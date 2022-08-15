Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Hackensack Meridian Health promotes 7 leaders
Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health has promoted seven longtime executives, according to a news release shared with Becker's. All the promotions have taken effect, except where noted. Seven things to know:. 1. Mark Sparta, president and chief hospital executive of Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center, was promoted to president of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Mount Sinai spinoff lays off 250 employees; founder exits
Sema4, a genomics spinoff of New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System, has let go of 250 employees as part of an effort to save $50 million in 2022. The job cuts affect 13 percent of the publicly traded company's workforce and bring the total staff reduction for the year to 30 percent.
beckershospitalreview.com
Atlantic welcomes new chief health system officer
Scott Leighty is the new executive vice president and chief health system officer of Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System. Mr. Leighty brings 25 years of healthcare experience to the role, according to an Aug. 16 news release. Most recently, he was senior vice president of regional hospitals and clinical services...
Comments / 0