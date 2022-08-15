Hell’s Kitchen has long been a hotbed of Thai cafes, with as many as 40 restaurants along Ninth Avenue between 34th and 57th streets at their peak a few years back. Historically, the menus were mainly similar, focused on basil stir-fries, satays in sweet sauces, and a rainbow of curries. Then Pam Real Thai Food hit the neighborhood like a ton of bricks in 2001. It was the first along the strip to highlight Isan cuisine, years after it showed up in Elmhurst. We were instantly won over by the menu’s dried catfish salads, kaeng som sour curries, and catalog of unique noodle dishes.

