niceville.com
Dr. Zoila Ganuza appointed specialist of student services for Okaloosa schools
NICEVILLE, Fla. — The Okaloosa County School Board has approved the appointment of Dr. Zoila Ganuza as the school district’s specialist of student services. Ganuza has worked as a nationally certified school psychologist for the Okaloosa County School District (OCSD) since January 2012, the OCSD said in an announcement.
niceville.com
Sears is assistant principal of Crestview High School
CRESTVIEW, Fla. — Kimberly Sears is assistant principal of Crestview High School. The appointment of the veteran Okaloosa educator was approved last week by the Okaloosa County School Board. An Okaloosa County School District educator for 23 years, Sears has taught kindergarten, first grade, second grade, elementary and middle...
Roger Scott Tennis Center in dire need of improvements
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — On Monday, representatives from Roger Scott Tennis Center gave a presentation to city leaders on their dire need for renovations at the court. Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said the challenge is getting the type of product they want versus what the costs are and how they are going to do that. […]
niceville.com
Okaloosa high schools to kick-off football season with pep rally on the harbor
DESTIN, Fla. – Okaloosa County’s six high schools are coming together Saturday evening on the harbor in Destin to take part in a community pep rally to mark the beginning of the regular high school football season. The inaugural Hype on the Harbor: A Community Pep Rally, presented...
Group backing school board candidates responds to Okaloosa Co. superintendent criticism
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Three seats for the Okaloosa County School board are up for grabs in the 2022 election. Yes for Okaloosa County Schools is an independently funded political group pushing ads and events to elect new school board members. Okaloosa Co. School Board candidates: Races Incumbent Challenger District 1 Lamar White Jerry Buckman […]
WJHG-TV
Veterinarian shortage worsens in Bay County
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The nationwide veterinarian shortage is being felt Bay County, as a popular veterinary clinic announced its immediate closure earlier this month. Vets Pets in Panama City Beach has closed its doors permanently, only allowing people to come and pick up patient records. But all...
getthecoast.com
Meet the nine women to be inducted into 2022 Okaloosa County Women’s Hall of Fame
The Okaloosa County Commission on the State of Women has announced the nine local women who will be inducted into the Women’s Hall of Fame for 2022. 125 women have been inducted into the Hall of Fame since it was created in 1995. The Hall of Fame was created...
Woman drowns in Destin near Marler Bridge
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning death near Marler Bridge Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Destin. Around 2:15 p.m., a “woman was spotted floating in the water,” according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. Boaters pulled the woman from the water and began CPR. She was taken […]
Gulf coast native hired as Escambia Co. emergency coordinator
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Scottlin Williams, a Gulf Coast native, has been hired as the Escambia County Emergency Management as its newest emergency coordinator. Williams is taking the position of Travis Tompkins, who previously served as Emergency Coordinator before accepting his current role as Emergency Manager. Before ECEM, Williams served for two years as […]
WEAR
Deputies investigate cell phone threat at Pine Forest High School
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a threat Tuesday at Pine Forest High School. Channel 3 confirmed with deputies just before 1 p.m. that the school was put on lockdown amid the investigation. Escambia County Public Schools says it was "placed in an elevated state of security" around 12:15 a.m.
Race for Pensacola mayor: Sherri Myers
After 12 years on the city council, Sherri Myers is running to be Pensacola's next mayor.
Golf carts becoming major safety issue in Walton Co.
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton county deputies said golf carts are increasingly becoming a major safety issue. They’re pushing for a tougher county ordinance to prevent potential accidents. Golf carts are only allowed on roadways where the speed limit is 35 miles an hour, or less. But deputies said they’re always pulling over golf […]
Minimum teacher’s salary raised by $8K in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Escambia Co.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference to recruit teachers at Cordova Park Elementary School in Escambia County. According to DeSantis, Florida has 1.3 million students in the Expanded Choice Program, which allows families to apply to attend schools outside of their zoned schools. DeSantis said the government has […]
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Grace’s Place in need of new location
A Navarre area ministry is looking for a new location to use in their mission. Grace’s Place is a nonprofit that helps provide healing and a stable living arrangement for single, adult women who have experienced sexual trauma. The necessity for the move stems from an arrangement the ministry...
Radio Business Report
Another Florida Panhandle Property Goes To Hale Family
It’s a 1kw Class C AM from 1 tower located in a small town on the banks of the Blackwater River, not far to the north of Interstate 10. And, this municipality is just to the east of Pensacola, Fla. That’s a geographical fact that some broadcasters may fret,...
wuwf.org
Filling the gap for Northwest Florida residents who live in food deserts
Between Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, and Walton counties, 24 geographic areas are identified as food deserts or areas with low income and low access to nutritious food. Over 102,000 Northwest Floridians in the four counties are affected. Various local food assistance organizations, including Feeding the Gulf Coast and Manna Food...
niceville.com
Eglin Federal Credit Union coming to Gulf Breeze
GULF BREEZE, Fla. – Eglin Federal Credit Union has announced plans to open a branch in Gulf Breeze. Today, Eglin Federal Credit Union (EFCU) said it will start developing a property located on the corner of Tiger Lake Drive and Highway 98 in Gulf Breeze. The short-term plan is...
University of Florida
Come on in… The Water Is Fine! Well… It’s Better
When I joined Florida Sea Grant in 2012 my advisory committee told me water quality was one of their major concerns. Makes sense really. Some members were from the tourism and boating industry. Some were from commercial and recreational fishing. Others were homeowners. ALL had concerns. ALL depended on clean water for the success of their business and for the quality of their own lives. It is a big concern.
Residents at odds over proposed boat ramp changes
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Traversing down Holmes Creek may soon look a little different for boaters. Washington County Commissioners are considering an ordinance to restrict certain activities at some of the boat ramps. Cotton Landing would be for non-motorized vessels, but commercial use would be allowed, whereas Culpepper Landing would allow motorized vessels, but […]
Race for Pensacola mayor: Jewel Cannada-Wynn
As a young girl in northern Escambia County, Jewel Cannada-Wynn always knew she wanted to serve her community in some way.
