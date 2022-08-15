Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
WA experiencing smallest hiring struggle in nation
WASHINGTON STATE.- Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic businesses are struggling to hire enough workers, which often leads to delays in service and reduced business hours. The pandemic spurred the "great resignation" and businesses are still struggling to find enough qualified employees. Workers are easier to find in some...
nbcrightnow.com
Washington state cumulative revenue up nearly $37M over June prediction
(The Center Square) – Washington state’s monthly revenue collections remain robust, according to the latest information put out by the Economic and Revenue Forecast Council. “Major General Fund-State (GF-S) revenue collections for the July 11 - August 10, 2022 collection period came in $41.3 million (1.8%) higher than...
nbcrightnow.com
Many School Districts Across the Country are Experiencing a Staffing Crisis, but NOT Yakima Schools
YAKIMA, WA - The staffing crisis continues across the nation for teachers. Media outlets across the nation have been reporting school districts facing a crisis with teacher shortages. Rural school districts in Texas are switching to four-day school weeks this fall, while other places in Florida are asking veterans with...
nbcrightnow.com
WA and OR in top ten for best community colleges
WASHINGTON, D.C.- The personal finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Community Colleges, as well as its rankings of the Best & Worst Community-College Systems. WalletHub compared more than 650 community colleges across 19 key indicators of cost and quality, to determine which schools offered...
AG Lawsuit: Ostrom Mushroom Farms fired women, replaced them with H-2A workers with fewer rights
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The Washington State Attorney General is suing a Sunnyside mushroom farm, claiming they violated state laws by systematically firing female employees and replacing them with foreign agricultural workers who had fewer rights. “The evidence my team uncovered is clear,” Washington AG Bob Ferguson said. “Their conduct...
nbcrightnow.com
Washington ranks among most expensive states to hire workers
(The Center Square) — Washington is one of the most expensive states to hire workers, according to a study by the business consulting firm Tipalti. The Evergreen state ranks 4th after Alaska, New York and New Jersey. Rankings are based on typical employer costs based on the average salary...
nbcrightnow.com
Commerce awards millions to restart community events
OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Commerce, in collaboration with the Washington Festivals and Events Association (WFEA), and ArtsWA, announced today that 284 successful applicants will receive $3.3 million in pandemic relief and recovery grants. The funding will support festivals, street and arts fairs, holiday celebrations, cultural and heritage...
nbcrightnow.com
AG files civil rights lawsuit against Sunnyside mushroom farm
OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Ostrom Mushroom Farms in Sunnyside. The lawsuit, filed in Yakima County Superior Court, asserts that Ostrom discriminated against its workers on the basis of gender, citizenship, and immigration status, in violation of Washington Law. Between...
Washington is at high risk of tsunamis and waves up to 42 feet tall, here’s how to prepare
You may only have a few hours to walk to higher ground in a tsunami. Here’s how to be prepared for a tsunami as Washington faces high risk.
Tri-Cities largest school — the biggest high school in WA — must add more portable classes
More than 1,300 Pasco high schoolers will attend class in portables this school year.
MyNorthwest.com
Washington’s distracted driving law: has it reduced collisions five years into its passage?
Washington’s distracted driving law appears to be working. A new study shows it has reduced crashes across the state. It’s been five years since the legislature beefed up our distracted driving laws by putting a total ban on having cell phones in your hand. The law only allows you one swipe to access your hands-free phone options while driving, which includes sitting at a red light, or being stuck in bumper-to-bumper congestion.
Tri-Cities and Hanford ‘visionary’ dies. He donated $100,000s to local causes
He “found practical solutions to extremely complex problems,” said the president of TRIDEC.
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: WA unemployment at historic low, delivery drivers go on 24-hour strike
Washington’s unemployment rate reaches a historic low. Numbers from July show the jobless rate decreased to 3.7%. The Employment Security Department said that’s a new low, based on records dating back to 1976. The national unemployment rate was even lower at 3.5% last month. Industries seeing the largest...
Washington State’s Mysterious Mima Mounds Feels Like an Alien World
Check Out The Mysterious Mima Mounds In Washington State. One of the most unusual places to visit in Washington State almost feels like an alien world. 445 Acres Of Unusual Bumps Populate This Washington State Nature Preserve. Unusual land bumps can be found in the Mima Mounds Natural Area Preserve....
KING-5
Washington's most dangerous drive
MAZAMA, Wash. — In one of the most beautiful places on earth, you'll find one of the world's most exhilarating drives. It's officially designated as NF-5400, but most of the locals call it Hart's Pass Road, the highest-altitude location in Washington state where you can drive a car. The...
WA’s Nooksack River has been sounding the alarm, and people are finally listening
One WA county aims to restore a troubled river by focusing on the needs of tribes, farms, communities, and fish. This story was produced as part of a collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity, Columbia Journalism Investigations and Type Investigations. First came the fish, then came the flood. In...
nbcrightnow.com
Lynnwood lottery winners think they won $360, actually won $360,000
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A couple in Lynnwood was shocked when they discovered the HIT 5 lottery ticket they bought was not worth $360 they thought, but actually $360,000. The man bought the ticket at Fred Meyer and thought he read a prize of $360, according to a press release from Washington’s Lottery. He tried to cash the prize in the store, but was told he had to claim his prize at a lottery office because the prize was so large. Confused, he asked why, since the store limit was $600.
Bailing on Washington State? Here’s 10 States That’ll Give You Free Land
Sick Of Washington State? Here are 10 States That'll Give You Free land. I'm a born Washingtonian and I love living in the state of Washington but if you don't like our fair state, believe it or not, there are 10 other states that'll give you free land to move there.
nypressnews.com
Drug convicts could be first in line to open cannabis shops in Washington state
The state of Washington is mulling a “social equity license” that would give preference in cannabis shop licensing to those convicted and imprisoned on non-violent drug offenses. If the Washington State Liquor Cannabis Board adopts the rule, the city of Seattle would follow suit and also commit $1...
Wildfires threaten nearby Leavenworth; 12+ fires burn across WA state
A series of fires in Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, about 20 miles from Leavenworth, broke out over the past week as fire crews work on containment and the protection of the historic, mock Bavarian tourist village. Two fires, the White River Fire and the Irving Peak Fire, broke out in Okanogan-Wenatchee...
