Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Again Tomorrow & These Cities Will Be The Cheapest

All money-conscious drivers are better off treating the pumps like the relative you're not fond of today because Ontario gas prices are about to take a hit. According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, Thursday will witness a three-cent drop, bringing totals to 160.9 cents per litre for cities such as Toronto, Ottawa, Windsor and Kingston.
Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Climb Back Up Tomorrow & Even The 'Cheap' Spots Will Be Pricier

Life offers enough opportunities to procrastinate over, but Ontario gas predictions..maybe not. Those are stats worth keeping a tab on, especially this tumultuous summer. According to gas price monitoring portal Gas Wizard, most of the province will see a two-cent hike on Friday, robbing motorists of most of today's three-cent decrease. So, you'll definitely want to sweep into the local station at your earliest convenience.
Zellers Is Coming Back To Canada In 2023 & Get Ready To Relive Your Childhood

Get ready to be overwhelmed with nostalgia, Canada! The Hudson's Bay Company has announced that they will be bringing the iconic retailer Zellers back to Canada. The Globe and Mail reports that HBC will be opening up new Zellers locations in the company's The Bay department stores as early as 2023.
Uber Just Got A New Emergency Feature In Ottawa & Here's How It Works

Uber just announced a new safety feature that allows emergency responders to locate its cars in real-time during an emergency, and Ottawa is the first Canadian city to test out the technology. Uber, along with RapidSOS and the Ottawa Police, has launched a new emergency button feature that shares data...
6 Remote Jobs In BC Where You Can Work From Home & Earn Up To $100K

The high cost of, well, everything in B.C., may have you window shopping for your next career move. The pandemic has made it so remote jobs are becoming more commonplace, and there are a ton hiring in B.C. right now. A lot of positions you once needed to drive or...
6 Breathtaking Suspension Bridges In BC To Check Out Before The Summer Ends

The summer season is coming close to an end and there are a few stunning suspension bridges in B.C., including the highest suspension bridge in Canada, that you'll want to check out while the weather is still toasty. Some of these suspension bridges are absolutely massive and others are surrounded...
