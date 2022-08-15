ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Z107.3

Maine Pizza Place Picked As One Of The Ten Best In The U.S.

If you are a foodie, put this pizza on your list for that next Maine road trip!. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. They highlight Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Lazy Jack is back

One of Boothbay’s oldest windjammers, Lazy Jack, is back in the harbor! After a long winter on the dry, the schooner has had a massive refit including a full rebuild of the forward deck, as well as new planking on the forward section of the haul. Lazy Jack hosts two new crew members who come all the way from New Zealand. Captain Inki and Jessi arrived at the beginning of June and were handed the stoic task of putting her back together. The spars were in one yard and the vessel herself in the other. After spending two, long months refurbishing her exterior, through diverse projects such as varnishing the gaffs, spars, and hatches, painting the cabins and revitalising the worn aft deck, she was ready to be splashed.
BOOTHBAY, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Pets & Animals
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Portland, ME
Lifestyle
Portland, ME
Pets & Animals
Local
Maine Lifestyle
The Maine Writer

Solar power in Maine

With the passage of LD 1711 by the Maine Legislature in 2019, Maine has seen an increase in solar projects being brought to Maine town planning boards. Governor Janet Mills has encouraged the expansion of solar power in Maine since taking office in 2019. Mills also campaigned on this while she was running as a candidate for governor. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry (DACF) does support the state of Maine pursuing renewable green energy uses, but they prefer that commercial projects not be located on agricultural lands whenever possible due to the limited soil that is available for agricultural use in the state.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey Bees#In The Hive#Smithsonian Magazine
PhillyBite

Where To Find The Best Lobster Rolls in New England

You've been to the ocean, but where do you get the best lobster roll in New England? Here are some recommendations. You can visit Lobster Landing in Clinton, Connecticut, or Red's Eats in Wiscasset, Maine. You can also visit James Hook & Company in Boston, Massachusetts, or Bite Into Maine in Cape Elizabeth, Maine. There are many great options for lobster rolls, and they're all worthy of your time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
102.9 WBLM

Popular Scarborough Market & Deli is Now for Sale

My first midlife crises came in my early 30's. That's the time I decided I needed to get out of radio and try something else (an amazingly stupid idea). I was working at an office in Scarborough when one day I ventured out to find a new spot for lunch. While driving south on Route 1, I ran into a little sub show called Mac's Deli. It wasn't much to look at, but the menu looked solid. I put my order in and took the food back to work to devour.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Pets
B98.5

The Most Unique Home For Sale In Maine Is Hidden Down A Back Road

If you travel around the New England states, you'll see a wide variety of homes. Old school Victorians, colonials, saltboxes, ranch style homes, chalets, A-frames, and ultra-modern oceanside mansions. No matter how many different home styles you have seen, we are pretty sure you have never seen a home like...
WINTHROP, ME
railfan.com

Finger Lakes Takes Maine’s Rockland Branch

ROCKLAND, Me. — The Finger Lakes Railway began operation of the state-owned Rockland Branch between Rockland and Brunswick, Me., on August 1. The former Maine Central branch had previously been operated by Canadian Pacific. Finger Lakes dispatched B23-7 locomotive 2308 wearing the short line’s New York Central-inspired paint to...
ROCKLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Connecticut woman dies at Ogunquit beach

PORTLAND, Maine — A woman from Connecticut has died after reportedly experiencing a medical event while she was in the water at a beach in Ogunquit. The 62-year-old, whose name has not been released, was brought out of the water at about 3 p.m. Monday by lifeguards and other bystanders, according to a news release issued by the Ogunquit Fire Department.
OGUNQUIT, ME
Seacoast Current

Wednesday Rain Not Enough to Break Seacoast Drought

The good news is that parts of northern New England will get some rain on Wednesday. The bad news is that is won't be enough to break the drought. The U.S. Drought Monitor has most of Rockingham and Stafford counties in New Hampshire and most of York County in Maine in a severe drought. Most of Essex County is in a severe drought. The weekly update on conditions is scheduled to be released Thursday.
YORK COUNTY, ME
Q97.9

Portland’s King of Comedy Bob Marley’s Mom Passed Away

If you have ever seen Bob Marley or listened to one of his dozens of CDs, you know his mom Marcia. Bob talks about his family in so many of his routines. Bob posted the news of his mom passing on his Facebook page including a video of his mom from about 10 years ago talking about her dog's UTI and the plastic surgery required to fix the problem. As you listen to Bob tease his mom, you can feel the love.
PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy