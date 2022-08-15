ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Emporia gazette.com

Rain, yes. Big trouble, probably no

Thunder may roll. Lighting may strike. But severe weather is not expected across the turnpike. With apologies to Garth Brooks, that's how the weather in the Emporia area looks for Tuesday.
EMPORIA, KS
City
Emporia, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Deck catches fire on Sherbrooke Drive

Careless smoking may be to blame for an apartment deck catching fire in west Emporia Sunday night. Crews were called to 702 Sherbrooke Drive around 6:20 p.m. They found fire on the deck of apartment 1 of a two-story four-unit building. “The building occupants attempted to extinguish the fire while...
EMPORIA, KS
KSN News

Why you will soon see more troopers on Kansas roads

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new campaign by the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) aimed at decreasing the number of impaired drivers on Kansas roads will have more troopers on the roads this summer. The KHP is joining local and state law enforcement in the Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. […]
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Gas price plunging: $3.50 in Greenwood

A few scattered places across Kansas have gasoline below three dollars a gallon. The Emporia area isn't quite there yet, but the price is going down. AAA reported Monday that the average price of regular unleaded gas is a rounded $3.50 a gallon in Greenwood County. Lyon County stands at $3.61, while Chase County's average is $3.60.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Welsh plans conversations with Chase County residents, law enforcement staff after recent appointment as sheriff

Lyon County Detective Sergeant Jacob Welsh is taking on new duties in a different department soon. Welsh has been appointed as Chase County’s new sheriff, following the announcement current sheriff Richard Dorneker is retiring after nearly 30 years in the department and the last 18 as sheriff. Welsh has been a deputy in Lyon County for 12 years, first under Gary Eichorn and now under Jeff Cope.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Crews work rollover crash, road closure in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Emergency crews were on the scene of a rollover crash in Manhattan Tuesday afternoon. Southbound Scenic Drive just north of the Anderson Avenue roundabout was closed as first responders clear the area, according to officers. The Riley County Police Department advised people to avoid the area. According to authorities at the scene, […]
MANHATTAN, KS
Emporia gazette.com

City commissions to discuss Red Brick travel plaza

The Emporia City Commission has a full agenda when it meets 11 a.m. Wednesday in the city commission chamber, including discussions on a development agreement with Red Brick LLC. Red Brick LLC is being developed by Johnny Brown of Brownstone 3 Development LLC out of Topeka. Contracts for a 33.70-acre...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Fork in the Road: Thunderbirds Grille boasts pride in its community and great food

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The owners of Vikings Grille have expanded into Topeka’s Lake Shawnee area with its newest restaurant, Thunderbirds Grille. General Manager, Brady Barnes said, “We serve American style food, country fried steaks, Philly cheesesteaks, and cheeseburgers.”. Thunderbirds Grille thrives on sports with TV’s surrounding the...
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Crash south of Anderson, Scenic roundabout injures 1

Riley County Police Department have provided updated information on the rollover crash that injured one Tuesday afternoon. One female was transported by Riley County EMS to Ascension Via Christi hospital for treatment of minor injuries following a rollover crash. Crews were called out just after 1:00pm to a rollover crash...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

RCPD closes busy Manhattan intersection following rollover accident

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have closed a busy Manhattan intersection following a rollover accident. The Riley County Police Department says officials closed southbound Scenic Dr. just north of the roundabout at Anderson Ave. around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, to clear a rollover accident. RCPD said drivers should...
MANHATTAN, KS
Emporia gazette.com

History of the tortilla explained at EPL event

“My mother made flour tortillas every day of my young life,” announced Gene T. Chávez, opening his presentation of “Flour Power: The History of the Tortilla” Saturday afternoon, Aug. 13, at the Emporia Public Library. A community historian and archivist with familial roots in northern New...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Governor Kelly to declare September as ‘Kansas Preparedness Month’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will sign a proclamation on Wednesday, August 24th to designate September as “Kansas Preparedness Month.”. Kansas Preparedness Day is September 12th, the same day as the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson. “Preparing for a disaster is the wise thing to do,”...
TOPEKA, KS

