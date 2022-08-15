ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AAA: Michigan Gas Prices Drop Below $4, Lowest Since April

By DeJanay Booth
 3 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan’s average gas price continues to drop and is now below $4, according to AAA.

Officials say the average price sits at $3.95 a gallon as of Monday, which is the lowest price since April. It is 77 cents less than last month; however, still 69 cents more than last year.

In Metro Detroit, the average gas prices is $3.99, which is 2 cents less than last week, but 64 cents more than last year.

AAA officials say drivers are spending an average of $59 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, which is an increase of $8 from 2021’s highest price last November.

“Michigan motorists are beginning to see gas prices below $4 a gallon for the first time in over three months,” AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said in a press release. “If oil prices continue to decline, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decrease.”

Data from the Energy Information Administration shows that the demand for gas increased from 8.54 million barrels per day to 9.12 million barrels per day.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

