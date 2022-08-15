Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Again Tomorrow & These Cities Will Be The Cheapest
All money-conscious drivers are better off treating the pumps like the relative you're not fond of today because Ontario gas prices are about to take a hit. According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, Thursday will witness a three-cent drop, bringing totals to 160.9 cents per litre for cities such as Toronto, Ottawa, Windsor and Kingston.
Narcity
Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Climb Back Up Tomorrow & Even The 'Cheap' Spots Will Be Pricier
Life offers enough opportunities to procrastinate over, but Ontario gas predictions..maybe not. Those are stats worth keeping a tab on, especially this tumultuous summer. According to gas price monitoring portal Gas Wizard, most of the province will see a two-cent hike on Friday, robbing motorists of most of today's three-cent decrease. So, you'll definitely want to sweep into the local station at your earliest convenience.
Narcity
Rental Scams Are On The Rise In Canada & Here Are Some Signs You Might Be Being Conned
Canada's housing market has been rife with problems lately and things don't look good for those looking to rent in the country either. According to Vancouver-based rental platform liv.rent, there's been a 15% increase in rental scams in Canada recently. This includes everything from false profiles and fake listings, to...
Narcity
Flair Airlines' Sale Is Offering 35% Off Base Fares Across Canada, The US & Mexico
If you've been looking for cheap flights from Canada, this one's for you! Flair Airlines is having a huge sale and you can get 35% off of base fares on flights to destinations across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. The sale begins today and applies to all of Flair's flights,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Narcity
Zellers Is Coming Back To Canada In 2023 & Get Ready To Relive Your Childhood
Get ready to be overwhelmed with nostalgia, Canada! The Hudson's Bay Company has announced that they will be bringing the iconic retailer Zellers back to Canada. The Globe and Mail reports that HBC will be opening up new Zellers locations in the company's The Bay department stores as early as 2023.
Narcity
Canada's Nordik Spa Is A Scandinavian Oasis & Is Just Like A Trip To Iceland's Blue Lagoon
Why not treat yourself to soothing thermal waters and soak all your troubles away at the largest spa in North America?. Nordik Spa-Nature in Chelsea, Quebec, is an oasis with thermal pools that will make you feel like you're relaxing in the hot springs of Iceland. The spa, which can...
Narcity
BC Has 12 Heat Warnings In Place & Here's When To Expect The Sizzling Temperatures
Mother Nature is cranking up the heat in B.C. again. Environment Canada has issued 12 heat warnings across different parts of the province for the upcoming days. Temperatures could get as high as 35 degrees, depending on where you're at. Things will be the hottest in the early afternoon Wednesday...
Narcity
7 Big-Name Brands & Stores That Have Big Expansion Plans In Canada In 2022-2023
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, many iconic and popular companies closed stores in Canada for good — including brands like The Disney Store, Starbucks, Gap and more. However, that doesn't mean other businesses don't have big expansion plans in Canada for 2022 and 2023. In fact, a number of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Narcity
This BC City Was Ranked As One Of The 'Best Metropolitan Areas' In Canada & It Beat Toronto
All those in Victoria, rejoice! It's now official that your city comes ahead of Toronto in a new ranking. The west coast city came in third place on the list of the Best Metropolitan Areas in Canada. The Rentola ranking is based on Statistics Canada data on housing, equality, environment,...
Narcity
Canada's Most Widely-Spoken Languages Have Been Revealed & Here's What's On The Rise
The stats are in and it's official: Mandarin and Punjabi are now some of Canada's most widely-spoken languages. On August 17, Statistics Canada released new census data that brought some interesting facts to light. For starters — and this one comes as no surprise — English and French remain the...
Narcity
I'm From A Country With Temperatures Over 45 C & Here's Why Canada's Summer Still Had Me Shook
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. I made a big mistake when moving to Canada from Dubai earlier this year — and that was throwing out most of my summer clothes.
Narcity
Canada's New Loonie Has Launched & It's The Latest In Some Seriously Pretty Coins (PHOTOS)
How colourful is your change? Over the past few years, so many new loonies and toonies have been introduced into circulation in Canada and some are surprisingly beautiful!. On Monday, August 15, a $1 commemorative coin in honour of Oscar Peterson was launched, which aligns with the famed pianist's birthday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Narcity
Uber Just Got A New Emergency Feature In Ottawa & Here's How It Works
Uber just announced a new safety feature that allows emergency responders to locate its cars in real-time during an emergency, and Ottawa is the first Canadian city to test out the technology. Uber, along with RapidSOS and the Ottawa Police, has launched a new emergency button feature that shares data...
CARS・
Narcity
Ontario Just Updated Its 'Plan To Stay Open' & These 5 Things Are Coming
The Ontario government just announced its new plans on how it will work to ease some of the strains on the province's health care system. On Thursday, August 18, Health minister Sylvia Jones, alongside Minister of Long-Term Care Paul Calandra, detailed the second phase of the Plan to Stay Open.
Narcity
6 Remote Jobs In BC Where You Can Work From Home & Earn Up To $100K
The high cost of, well, everything in B.C., may have you window shopping for your next career move. The pandemic has made it so remote jobs are becoming more commonplace, and there are a ton hiring in B.C. right now. A lot of positions you once needed to drive or...
JOBS・
Narcity
6 Breathtaking Suspension Bridges In BC To Check Out Before The Summer Ends
The summer season is coming close to an end and there are a few stunning suspension bridges in B.C., including the highest suspension bridge in Canada, that you'll want to check out while the weather is still toasty. Some of these suspension bridges are absolutely massive and others are surrounded...
Narcity
5 Spots In BC Ranked Among 'Canada's Best New Restaurants' For 2022 & They Look Delicious
Air Canada announced the best new restaurants in Canada for 2022 and a bunch of restaurants in B.C. made the list. The Air Canada enRoute publication shared 30 of the best new places to grab a bit across all of Canada and five B.C. spots made the cut including three in Vancouver, one new spot in Tofino and one in North Saanich.
Narcity
There's A Kangaroo Farm In BC & It Will Transport You Straight To Australia (PHOTOS)
There is a farm in B.C. that will let you hang out with kangaroos all day long and feel like you've been transported straight to Australia. Kangaroo Creek Farm in Kelowna, B.C. is a hobby farm that has these adorable creatures and you can get super cuddly with them. Not...
Narcity
A Newcomer To Canada Tried Out A Bunch Of Classic Canuck Foods & Gave Them Ratings (VIDEOS)
If you've spent any period of time in this country, you've likely tried a few staple Canadian snacks like poutine, ketchup chips and so much more — but if you're a newcomer to Canada, some of these treats may be confusing, delightful or just plain bad. The TikTok account...
Comments / 0