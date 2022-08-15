Prince Harry Appeared Anxious at the Jubilee, So What Will His and Meghan Markle's Upcoming U.K. Visit Look Like? A Body Language Expert Weighs In

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are scheduled to return to the U.K. next month for a couple of visits to charities.

This will mark their first return to the country since the Platinum Jubilee in June . For body language expert Darren Stanton, we may be able to anticipate how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will act publicly in September based on how they appeared on that occasion. He explains that while the duke appeared anxious at times, the duchess seemed more comfortable.

"Arriving back in the U.K. to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and to reunite with the Royal Family, Meghan proved she hasn’t been fazed by past criticism," Stanton tells Marie Claire on behalf of Slingo .

"She showed no signs of anxiety. For her it was very much business as usual, and her trademark confidence was consistently present.

"When in front of the public, like at the Thanksgiving service held over the Jubilee weekend, Meghan was pictured smiling and waving, making sure to interact with the gathered crowds."

For his part, Prince Harry appeared to be finding it all much more difficult.

"Harry’s body language, however, is drastically different to that of Meghan and we often see a shift in emotion in him when he is in the presence of the public and press," Stanton continues.

"He bows his head, a gesture of anxiousness, and his face reddens. At the time, it was his and Meghan’s first appearance in the U.K. since their decision to permanently move to California, and it’s clear Harry was concerned about the scrutiny the couple would face."

Note: Harry had in fact publicly returned to the U.K. since his royal exit, but never with his wife.

"His body position and gestures while in the spotlight suggested he felt under pressure and uncomfortable at times, despite the Royal Family appearing to embrace Harry and Meghan’s return."

Another note: Prince Harry was reportedly unhappy with the welcome he received during the Jubilee weekend, with tensions appearing at an all-time high.

Here's what Stanton thinks we can expect when the Sussexes go back to the U.K.: "It will be interesting to see whether Harry feels more at ease when he returns to the U.K. next month," he says.

"Meghan, however, plays a huge part in boosting his confidence and will no doubt be on hand to offer a supporting hand to Harry at times when his nerves may get the better of him."

