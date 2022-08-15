Read full article on original website
Caddo Parish Man Arrested For Bootlegging Diesel Fuel
Caddo detectives arrested a 32-year-old man who was caught selling fuel he stole from his employer. On Thursday, July 21, a fuel company reported Justin Price for stealing 1,425 gallons of diesel fuel from worksites in Desoto and Sabine Parishes between June 26 and July 17. He then sold the stolen fuel to 18-wheeler truck drivers in Caddo Parish. The company filed theft reports with the Desoto and Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Offices and hired a private investigator who was able to record video evidence of Price with the stolen fuel in Caddo.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Two Separate Timber Theft Cases
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Two Separate Timber Theft Cases. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry reported on August 15, 2022, that James Travis Johnson, formerly of Pitkin, Louisiana, but now residing in Leesville, Louisiana, was booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center on August 9, 2022, for timber theft and other timber-related charges. On August 11, 2022, he posted a $15,000 bond. He was arrested later that day in Rapides Parish on further timber theft allegations.
Natchitoches Times
NPSO arrests for Aug. 1-3, 2022
Jennifer Foster, 38 (wf), 2 counts of contempt of court. Kevin Berryman Jr., 20 (bm), simple criminal damage to property, theft, no drivers license, no proof of insurance. Glenn Hughes Jr., 34 (bm), possession of marijuana, possession of CDS in the presence of a juvenile. John Hamilton, 72 (bm), violation...
Louisiana Woman Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing Her Boyfriend During an Argument with Another Person
Louisiana Woman Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing Her Boyfriend During an Argument with Another Person. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 15, 2022, that a 28-year-old woman from Princeton, Louisiana, was arrested for reportedly stabbing her boyfriend in Keithville, Louisiana. Just after 10 p.m., the event was reported...
Natchitoches Times
Lester Moody arrested in connection with Texas jewelry store heist
A Shreveport man with ties to Natchitoches Parish, wanted in connection with a Texas jewelry store heist and other similar crimes in central and north Louisiana, was arrested during a traffic stop on I-49 near Cypress Wednesday, Aug. 10. On July 1, at approximately 1:25 p.m., Longview Police Officers (LPD)...
United Way To Help Louisiana Residents With Electric Bill
The United Way of Southwest Louisiana and Entergy Louisiana have formed a partnership to help residents in Southwest Louisiana pay their electric bills. Entergy Louisiana prices have skyrocketed over the last few months and customers all over the state are struggling to cover the cost. However, it appears that there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.
Louisiana Woman Killed in ATV Crash After a Tire Malfunction
Louisiana Woman Killed in ATV Crash After a Tire Malfunction. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 14, 2022, that on August 13, 2022, at about 7:00 p.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Webster Maricle Road west of Louisiana Highway 113. Belinda R. Thompson, 62, of Pitkin, Louisiana, was killed in the incident.
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Makes Arrest for Narcotic Sales at Local Motels
Vernon Parish Sheriffs Office arrested Jaron Raynel Williams, 41, of Leesville, LA, following a Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force investigation into complaints regarding the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics at local motels. Agents conducted surveillance at multiple locations and during the course of the criminal patrol Agents obtained information...
Natchitoches Times
Stephens charged with aggravated arson
Investigators with the Natchitoches Police Department and the Natchitoches Fire Department arrested Billy Stephens Jr. for an aggravated arson at J.W. Thomas Apartments last month. Stephens Jr. was arrested without incident and placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. Original Story: The Natchitoches Fire Department is asking for the public’s...
Lake Charles American Press
Civil rights attorney: Charges in newspaper attack should have been upgraded to hate crime, attempted murder
The jury trial for the first of two men charged in the brutal attack of American Press newspaper carrier Woodie Blanks is set to begin on Aug. 29. Douglas Paul James, 32, will appear in the 30th Judicial District Court in Vernon Parish to face charges of second-degree battery for the Dec. 17, 2021, attack of 67-year-old Blanks.
kalb.com
Arrest made in connection with Boyce overdose death
BOYCE, La. (KALB) - On August 10, 2022, the Boyce Police Department held a press conference regarding the death of 48-year-old Charntel Baty. Boyce PD said they received a call about an unresponsive woman on March 2. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Baty dead from a suspected drug overdose. Derrick Ford, 46, who police say was romantically involved with Baty, was also on the scene at the time.
Teacher arrested for trying to date 15-year-old Louisiana student
VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- A Colfax, La., man was arrested after he allegedly tried to "date" a 15-year-old, sending the child explicit photos and mentioning that he had started a new job as a high school teacher.
Renaming Fort Polk to Cost a Reported $1.3 Million Dollars
The cost of renaming Fort Polk in Vernon Parish is going to set taxpayers back by more than $1 million dollars, at least that's the best guess estimate from the commission tasked with that particular order. The Naming Commission Report suggests that the price tag to rename Fort Polk will be about $1.3 million which is a small fraction of the $21 million in total the commission expects to spend renaming Fort Polk and eight other bases around the country.
bloomberglaw.com
Officer Who Made Woman Strip During Welfare Check Must Face Suit
A Texas deputy who, under the pretense of conducting a welfare check, coerced a woman into undressing and touching herself while he masturbated, violated the woman’s constitutionally protected right to bodily integrity, the Fifth Circuit said Thursday. Before becoming a deputy for Sabine County, Texas, David Boyd had his...
