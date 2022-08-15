SPRINGFIELD – Ruzanna Sarkisyan of Framingham, has been named to dean’s list, which is published each semester to recognize excellence in academic performance. To be considered, degree-seeking students must earn 12 or more college level credits in the current semester, or a total of 12 or more combined college-level credits earned during the fall and spring semesters, and achieve a 3.3 or above grade point average.

