Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Cook Inducted Into Alpha Phi Sigma

MILTON – Curry College inducted Kayla Cook of Marlborough Class of 2024 into Alpha Phi Sigma, the National Criminal Justice Honor Society. Alpha Phi Sigma recognizes academic excellence of undergraduate and graduate students of Criminal Justice, as well as Juris Doctor students. The goals of Alpha Phi Sigma are to honor and promote academic excellence, community service, educational leadership, and unity.
MILTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Chin Makes Spring 2022 Assumption College Dean’s List

WORCESTER – Assumption University has announced those who have been named to the University’s Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester to be included on the prestigious list, which is announced at the completion of the fall and spring semesters.
WORCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

5 Ashland Students on Assumption College’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List

WORCESTER – Assumption University has announced those who have been named to the University’s Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester to be included on the prestigious list, which is announced at the completion of the fall and spring semesters.
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

8 Natick Students Earn Dean’s List at Assumption College

WORCESTER – Assumption University has announced those who have been named to the University’s Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester to be included on the prestigious list, which is announced at the completion of the fall and spring semesters.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Sarkisyan Makes Dean’s List at STCC

SPRINGFIELD – Ruzanna Sarkisyan of Framingham, has been named to dean’s list, which is published each semester to recognize excellence in academic performance. To be considered, degree-seeking students must earn 12 or more college level credits in the current semester, or a total of 12 or more combined college-level credits earned during the fall and spring semesters, and achieve a 3.3 or above grade point average.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

PHOTOS: Adventure Camp at Lake Waushkaum

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Parks & Recreation closed Waushakum Beach on Friday, August 12, for its second adventure camp of the summer. The program – which costs $120 for the day – give participants a chance to do archery, fishing, kayaking & canoeing and more. The 6-hour program is for boys & girls ages 9-14.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Shabbat on the Beach Friday in Wayland

SUDBURY – Congregation B’nai Torah of Sudbury warmly invites the community to our Shabbat on the Beach service and Open Houses at the Wayland Town Beach (25 Parkland Drive, Wayland), this Friday, August 19 at 6:30 p.m., led by B’nai Torah’s Rabbi Lisa Eiduson with Rabbi Joshua Breindel of Beth El.
WAYLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Crisafulli Makes Spring 2022 Dean’s List

EASTON – Stonehill College announced spring 2022 Dean’s List students. Among the students was Marlborough student Nathan Crisafulli. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered.
EASTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

5 Framingham Students Earn Degrees at the University of Vermont

BURLINGTON, VERMONT – This year’s commencement at the University of Vermont-the 221st in its history-marked a return to a traditional celebration outdoors on the University Green after two years of re-imagined ceremonies due to pandemic restrictions. The following Framingham students graduated from the University of Vermont during commencement...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

De Leon Inducted Into Tri-Alpha Honor Society

WORCESTER – A Marlborough student was inducted into the new Alpha Alpha Alpha (Tri-Alpha) Honor Society chapter at College of the Holy Cross, a national honor society recognizing the achievements of first-generation students, alumni, staff, faculty and administrators:. Inducted was Nilda De Leon, a member of the Class of...
WORCESTER, MA
