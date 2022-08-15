ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool

4 Stocks Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying

Since becoming Berkshire Hathaway CEO in 1965, Buffett has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a scorching average annual return of 20.1%. In recent quarters, Warren Buffett has been aggressively deploying his company's cash into these four stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
The Motley Fool

80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool

Occidental Petroleum Expects Its Dividend to Continue Surging

Occidental Petroleum hit a major debt reduction milestone this year. That allowed the company to start returning more cash to shareholders, including significantly boosting its dividend. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
InvestorPlace

7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns

Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
Benzinga

Where Altair Engineering Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Altair Engineering ALTR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $60.25 versus the current price of Altair Engineering at $56.73, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals RIGL has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Rigel Pharmaceuticals. The company has an average price target of $2.81 with a high of $7.00 and a low of $0.80.
Benzinga

4 Solid REITs With A Dividend Yield Above 8%

For the first half of 2022, the S&P 500 fell 20.6%, its worst showing since 1970. The U.S. inflation rate for June was 9.1%. Economists are looking for it to go even higher in the months ahead. At the end of July, the Federal Reserve hiked its Fed Funds rate...
Kiplinger

Buffett Goes on Buying Spree as Stock Market Reels

Warren Buffett went bargain hunting with both fists in the second quarter, scooping up billions of dollars worth of equities amid the broader market's steep selloff. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, $292.07) was a net buyer of stocks to the tune of $3.8 billion for the three months ended June 30. For good measure, Buffett, the conglomerate's chairman and CEO, also bought back $1 billion worth of Berkshire Hathaway's own stock.
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for First Bancorp

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on First Bancorp FBNC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for 89bio

Within the last quarter, 89bio ETNB has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $22.5 versus the current price of 89bio at $4.72, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated 89bio...
Front Office Sports

Signa Revenue Grows 29% Through Acquisitions

Signa Sports United reported major revenue growth in its fiscal third quarter — but also a modest loss — as it restructures into a larger business. The bicycle and tennis equipment company saw net revenue grow 29.2% to $329.7 million, reflecting the addition of two new companies under Signa’s umbrella.
