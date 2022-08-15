Read full article on original website
Related
5 Free agent leaders the Atlanta Falcons should sign
The Atlanta Falcons have made their first roster cuts of the season and will turn their focus to the 53-man roster and who will make the final cut. As they are making these decisions one strategy Atlanta could utilize is opening up additional roster spots to bring in a veteran with their remaining cap space.
Albany Herald
Dougherty's Kameron Davis picked as Class AAA's top player
ALBANY — Dougherty quarterback Kameron Davis is just beginning his junior year, but the awards are already coming. Davis was named the top football player in the state of Georgia’s Class AAA classification last week by Georgia High School Football Daily.
3 Trade packages the Falcons could offer for Roquan Smith
Roquan Smith and the Bears are at an impasse making it increasingly likely that the linebacker will be on the move before week one kicks off. The Atlanta Falcons might be a rebuilding team but they should still have interest considering Smith is a player they can build around. Alongside Grady Jarrett and A.J. Terrell Atlanta would have a third clear building block that would push the defense in the right direction.
thecomeback.com
Georgia governor makes outlandish Bulldogs football prediction
Georgia governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens have some shockingly high expectations for their alma mater’s football teams. Atlanta will host the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, and during a press conference to announce their winning bid, Kemp and Dickens both made bold college football predictions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas Cowboys will likely cut ties with Ezekiel Elliott next season, no matter how well he plays in 2022
A new report suggests the Dallas Cowboys will probably end their relationship with long-time running back Ezekiel Elliott after this
Georgia releases details of men's basketball coach Mike White’s contract
With a rebuild of its men’s basketball program in sight, the Georgia Bulldogs turned to a veteran SEC coach to take on the challenge. Now, five months after the fact, it’s little surprise to learn the Bulldogs paid a pretty penny to make it happen. Georgia officially released...
Top 10 games to watch in Georgia high school football: Week 1
The 2022 high school football season is upon us and Georgia has an incredible slate of games on tap for Week 1. Here is our breakdown of the Top 10 Games to Watch in Georgia on opening weekend: 10. Thomasville @ Brooks County 7:30 p.m. Friday Brooks County and Thomasville will face off in the ...
2022 NBA Draft Review: Atlanta Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks (43-39) were looking to replicate their playoff success from two seasons ago when they reached the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. However, injuries to key players led to the Hawks being ousted in the first round against the Miami Heat.
Comments / 0