WKTV
State police searching for man suspected of stealing from Oneonta Walmart
ONEONTA, N.Y. – New York State Police are searching for a man suspected of shoplifting from the Walmart on Route 23 in Oneonta. Police say the man was captured on surveillance video leaving the store without paying for several items on July 30 around 3:30 p.m. The suspect is...
theharlemvalleynews.net
New York State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash on Route 6 in the town of Woodbury
New York State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash on Route 6 in the town of Woodbury. On August 15, 2022, at approximately 8:23 p.m. state police responded to U.S. Route 6 in the town of Woodbury for a report of a three-car collision with entrapment and serious injuries. Initial investigation revealed that a 2021 Ford Explorer was traveling east on US Route 6 when the operator of the vehicle, later identified as Chaim Gordon, age 24 from Spring Valley, NY, attempted to pass a Cadillac in front of him and crossed over the double yellow line and entered the opposite lane striking a 2003 Nissan X-Terra head-on. The Ford Explorer then crossed back over striking the Cadillac, he was attempting to pass. The operator of the Nissan was pronounced deceased at the scene. Chaim Gordon was transported to Nyack Hospital for minor injuries. Two passengers in the Ford, Yakov Gordon, age 22 and Mordchi Fromowitz, age 18, were transported to Nyack hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Additional passengers in the Ford, Levi Szwerin, age 22 and Duvid Grunwald, age 20 were transported to Westchester Medical Center for treatment and later released. The occupants of the Cadillac, including Rabbi David Twersky, age 81 of New Square were not injured. State Police were assisted by the Town of Woodbury Police Department.
NYSP continues to investigate death of Johnstown boy
The New York State Police (NYSP) continue to investigate the death of a 7-year-old Johnstown boy. Hunter Degroat died on August 9.
WKTV
Police searching for suspects after 2 victims, including a 12-year-old, shot in West Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are looking for suspects after two people were shot near a candlelight vigil on Columbia Street Tuesday night. Officers were called to the 1400 block of Whitesboro Street around 8:15 p.m. for a report of a 12-year-old gunshot victim. The boy’s mother told police they were at the vigil on Columbia Street when shots were fired and the 12-year-old was shot in the jaw.
WKTV
Abandoned 911 call during domestic dispute leads to arrest in town of Western
TOWN OF WESTERN, N.Y. – A man is facing charges following a fight in the town of Western Wednesday morning. Deputies from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Camroden Road around 7:15 a.m. after an abandoned 911 call was received from that residence.
Brunswick man accused of assaulting elderly person
The New York State Police (NYSP) have arrested Shavaughn Johnson, 37, of Brunswick, on several charges. Troopers said he assaulted an elderly homeowner and damaged their property. They said that the assault happened in front of two children.
Romesentinel.com
Herkimer teen found safe, troopers say
GERMAN FLATTS — The teenager reported missing in Herkimer County has been found safe and sound, according to the New York State Police. Troopers said Cruise T. Desjardins, age 14, was found in good health after being last seen on Aug. 11. Desjardins's personal information was shared throughout the area on Monday.
Police seek public’s help finding 1-year-old boy taken by his father
Utica, N.Y. -- The Utica Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 1-year-old boy in what they describe as a “potential custodial interference investigation.”. Police said Sunday the child’s father, Christopher Lawson, 29, left a residence on Erie Street with his son, Alex-zander Stevens, and...
Woman killed in single-car crash in Oneida County
Lee, N.Y. -- A 61-year-old woman was killed in a single-car accident while driving in the town of Lee Tuesday, deputies said. Around 7 a.m., Shirley A. Fox was driving her 2006 Chevrolet Malibu eastbound on Brookfield Road when her car left the roadway, according to a news release from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
Have you seen this man? Deputies search for missing Upstate NY man
Boonville, N.Y. -- Deputies in Oneida County are searching for a missing man from Boonville that was last seen Tuesday evening. David A. Talerico, 48, was last seen walking through St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Boonville around 6:00 p.m., according to a news release from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
12-year-old shot in the face at vigil in Upstate NY
Utica, N.Y. - A 12-year-old and one other person were seriously injured after a shooting at a candlelight vigil in Utica on Tuesday. Around 8:15 p.m., police received reports that a 12-year-old was injured in a shooting, according to a news release from Utica police. The child was attending a...
Amsterdam woman charged after fatally striking bicyclist
An Amsterdam woman is facing four traffic ticket charges after a car accident that killed a bicyclist.
50-year-old Niagara County man charged with aggravated DWI following car crash
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A 50-year-old Niagara County man is facing charges following a two-vehicle crash in the town of Newstead over the weekend. The crash happened Saturday just before 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Utley and Hunts Corners roads, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office. When deputies arrived to the scene, they say firefighters were extricating a driver from one of the vehicles.
NY State Police searching for missing Herkimer Co. teen
Anyone with information on Desjardins is encouraged to call State Police at (315) 366-6000 or dial 911.
Utica Police Looking for Suspect Identification, Information in Several Cases [VIDEO]
Police in Utica are asking for help from the public identifying several suspects in separate cases. The first suspect is wanted in connection with an incident at a convenience store. Anyone who knows either of the individuals pictured in the surveillance video is asked to contact the Utica Police Department's...
WKTV
61-year-old woman killed in one-car crash in town of Lee
TOWN OF LEE, N.Y. – A 61-year-old woman was killed in a crash off of Brookfield Road in the town of Lee Tuesday morning. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says Shirley Fox, of Taberg, was driving east on Brookfield Road when she drove off of the roadway, hitting a utility pole before ultimately striking a tree in a nearby yard and coming to a stop.
Woman charged for DWI, assaulting officer
On Wednesday, a Corinth woman was charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor counts after an altercation with an officer while being processed by the Warren County Sheriff's Office. The woman was brought in after having been found to have been driving an automobile while intoxicated.
flackbroadcasting.com
Traumatic injury accident on Otter Creek Horse Trails results in rescue operation
LEWIS COUNTY- Local agencies worked together Sunday by executing a rescue mission in Lewis County. Members from Lowville, Martinsburg and Croghan Fire Departments, along with Lewis County Search & Rescue and New York State Forest Rangers were all dispatched to a traumatic injury accident. Lowville Fire Chief Joe Austin said it occurred out on the Otter Creek Horse Trails.
Central NY student charged with bringing gun onto school bus, police say
Update 1:40 p.m.: The 18-year-old student, accused of bringing a gun on a school bus after school, was attending summer school at East Syracuse Minoa High School, police said. It is unknown if Elijah Cruz Ogando had the gun throughout the school day, Manlius police spokesperson Capt. Tina-Marie Stanton said.
Hudson Valley Man Fatally Hit By Vehicle Walking Up Hill At Night
A Hudson Valley man was fatally hit by an SUV as he walked on a major road with a large hill. On Friday, August 12, 2022, at approximately 9:15 p.m. New York State Police from the Greenville barracks in Orange County, New York responded to Neversink Drive in the town of Deerpark, New York for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
