. Re-nominated to the School Committee was District 3 resident Sara Hamerla. Her term now ends on June...
8 Natick Students Earn Dean’s List at Assumption College
WORCESTER – Assumption University has announced those who have been named to the University’s Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester to be included on the prestigious list, which is announced at the completion of the fall and spring semesters.
5 Framingham Students Earn Dean’s List at Stonehill College
EASTON – Stonehill College announced spring 2022 Dean’s List students. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered. Students who made the list were:. Kemuel...
Sarkisyan Makes Dean’s List at STCC
SPRINGFIELD – Ruzanna Sarkisyan of Framingham, has been named to dean’s list, which is published each semester to recognize excellence in academic performance. To be considered, degree-seeking students must earn 12 or more college level credits in the current semester, or a total of 12 or more combined college-level credits earned during the fall and spring semesters, and achieve a 3.3 or above grade point average.
PHOTOS: Adventure Camp at Lake Waushkaum
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Parks & Recreation closed Waushakum Beach on Friday, August 12, for its second adventure camp of the summer. The program – which costs $120 for the day – give participants a chance to do archery, fishing, kayaking & canoeing and more. The 6-hour program is for boys & girls ages 9-14.
Shabbat on the Beach Friday in Wayland
SUDBURY – Congregation B’nai Torah of Sudbury warmly invites the community to our Shabbat on the Beach service and Open Houses at the Wayland Town Beach (25 Parkland Drive, Wayland), this Friday, August 19 at 6:30 p.m., led by B’nai Torah’s Rabbi Lisa Eiduson with Rabbi Joshua Breindel of Beth El.
Crisafulli Makes Spring 2022 Dean’s List
EASTON – Stonehill College announced spring 2022 Dean’s List students. Among the students was Marlborough student Nathan Crisafulli. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered.
Verity Makes Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Lehigh University
BETHLEHEM, PENN – Dean’s List status, which is awarded to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses, has been granted to John Verity, Natick, in the Spring 2022 semester. For more than 150 years, Lehigh...
Framingham Cub Scouts Pack 12 Information Meeting August 25; Open House August 29
Framingham – Framingham Cub Scouts Pack 12 is holding a virtual parent information session, Thursday, August 25 at 8 p.m. Please visit the Pack Facebook page for more information and the Zoom link: https://www.facebook.com/framinghampack12. Pack 12, Framingham, regularly meets on Monday evenings at 6 p.m. at the Plymouth Church...
5 Framingham Students Earn Degrees at the University of Vermont
BURLINGTON, VERMONT – This year’s commencement at the University of Vermont-the 221st in its history-marked a return to a traditional celebration outdoors on the University Green after two years of re-imagined ceremonies due to pandemic restrictions. The following Framingham students graduated from the University of Vermont during commencement...
Woman Chairs Framingham City Council For First Time
FRAMINGHAM – Tonight is a first for the new City of Framingham. For the first time, since Framingham became a City on January 1, 2018, the City Council was chaired by a woman. City Council Chair Phil Ottaviani jr. had surgery last week, and could not attend the meeting...
De Leon Inducted Into Tri-Alpha Honor Society
WORCESTER – A Marlborough student was inducted into the new Alpha Alpha Alpha (Tri-Alpha) Honor Society chapter at College of the Holy Cross, a national honor society recognizing the achievements of first-generation students, alumni, staff, faculty and administrators:. Inducted was Nilda De Leon, a member of the Class of...
