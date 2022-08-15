The cost of renaming Fort Polk in Vernon Parish is going to set taxpayers back by more than $1 million dollars, at least that's the best guess estimate from the commission tasked with that particular order. The Naming Commission Report suggests that the price tag to rename Fort Polk will be about $1.3 million which is a small fraction of the $21 million in total the commission expects to spend renaming Fort Polk and eight other bases around the country.

VERNON PARISH, LA ・ 7 DAYS AGO