$20 Million Steakhouse to Open on Top of the Strip’s Newest Complex
A $20 million steakhouse is in the works to sit atop a new four-story retail and hospitality center smack dab in the middle of the Las Vegas Strip. The building, named Project 63, is expected to open in fall of this year at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Ocean Prime will be the complex’s anchor restaurant.
The One Order You Should Never Make At A Steakhouse
There is apparently one order you should never make at a steakhouse, as told by chefs themselves. Sadly, this kind of order would surely start an argument amongst steak-enjoyers of all kinds, because it has to do with the doneness of the steak, something that people have debated for a long time now. Apparently, the one order you should never make at a steakhouse is your steak well-done.
The Menu at Martha Stewart’s New Las Vegas Restaurant Couldn’t Be More Perfect
After decades of influencing food culture via her cookbooks, television show(s), and now-defunct magazine, lifestyle queen Martha Stewart is finally opening her first full-service restaurant, and the menu couldn’t be more perfect. Called the Bedford by Martha Stewart, the restaurant opened its doors inside the Paris Las Vegas on...
I tried 12 famous red sauces, and the major brands couldn't compete with the specialty jars
I tried red sauce from 12 brands, including some restaurant and artisan selections. The best options were the formulas from Michael's of Brooklyn and Rao's Homemade. The Prego, Classico, and Ragù tomato sauces were the worst of the bunch.
Dinner and a Show: At Martha Stewart’s New Restaurant, Smashed Potatoes Double as Entertainment
Martha Stewart’s Bedford restaurant finally opened at Paris Las Vegas on Saturday. In addition to a replica of her home dining room, “Martha-rita” and “Martha-tini” cocktails, and beautifully plated oysters Rockefeller, Stewart’s first-ever restaurant serves a potato dish that is hand-smashed tableside. Much like...
I'm a chef. Here are the 10 foods I never order for delivery from restaurants.
For this culinary pro, some foods don't travel well and aren't worth the cost. From french fries to eggs, here's what you won't find her ordering.
This Hot LA Restaurant Is Now Doing Indian-Italian Pan Pizzas
Buzzy Silver Lake Indian sports bar Pijja Palace — already known for its Indian-Italian pizza and pasta combos — will launch delivery and takeout via Caviar and Toast on August 19. Along with the launch comes a brand-new style of thicker square pizza that can only be ordered via takeout and delivery.
Fancy Midtown Office Tower Swaps in Jean-Georges Restaurant After Booting Daniel Humm Over Vegan Focus
Hot off the heels of Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s long-in-the-works Tin Building resurrection, the New York Post reports that the renowned chef and restaurateur will be taking over the sprawling, bi-level restaurant at the base of the new Midtown office tower at 425 Park Avenue, between East 55th and 56th streets. The space was originally supposed to be helmed by Eleven Madison Park chef Daniel Humm, but the real estate company behind the tower broke ties with Humm after the chef said he’d only build a vegan restaurant. Vongerichten’s restaurant at 425 Park Avenue — with soaring, 25-foot-high ceilings and a 1,000-square-foot show kitchen — is slated to open sometime in late 2023.
The Free Pizza at Alligator Lounge Is Better Than It Should Be
With inflation upon us, and menu prices soaring across the city, it seems as good a time as any to extoll the free pizza at Alligator Lounge. The bar had become something of a local legend, long before it appeared in an HBO show from Nathan Fielder earlier this summer. Its Wi-Fi password — $4fireballshots — doubles as a drink special, and it’s home to two Skee-Ball machines, a pool table, a photo booth, a karaoke stage, a bar area where trivia is hosted on Mondays, and a brick oven that dispenses hundreds of pizzas, free with any drink purchase, each night.
Step Inside La Société, SoMa’s New French Bistro Backed by a Squad of Mina Group Alumni
Starting this week, there’s a new place for San Franciscans to dive head first into a steaming bowl of moules-frites paired with a glass of zingy white wine or dip into a hot bowl of French onion soup, nuzzled under a cheesy blanket torched to a crisp. New French restaurant La Société begins serving dinner Tuesday, August 16 with plans to add lunch service down the line. The restaurant, nestled in the corner of the lobby of the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Downtown Soma, is the first San Francisco opening from TableOne Hospitality, the spinoff restaurant group led by Patric Yumul, Mina Group co-founder and former president.
The Thai Scene in Hell’s Kitchen Just Got Even Better
Hell’s Kitchen has long been a hotbed of Thai cafes, with as many as 40 restaurants along Ninth Avenue between 34th and 57th streets at their peak a few years back. Historically, the menus were mainly similar, focused on basil stir-fries, satays in sweet sauces, and a rainbow of curries. Then Pam Real Thai Food hit the neighborhood like a ton of bricks in 2001. It was the first along the strip to highlight Isan cuisine, years after it showed up in Elmhurst. We were instantly won over by the menu’s dried catfish salads, kaeng som sour curries, and catalog of unique noodle dishes.
After Two Dark Years, a Fresh New French Restaurant Opens at Historic Culver Hotel
Downtown Culver City is almost unrecognizable from even half a decade ago, as big new developments, a swath of new transit initiatives, and a ton of restaurants have combined to make the area feel dramatically different than in years past. One stalwart of the skyline, though, has always been the historic and ever-steady Culver Hotel, built in 1924. Now even that is changing, with new management quietly taking over this summer and new plans in place for a return to fine on-site dining, live music, and more.
Owners Behind Celebrity-Backed Pebble Bar Expand With a Cozy Upstate Inn
NYC restaurateurs Noah Bernamoff and Matt Kliegman — whose joint resume includes Pebble Bar and Black Seed Bagels, among others — have gone upstate. The pair just opened Little Cat Lodge, a 14-room hotel and restaurant in Hillsdale, in the Hudson Valley. The mountainside getaway includes a 45-seat bar called the Tavern, and the Dining Room, a 70-seat restaurant and terrace run by Jason Bond, formerly the executive chef of Boston’s fast-casual spot Clover Food Lab.
Celebrity Chef Scraps Major Chase Center Restaurant Plans
The restaurant meant to be the “crown jewel” of the Chase Center just went belly up. The San Francisco Chronicle reports celebrity chef Michael Mina, who announced plans for the ambitious food hall in 2019, just pulled out of the 16,000-square-foot space. “As a result of COVID, we have shifted our priorities and are focused on reinvesting in our current restaurants,” a Mina Group marketing officer wrote to the Chronicle.
Find steak, empanadas and more frozen delicacies at Wild Fork
Last year I noticed a bunch of mysterious "meat and seafood" stores called Wild Fork popping up around the Chicago area, including one on Belmont near home. After passing by for months, I recently stopped in for a peek. The intrigue: I was amazed by the offerings from this Brazilian...
Food Beast
Watch a Michelin-Trained Chef Turn Jollibee Into a Gourmet Meal
For a Michelin-trained chef the likes of Loic Sany, it's certain that whatever meal he prepares for you will wind up as a top notch experience. But can Chef Sany's skills help him transform fast food into a gourmet meal? I'm betting that the former Chopped finalist will see it as par for the course.
The Next Chef on London’s Most Famous Inductions Is a Pasta Master
A Shoreditch pasta master will join the ranks of London’s most famous induction hobs from early September. Mitchell Damota, formerly head chef at Burro e Salvia — known for its low-key dining room and superb fresh pasta — will take over at Clapton wine bar P. Franco from 10 September.
Acclaimed LA Chef Overseeing All Dining at New Downtown Hotel
A downtown boutique hotel that’s getting revamped and renamed will include several new dining venues developed by a well-known Los Angeles chef. Fifth Avenue’s Hotel Palomar, which was purchased and renovated by boutique hotel company Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants in 2015, will debut later this fall as Kimpton Alma San Diego.
9 Fantastic Wine Bars for Sipping, Swirling, and Drinking in Miami
The wine bar trend has arrived with gusto to Miami with the forever party town discovering the pleasures of spending time in a cozy space, enjoying a great bottle of wine, quality bites, and (hopefully) compelling conversation. From the sommelier to those just starting the wine journey, here are spots serving great sips.
The Unique Potato Dish At Martha Stewart's Vegas Restaurant
Earlier this month, Martha Stewart fans got word of the grand opening of the celeb's debut restaurant in Las Vegas. The Bedford By Martha Stewart joins the ranks of other celebrity eateries in the building — including Gordon Ramsay Steak and Bobby's Burgers By Bobby Flay — and it just might be the most exciting thing to hit the Paris Las Vegas hotel since Jim Steinman's "Bat Out of Hell" mashup musical. As you might guess from the name, the restaurant is bent on bringing "New York to life in Las Vegas," per a press release.
