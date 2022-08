Hold the drama. JoJo Siwa and her on-again, off-again girlfriend, Kylie Prew, have officially called it quits for a second time. The “Dance Mom” alum’s ex confirmed their split during an Instagram livestream that has since been reposted on TikTok. “I don’t like drama and it makes me really, really anxious and so I don’t want to talk about it for a while, but, um, someone asked me just now if I was single [and] I am,” Prew, 18, said. “I’ve been single for almost two months and it’s OK. It’s not deep, I promise. Everything’s fine. Not everything has to be messy and...

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 MINUTES AGO