WDIO-TV
Wisconsin school board votes in favor of pride flag ban
WALES, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin school board voted in favor of a policy that prohibits teachers and staff from displaying gay pride flags and other items that district officials consider political in nature. The Kettle Moraine School Board voted Tuesday to keep a code of conduct in place...
WDIO-TV
Nurses vote to authorize strike
Twin Ports and Twin Cities nurses voted Monday to authorize a strike. The Minnesota Nurses Association said the vote was “overwhelming.” A supermajority was required in order to authorize the strike. “Corporate healthcare policies in our hospitals have left nurses understaffed and overworked, while patients are overcharged, local...
WDIO-TV
Weatherz School: Dust devils and whirlwinds
When one thinks of a “dust devil,” you might picture a hot desert rather than northern Minnesota. But, this weather phenomenon can happen here at home. You may have seen an incredible video that circulated earlier this summer when a fast pitch tournament in Eveleth briefly paused for a dust devil. Then, just as quickly as it arrived, it came to an end. How did a quiet day on the diamond take such a dramatic turn?
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Showers to linger in the region all week
An unsettled weather pattern will keep rain chances in parts of the Northland each day through Friday. At the surface, we have a stationary front near Minnesota’s western border and high pressure over eastern Lake Superior. These two features will keep drier air over eastern parts of the Northland including much of northwest Wisconsin while western areas in north central Minnesota keep shower and thunderstorm chances through the day. The potential for an isolated severe storm stays west of a line from International Falls to Grand Rapids. Heavy rain and locally high totals are possible in far northern Minnesota.
WDIO-TV
Park service shares action items to address concerns in Voyageurs National Park
To address concerns from resort owners and residents about policing in Voyageurs National Park, the superintendent released a list of action items. Superintendent Bob DeGross released the letter last week. It thanked those who participated in recent listening sessions. And he wrote that he recognizes there are opportunities to improve communication with park visitors, neighbors, and area business owners.
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Occasional storms capable of heavy rain continue
Our Thursday begins with flooding concerns over portions of northern Minnesota that received several inches of rain overnight. Expect water levels on local creeks and rivers to rise. Additional heavy rain may lead to further flash flooding concerns through Friday night. Areas that have already received excessive rainfall will be especially vulnerable.
