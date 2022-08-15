Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This book valued at $14.2 million and printed in 1640 marked the beginning of Western Civilization in AmericaAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Free Admission to Marshfield Fair When You Enter the Baking & Cooking ContestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Family-Friendly Canine Social Hosted at Local Brewery Promises Food Trucks, Face Painting & More!Dianna CarneyRockland, MA
Pembroke Voters Pass Ballot to Design & Construct New Community CenterDianna CarneyPembroke, MA
Related
everettindependent.com
Residents Urge Former Pope John Building Be Used for School Purposes
The times they are a changin’, and that could signal the death knell for the proposed affordable housing development for the former Pope John XXIII High School site on Broadway near the Malden line. Since the project was first proposed for senior housing in December, 2019, the concerns about overcrowding at the public schools in the last year have become the priority for many residents.
baystatebanner.com
Is Wu still planning to dismantle the BPDA?
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. When Michelle Wu was a contestant in last year’s five-way race for mayor, dismantling the Boston Planning and Development Agency was a key plank in her progressive platform. Wu’s commitment echoed longstanding calls from neighborhood activists to separate the...
homenewshere.com
Melanson Group responds to RFP for Washington, Swanton parcel
WINCHESTER - The Woburn-based Melanson Development Group at 607 Main St., headed up by contractor Bryan Melanson, development consultant Toni Coyne Hall, architect Lawrence Reeves, and attorney Mark Vaughan, of Burlington, came before the Select Board last night to discuss plans for a potential “friendly 40B” at the Washington/Swanton Street parcel.
Dorchester Reporter
Mayor Wu names her picks in 5th Suffolk, state auditor and sheriff primaries
Mayor Michelle Wu is wading into Massachusetts primaries big and small, backing a transportation advocate running for the statewide job of auditor, supporting a Boston planning agency aide to represent parts of Dorchester and Roxbury in the Legislature, and swinging behind the incumbent Suffolk County sheriff. Wu’s endorsements in contested...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Will T shutdown delay patient care?
BOSTON — It may not be the biggest hospital in Boston, but Tufts Medical Center has one huge thing going for it: a dedicated T stop on the Orange Line. “Many people choose us, both as an employer and as a patient, because they don’t need a car to access us,” said Diana Richardson, the hospital’s Chief Operating Officer. “We’re right in the middle of downtown Boston, it’s very easy to access our services or come to work. So we have significant numbers of people in both those categories who actually don’t have a car.”
FireRescue1
Without contract, union expresses frustration with Mass. town over communication, staffing
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — A recent clash with the police union over staffing levels was just the latest in a series of disagreements between the town and the unions representing its public safety agencies, as the fire union remains without a contract and feels the town is not being honest with them.
Dorchester Reporter
Center lane plan for Mattapan draws flak from top state Senate candidates
With planning already underway for an overhaul of Blue Hill Avenue – including the addition of a center-lane busway along on the corridor from Grove Hall to Mattapan Square – most of the candidates for the new Second Suffolk Senate seat are offering various critiques of the proposal.
Some mayors not endorsing Orange Line shutdown
MEDFORD, Mass. — About a week ago, Medford’s mayor joined her counterparts in Malden and Melrose to send a letter to the MBTA asking for express buses from their locations into Boston and she’s now getting even more support. “We have not received a definitive response to...
RELATED PEOPLE
6 New England communities land on list of ‘hottest zip codes’ in America
BOSTON — New England is the hip place to be these days with many new homeowners flocking to the Northeast in 2022, according to a new report. Realtor’s “America’s Hottest ZIP Codes of 2022″ report revealed homebuyers are no longer targeting the best-known suburbs and are instead seeking out more affordable communities where they can buy a big home and still be within commuting distance of bigger cities.
New disease threatening historic trees across Massachusetts
BROOKLINE, Mass. — A grove of majestic beech trees graces a neighborhood in Brookline, much like it has for almost 200 years. These trees are facing a new threat, however. It’s called Beech Leaf Disease (BLD) and it can be fatal. The Longwood Mall in Brookline is considered...
Eater
18 Late Summer Greater Boston Restaurant Openings to Know
As the days get shorter, the scent of pumpkin spice Dunkin’ Goldfish lurks around a corner, and the T is on the verge of a huge shutdown, Bostonians should celebrate what’s left of this fleeting summer while they can, ideally with a snack or drink in hand. A flurry of new restaurants have opened in recent weeks — why not check them out?
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Weymouth (MA)
The second-oldest city in Massachusetts, Weymouth dates back to 1622 when it was the site of a failed colony, before finding its feet as a settlement a few years later. Abigail Adams (1744-1818), the wife of second US President John Adams and the mother of sixth US President John Quincy Adams, was born in Weymouth, and this historic building is open for tours in the summer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Massachusetts
If you love eating seafood and you happen to live in Massachusetts then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood places in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit if you love good food. All of these restaurants are highly praised by local people and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. They are great choices for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also amazing options for when you are looking for a place to celebrate a special occasion. Are you curious about what these seafood places are? Here is the complete list. If you haven't visited any of them, make sure you do because they are truly amazing.
nhbr.com
Daughter sues Salem nursing home over parents’ Covid deaths
The daughter of an elderly couple who died of Covid has filed a wrongful death suit against a Salem assisted living facility, but on Monday the facility claimed it was immune from suits because of a federal law designed to protect front line workers in an emergency. The facility’s legal...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Boston Mayor Mayor Wu and BPDA introduce policy to promote diversity within private development projects in Boston
BOSTON–Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Chief of Planning Arthur Jemison announced that the Boston Planning & Development Agency has adopted a new policy introducing diversity, equity and inclusion into the filing process for large projects in the City of Boston. This policy was approved by the BPDA Board at...
whdh.com
‘They’re ignoring them’: Riders express concern how foreign language speakers will be notified of MBTA updates during Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON (WHDH) - Just three days out from a month-long shutdown for the Orange Line, signs warning riders of the disruption of service can be found in every T station. However, in a city where 37 percent of residents speak a language other than English at home, every sign erected thus far has only been available in the one language.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westernmassnews.com
Colonial Theatre to close amidst search for new ownership
Hampden D.A. holds event to raise awareness of counterfeit drugs and pills. The educational event provided information to both kids and parents on the availability and dangers of counterfeit pills and drugs online. Updated: 11 hours ago. One student is speaking out about a charge she’s facing for not needing...
NECN
‘What's the Point?': Buried Beach Walkway Raises Accessibility Questions
It’s pretty easy to see why Norman Courtemanche loves enjoying Salisbury Reservation Beach with his family. During a recent sunny, 90-degree day, Courtemanche sat in a chair and admired the coastal scenery. “It’s a beautiful area to be in,” he said. “Especially on a day like this. You can’t...
msonewsports.com
Tuesday, August 16 – Large Donation to Salem State – Lynn to Restrict Water Usage – News, Sports, Photos, & More
Weather – National Weather Service – Plenty of sunshine this morning will gradually give way to more clouds as the day wears along especially across eastern MA/RI. High temps should mainly be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s,but will only be in the lower to middle 70s along the coast as it becomes breezy.
nbcboston.com
Woman's Body Found in Charles River After Search Near Harvard
A woman's body was found in the Charles River between Boston and Cambridge on Wednesday night after police searched the water for hours, officials said. Massachusetts State Police said their preliminary investigation indicates the woman was seen lying on a ledge of the John W. Weeks Bridge near Harvard University. Witnesses who were walking across the bridge at the time said they saw her dive into the water.
Comments / 0