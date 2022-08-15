Read full article on original website
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by September
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Even more things to do on July 23rd & 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Maine Things To Do | Wiscasset Schoonerfest, Machias Wild Blueberry Festival, Maine Highland Games
Maine Things To Do: Aug. 16 to Aug. 22. When: Doors open 7 p.m., Showing begins 7:30 p.m. When: 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Beware a Man on a Blue Bicycle Near the Western Prom in Portland, Maine
This type of article is getting written too much. Seriously. I'm sitting here yet again writing about how local Maine and New Hampshire women -- OUR FEMALE NEIGHBORS/FAMILY MEMBERS/FRIENDS -- can't do something as simple as watching a sunrise or sunset in peace without being harassed somehow. Not even two...
Maine Pizza Place Picked As One Of The Ten Best In The U.S.
If you are a foodie, put this pizza on your list for that next Maine road trip!. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. They highlight Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
boothbayregister.com
Lazy Jack is back
One of Boothbay’s oldest windjammers, Lazy Jack, is back in the harbor! After a long winter on the dry, the schooner has had a massive refit including a full rebuild of the forward deck, as well as new planking on the forward section of the haul. Lazy Jack hosts two new crew members who come all the way from New Zealand. Captain Inki and Jessi arrived at the beginning of June and were handed the stoic task of putting her back together. The spars were in one yard and the vessel herself in the other. After spending two, long months refurbishing her exterior, through diverse projects such as varnishing the gaffs, spars, and hatches, painting the cabins and revitalising the worn aft deck, she was ready to be splashed.
Solar power in Maine
With the passage of LD 1711 by the Maine Legislature in 2019, Maine has seen an increase in solar projects being brought to Maine town planning boards. Governor Janet Mills has encouraged the expansion of solar power in Maine since taking office in 2019. Mills also campaigned on this while she was running as a candidate for governor. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry (DACF) does support the state of Maine pursuing renewable green energy uses, but they prefer that commercial projects not be located on agricultural lands whenever possible due to the limited soil that is available for agricultural use in the state.
Poker Run This Weekend Starts in Portland and Ends With a Carnival in Naples
The first card is handed out at Big Moose Harley Davidson. I am so excited to hang out with my favorite motorcycle club, the Vacation Land V-Twin Cruisers. I am an adopted biker. I have the cut, just not the bike. If you have a bike, that's even better because,...
Facebook Event Incorrectly Claims Great State of Maine Airshow is Coming Next Month
Facebook users are getting excited after having seen an event page promoting the Great State of Maine Airshow in September. Unfortunately, even though the page claims to be the "official Event Page of the 2022 Air Show," it most definitely is not. The Great State of Maine Airshow has been...
Annual Beatles Nights Added To Maine’s Classic Rock Concert Calendar
Maine's legendary Beatles Night returns to the State Theatre! Let's add those three shows to what is already a full Classic Rock Concert Calendar!. November 25-26-27 at State Theatre, Portland, Maine. •. Day 1: Rock and Roll Mixtape. Day 2: Abbey Road. Day 3: Family Matinee. Tickets on Sale Friday, Aug...
I'm a Southerner who visited Portland, Maine, for the first time. Here are the 9 things that surprised me most.
I'm from Alabama and I took a road trip to Portland in the winter to try fresh local lobster, visit iconic lighthouses, and fit in some beach time.
Everything You Need To Know About This Year’s Great Falls Balloon Festival
It's that time of year again when you look up into the sky on a clear morning and see the color of balloons softly floating in the air. The Great Falls balloon festival has always been a coveted and enjoyed event in the Twin Cities and now is the time for our next one! This will be it's 28 year providing joy to our communities.
PhillyBite
Where To Find The Best Lobster Rolls in New England
You've been to the ocean, but where do you get the best lobster roll in New England? Here are some recommendations. You can visit Lobster Landing in Clinton, Connecticut, or Red's Eats in Wiscasset, Maine. You can also visit James Hook & Company in Boston, Massachusetts, or Bite Into Maine in Cape Elizabeth, Maine. There are many great options for lobster rolls, and they're all worthy of your time.
Popular Scarborough Market & Deli is Now for Sale
My first midlife crises came in my early 30's. That's the time I decided I needed to get out of radio and try something else (an amazingly stupid idea). I was working at an office in Scarborough when one day I ventured out to find a new spot for lunch. While driving south on Route 1, I ran into a little sub show called Mac's Deli. It wasn't much to look at, but the menu looked solid. I put my order in and took the food back to work to devour.
The Most Unique Home For Sale In Maine Is Hidden Down A Back Road
If you travel around the New England states, you'll see a wide variety of homes. Old school Victorians, colonials, saltboxes, ranch style homes, chalets, A-frames, and ultra-modern oceanside mansions. No matter how many different home styles you have seen, we are pretty sure you have never seen a home like...
railfan.com
Finger Lakes Takes Maine’s Rockland Branch
ROCKLAND, Me. — The Finger Lakes Railway began operation of the state-owned Rockland Branch between Rockland and Brunswick, Me., on August 1. The former Maine Central branch had previously been operated by Canadian Pacific. Finger Lakes dispatched B23-7 locomotive 2308 wearing the short line’s New York Central-inspired paint to...
Connecticut woman dies at Ogunquit beach
PORTLAND, Maine — A woman from Connecticut has died after reportedly experiencing a medical event while she was in the water at a beach in Ogunquit. The 62-year-old, whose name has not been released, was brought out of the water at about 3 p.m. Monday by lifeguards and other bystanders, according to a news release issued by the Ogunquit Fire Department.
Welcomed rain in Maine on Wednesday, but likely not the drought buster we wanted
MAINE, USA — Ahhh...the weather models giveth, and the weather models taketh away. The old adage of "drought begets drought" could not be truer this year. Southern and central Maine have not been able to buy significant rain, while northern Maine sits with a nice surplus. Part of that...
'I want my life back' | Maine mom with MS to go to Mexico for treatment
BROWNFIELD, Maine — It's a disease that affects 2.3 million people around the world and about one million people in the U.S. Multiple sclerosis impacts the brain and central nervous system, causing a number of symptoms that can include vision loss, pain, fatigue, numbness, and neurological problems. A mom...
WMTW
"I knew it was the right thing to do": Maine nurse adopts cat to help patient make care transition
BATH, Maine — A nurse at a skilled nursing facility in Bath is going the extra mile to help one of the facility residents feel at home. When Bill Dodge moved to Winship Green Center for Health & Rehabilitation he had to give up his cat, Polly, and said he missed her very much.
Wednesday Rain Not Enough to Break Seacoast Drought
The good news is that parts of northern New England will get some rain on Wednesday. The bad news is that is won't be enough to break the drought. The U.S. Drought Monitor has most of Rockingham and Stafford counties in New Hampshire and most of York County in Maine in a severe drought. Most of Essex County is in a severe drought. The weekly update on conditions is scheduled to be released Thursday.
Portland’s King of Comedy Bob Marley’s Mom Passed Away
If you have ever seen Bob Marley or listened to one of his dozens of CDs, you know his mom Marcia. Bob talks about his family in so many of his routines. Bob posted the news of his mom passing on his Facebook page including a video of his mom from about 10 years ago talking about her dog's UTI and the plastic surgery required to fix the problem. As you listen to Bob tease his mom, you can feel the love.
