ComicBook
Viral Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Shows Off Kurama's Live-Action Look
One surprisingly hilarious Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay is hyping up Kurama's live-action series debut! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series and follow up anime are widely celebrated as some of the most memorable action releases of all time, and that continues to this day even 30 years after its anime adaptation had its full premiere. Now the franchise is getting ready for the kind of comeback fans certainly were not expecting to see as there is currently a new live-action adaptation in the works with Netflix. This new series will debut new takes on the classic favorites, and that includes some very famous faces.
One Piece releases drafts of Luffy’s Gear 5 transformation
One Piece has revealed the first rough sketches for Luffy’s Gear 5 transformation in the fourth and final volume of the booklet series, Road to Laugh Tale. Twitter user New World Arthur shared a photo from the volume’s Concept Gallery Treasures section showing the early sketches of One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda for what would become Luffy’s Gear 5 transformation in the manga.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay is Perfect for Mt. Lady's Season 6 Comeback
My Hero Academia is one of the many massive action franchises returning later this year with new episodes, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Mt. Lady's return to action in Season 6! The sixth season of the highly anticipated action series will be picking up right where the fifth season left off as Izuku Midoriya and a huge roster of heroes are going to be taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front in a huge new assault. This was the bloodiest conflict from Kohei Horikoshi's manga series for quite some time, and that's why it's exciting to see how the anime will bring it all to life.
ComicBook
One Piece Producer Teases the Anime's Future After Wano
The War For Wano is nearing its end in One Piece's anime adaptation. While the battle between Luffy and Kaido has already ended in the manga, there are still some big moments left in the television series that sticks closely to its source material. Now, we here at Comicbook.com had the opportunity to chat with a producer of the series to ask where the series might be headed once for the Wano Arc comes to an end in the anime.
‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Is Marvel Trash at Its Most Offensive
Think back to the worst, most haphazardly-made, monetary glue trap you saw that also cost hundreds of millions of dollars to produce. Chances are, you’re landing on something in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The latest Thor entry was middling; Ms. Marvel squandered a promisingly progressive tale; Eternals was a visually bland superhero link-up; and Black Widow was a confoundingly boring letdown that arrived long after its star hero was already dead.The MCU has garnered a sour reputation for following the same pattern: films and television shows are announced at flashy conventions, with an increased move toward diversity and stories that...
Loki season 2 to introduce a Marvel villain who will ‘break the internet’
Loki season 2 filming is already underway, and we saw a bunch of exciting images from the set. We’ve also seen the first plot spoilers for season 2, but they’re not very detailed yet. We can’t even tell if those leaks are accurate. What’s clear is that the number of Loki season 2 leaks will increase in frequency, and the next exciting spoiler concerns the show’s villain.
Polygon
Before House of the Dragon premieres, catch up on Targaryen history
HBO’s House of the Dragon is bringing us back to Westeros, but not to the Westeros most people are familiar with, at least on screen. The new Game of Thrones prequel series is set nearly 200 years before the events of the original series, and that means a totally different set of characters and events to learn about.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Releases Surprising First Look at Chapter 87
The battle against Gas came to an end in the previous chapter of Dragon Ball Super, but a new draft for Chapter 87 of the Shonen series hints at the idea that the battles of the Granolah Arc aren't quite finished yet. As it stands, the manga hasn't made any hints as to what will take place following the current arc, though this surprising preview moment might give us an idea of a character that is returning to the franchise after being away for quite some time.
epicstream.com
Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Prologue to Stream Worldwide This September
Following its release date reveal, it was announced that the Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Prologue will be streamed worldwide this September. Specifically, the anime’s official website revealed that the prologue will release on September 1 outside Japan through YouTube. Meanwhile, it will be available in Japan...
Polygon
House of the Dragon is missing its source material’s most fun character
Fire & Blood, the Game of Thrones prequel that HBO’s new series House of the Dragon is based on, is positioned as an in-universe history book. Much like our own histories, multiple sources are important. Fire & Blood features several different accounts of the events of the Dance of the Dragons. But House of the Dragon melds these accounts into one single timeline, showing the real history of events. It’s a smart decision for an already complicated show, but it also eliminates Fire & Blood’s funniest character in the process.
ComicBook
One Piece Producer Looks to Endgame During Series' Final Saga
One Piece's original manga series has entered the final saga of its run overall, and the producer behind the anime has opened up about the grand finale as the series heads into its endgame! Eiichiro Oda's long running manga series is celebrating 25 years of running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and a huge part of this celebration was the announcement that Oda is now starting the final saga for the series overall. After everything that happened during the events of the Wano Country arc, the series really is getting ready for its grand finale in the future.
The Rock Asked For Black Adam to Be Removed From ‘Shazam’
Dwayne Johnson has been attached to the character of Black Adam for a very long time. There are articles in the ScreenCrush archive going back to 2014, where The Rock was “confirmed” to appear in the first Shazam. But by 2017, it was decided to give the character his own movie, instead of including him as the antagonist in Shazam!
Polygon
She-Hulk has the best Easter eggs: free comics
There’s more to this week’s Disney Plus premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law than just comic book Easter eggs; there’s also free comics. And if the new series is anything like Moon Knight, there’s the promise of many more. [Ed. note: This post contains a not-particularly-spoilery...
IGN
One-Punch Man Is Getting a Third Season
The One-Punch Man anime website announced on Thursday that production for a third season has started. A teaser visual was also released to commemorate the announcement. It’s designed by Osamu Kubota, who was responsible for the character designs in the first and second seasons. Fans of the show would...
Polygon
The Doctors Who are coming to Magic: The Gathering — all of them
Wizards of the Coast’s Magic: The Gathering is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the BBC’s Doctor Who by releasing a themed set of cards in the third quarter of 2023. The announcement was made Thursday during the Wizards Presents streaming event. The collaboration is part of Magic’s Universes...
ComicBook
She-Hulk First Reactions Surface Online
The Disney+ premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is just days away and with Marvel's red carpet event for the series officially out of the way, the social media embargo for members of the media that got early access to the series has lifted. Across the board, critics are lauding the show's humor and tone, with many hoisting Tatiana Maslany's performance as the eponymous hero as the brightest point in the show.
ComicBook
Tekken: Bloodlines Is Now Streaming on Netflix
Netflix has been riding the anime train for years now, and one of the site's biggest titles of 2022 has gone live. After sharing the project with fans months ago, Tekken: Bloodline is now streaming, and it brings the video game IP to life in a way we've not seen before.
Netflix Picks Up Period Soap Drama Series ‘The Decameron’ From Kathleen Jordan, Jenji Kohan
Netflix has ordered Kathleen Jordan’s period soap drama “The Decameron” with Jenji Kohan executive producing under her overall deal with the streamer. The eight episode drama takes place in 1348, as the Black Death strikes hard in the city of Florence. A handful of nobles are invited to retreat with their servants to a grand villa in the Italian countryside and wait out the pestilence with a lavish holiday. But as social rules wear thin, what starts as a wine-soaked sex romp in the hills of Tuscany descends into an all out scramble for survival. Jordan (“Teenage Bounty Hunters”) will serve as...
Polygon
Rogue One heading back to theaters ahead of Andor on Disney Plus
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will be rereleased in 150 IMAX theaters across the U.S. and Canada for one week from Aug. 26, in anticipation of the new spinoff series, Andor. The 2016 Star Wars prequel, which dramatizes the theft of the plans for the Death Star by a group of Rebel spies, will be screened alongside an exclusive preview of footage from Andor ahead of that show’s debut on Disney Plus on Sept. 21. Rogue One has also been digitally remastered by IMAX using its own remastering technology for this special presentation.
