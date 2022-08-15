Life offers enough opportunities to procrastinate over, but Ontario gas predictions..maybe not. Those are stats worth keeping a tab on, especially this tumultuous summer. According to gas price monitoring portal Gas Wizard, most of the province will see a two-cent hike on Friday, robbing motorists of most of today's three-cent decrease. So, you'll definitely want to sweep into the local station at your earliest convenience.

