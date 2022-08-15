ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

WA experiencing smallest hiring struggle in nation

WASHINGTON STATE.- Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic businesses are struggling to hire enough workers, which often leads to delays in service and reduced business hours. The pandemic spurred the "great resignation" and businesses are still struggling to find enough qualified employees. Workers are easier to find in some...
Washington state cumulative revenue up nearly $37M over June prediction

(The Center Square) – Washington state’s monthly revenue collections remain robust, according to the latest information put out by the Economic and Revenue Forecast Council. “Major General Fund-State (GF-S) revenue collections for the July 11 - August 10, 2022 collection period came in $41.3 million (1.8%) higher than...
WA and OR in top ten for best community colleges

WASHINGTON, D.C.- The personal finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Community Colleges, as well as its rankings of the Best & Worst Community-College Systems. WalletHub compared more than 650 community colleges across 19 key indicators of cost and quality, to determine which schools offered...
AG Lawsuit: Ostrom Mushroom Farms fired women, replaced them with H-2A workers with fewer rights

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The Washington State Attorney General is suing a Sunnyside mushroom farm, claiming they violated state laws by systematically firing female employees and replacing them with foreign agricultural workers who had fewer rights. “The evidence my team uncovered is clear,” Washington AG Bob Ferguson said. “Their conduct...
Washington ranks among most expensive states to hire workers

(The Center Square) — Washington is one of the most expensive states to hire workers, according to a study by the business consulting firm Tipalti. The Evergreen state ranks 4th after Alaska, New York and New Jersey. Rankings are based on typical employer costs based on the average salary...
Commerce awards millions to restart community events

OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Commerce, in collaboration with the Washington Festivals and Events Association (WFEA), and ArtsWA, announced today that 284 successful applicants will receive $3.3 million in pandemic relief and recovery grants. The funding will support festivals, street and arts fairs, holiday celebrations, cultural and heritage...
AG files civil rights lawsuit against Sunnyside mushroom farm

OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Ostrom Mushroom Farms in Sunnyside. The lawsuit, filed in Yakima County Superior Court, asserts that Ostrom discriminated against its workers on the basis of gender, citizenship, and immigration status, in violation of Washington Law. Between...
OLYMPIA, WA
Washington’s distracted driving law: has it reduced collisions five years into its passage?

Washington’s distracted driving law appears to be working. A new study shows it has reduced crashes across the state. It’s been five years since the legislature beefed up our distracted driving laws by putting a total ban on having cell phones in your hand. The law only allows you one swipe to access your hands-free phone options while driving, which includes sitting at a red light, or being stuck in bumper-to-bumper congestion.
Washington's most dangerous drive

MAZAMA, Wash. — In one of the most beautiful places on earth, you'll find one of the world's most exhilarating drives. It's officially designated as NF-5400, but most of the locals call it Hart's Pass Road, the highest-altitude location in Washington state where you can drive a car. The...
Lynnwood lottery winners think they won $360, actually won $360,000

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A couple in Lynnwood was shocked when they discovered the HIT 5 lottery ticket they bought was not worth $360 they thought, but actually $360,000. The man bought the ticket at Fred Meyer and thought he read a prize of $360, according to a press release from Washington’s Lottery. He tried to cash the prize in the store, but was told he had to claim his prize at a lottery office because the prize was so large. Confused, he asked why, since the store limit was $600.
LYNNWOOD, WA

