Cambridge, MA

everettindependent.com

Residents Urge Former Pope John Building Be Used for School Purposes

The times they are a changin’, and that could signal the death knell for the proposed affordable housing development for the former Pope John XXIII High School site on Broadway near the Malden line. Since the project was first proposed for senior housing in December, 2019, the concerns about overcrowding at the public schools in the last year have become the priority for many residents.
EVERETT, MA
baystatebanner.com

Is Wu still planning to dismantle the BPDA?

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. When Michelle Wu was a contestant in last year’s five-way race for mayor, dismantling the Boston Planning and Development Agency was a key plank in her progressive platform. Wu’s commitment echoed longstanding calls from neighborhood activists to separate the...
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Melanson Group responds to RFP for Washington, Swanton parcel

WINCHESTER - The Woburn-based Melanson Development Group at 607 Main St., headed up by contractor Bryan Melanson, development consultant Toni Coyne Hall, architect Lawrence Reeves, and attorney Mark Vaughan, of Burlington, came before the Select Board last night to discuss plans for a potential “friendly 40B” at the Washington/Swanton Street parcel.
WINCHESTER, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Mayor Wu names her picks in 5th Suffolk, state auditor and sheriff primaries

Mayor Michelle Wu is wading into Massachusetts primaries big and small, backing a transportation advocate running for the statewide job of auditor, supporting a Boston planning agency aide to represent parts of Dorchester and Roxbury in the Legislature, and swinging behind the incumbent Suffolk County sheriff. Wu’s endorsements in contested...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Will T shutdown delay patient care?

BOSTON — It may not be the biggest hospital in Boston, but Tufts Medical Center has one huge thing going for it: a dedicated T stop on the Orange Line. “Many people choose us, both as an employer and as a patient, because they don’t need a car to access us,” said Diana Richardson, the hospital’s Chief Operating Officer. “We’re right in the middle of downtown Boston, it’s very easy to access our services or come to work. So we have significant numbers of people in both those categories who actually don’t have a car.”
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

6 New England communities land on list of ‘hottest zip codes’ in America

BOSTON — New England is the hip place to be these days with many new homeowners flocking to the Northeast in 2022, according to a new report. Realtor’s “America’s Hottest ZIP Codes of 2022″ report revealed homebuyers are no longer targeting the best-known suburbs and are instead seeking out more affordable communities where they can buy a big home and still be within commuting distance of bigger cities.
BOSTON, MA
Eater

18 Late Summer Greater Boston Restaurant Openings to Know

As the days get shorter, the scent of pumpkin spice Dunkin’ Goldfish lurks around a corner, and the T is on the verge of a huge shutdown, Bostonians should celebrate what’s left of this fleeting summer while they can, ideally with a snack or drink in hand. A flurry of new restaurants have opened in recent weeks — why not check them out?
BOSTON, MA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Weymouth (MA)

The second-oldest city in Massachusetts, Weymouth dates back to 1622 when it was the site of a failed colony, before finding its feet as a settlement a few years later. Abigail Adams (1744-1818), the wife of second US President John Adams and the mother of sixth US President John Quincy Adams, was born in Weymouth, and this historic building is open for tours in the summer.
WEYMOUTH, MA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Massachusetts

If you love eating seafood and you happen to live in Massachusetts then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood places in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit if you love good food. All of these restaurants are highly praised by local people and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. They are great choices for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also amazing options for when you are looking for a place to celebrate a special occasion. Are you curious about what these seafood places are? Here is the complete list. If you haven't visited any of them, make sure you do because they are truly amazing.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nhbr.com

Daughter sues Salem nursing home over parents’ Covid deaths

The daughter of an elderly couple who died of Covid has filed a wrongful death suit against a Salem assisted living facility, but on Monday the facility claimed it was immune from suits because of a federal law designed to protect front line workers in an emergency. The facility’s legal...
SALEM, NH
whdh.com

‘They’re ignoring them’: Riders express concern how foreign language speakers will be notified of MBTA updates during Orange Line shutdown

BOSTON (WHDH) - Just three days out from a month-long shutdown for the Orange Line, signs warning riders of the disruption of service can be found in every T station. However, in a city where 37 percent of residents speak a language other than English at home, every sign erected thus far has only been available in the one language.
BOSTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Colonial Theatre to close amidst search for new ownership

Hampden D.A. holds event to raise awareness of counterfeit drugs and pills. The educational event provided information to both kids and parents on the availability and dangers of counterfeit pills and drugs online. Updated: 11 hours ago. One student is speaking out about a charge she’s facing for not needing...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

‘What's the Point?': Buried Beach Walkway Raises Accessibility Questions

It’s pretty easy to see why Norman Courtemanche loves enjoying Salisbury Reservation Beach with his family. During a recent sunny, 90-degree day, Courtemanche sat in a chair and admired the coastal scenery. “It’s a beautiful area to be in,” he said. “Especially on a day like this. You can’t...
LOWELL, MA
nbcboston.com

Woman's Body Found in Charles River After Search Near Harvard

A woman's body was found in the Charles River between Boston and Cambridge on Wednesday night after police searched the water for hours, officials said. Massachusetts State Police said their preliminary investigation indicates the woman was seen lying on a ledge of the John W. Weeks Bridge near Harvard University. Witnesses who were walking across the bridge at the time said they saw her dive into the water.
CAMBRIDGE, MA

