Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Historic High Trestles on the Silver Comet Trail Offer Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike JourneyDeanLandPaulding County, GA
Tunes By The Tracks- A Stone Mountain TraditionDoc LawrenceStone Mountain, GA
Were These Two Missing Georgia Real Estate Entrepreneurs Dating The Same Mystery Man?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMarietta, GA
Rudy Giuliani To Appear For Grand Jury After Trump's Election ProbeBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Well-Known Dollar Store Slapped With FinesCadrene HeslopHogansville, GA
Related
CBS 46
Nouveau Bar & Grill wins Black Restaurant Week’s ‘Best Bite’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Nouveau Bar & Grill won the Best Bite award at Black Restaurant Week’s NOSH event Aug. 12. The event showcased the best in Atlanta’s Black food scene; flavors and aromas of African, African-American, and Caribbean cuisine filled State Farm Arena. Other restaurants at the showcase included Not Your Nana’s Bakery, Rose Catering and Dished Palate.
Eater
Popular Memorial Drive Takeout Joint Is Closing Ahead of a Relocation This Winter
It’s last call for tacos and choriqueso this month at Supremo Taco, when the popular Memorial Drive takeout window closes Tuesday, August 23, ahead of a relocation this winter to a larger building behind the current restaurant. Owners Duane Kulers and Omar Ferrer made the closure and relocation announcement...
scoopotp.com
There is no place like Restaurant Holmes
My veneration for Alpharetta’s City Center is not exactly a closely guarded secret. Let’s talk about the Restaurant Holmes. One-time St. Cecilia chef Taylor Neary is the chef/owner of the upscale restaurant located inside the century-old Jones House. Though small plates oriented, Holmes has shifted focus a bit more towards large plates as well. With a hat tip to the bacon broth, the icy blue mussels instill delection as few analogous dishes could. Our waiter supplied my eldest son and me two soup spoons, a must for the bouillon infused with bacon, poblano, and lemon. Do not waste of drop of this transformative sofrito.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
atlantafi.com
Day & Night Cereal Bar To Open In Atlantic Station
Who doesn’t like cereal at any time of the day? Day & Night Cereal Bar are opening in Midtown Atlanta’s Atlantic Station, AtlantaFi.com has learned. The eatery specializes in cereal-based treats, offering those who love a morning crunch an opportunity to double down on exotic, delicious bowls of cereals and shakes, including those with an international flavor.
AccessAtlanta
7 of the best Black-owned fitness studios in Atlanta we abs-olutely recommend
Over the past few years, the fitness industry has had a reckoning. Diversity in body types, lifestyles and more has played a big part in rethinking what it means to be healthy, and many Black entrepreneurs are stepping in to make that a reality. In honor of Black Business Month, don’t weight to try out these seven Black-owned fitness studios in Atlanta.
discoveratlanta.com
Free Things to Do on Your Birthday in Atlanta
Happy Birthday to ya. Get ready to reap the rewards of turning another year older with this list of free things to do on your birthday around Atlanta. Things to do range from free museum admission to coffee, cakes, doughnuts and more. Who doesn’t love birthday perks?. Free Admission...
atlantafi.com
Looking For The Best Beignets In Atlanta? We’ve Got Them
Leave it up to the beignet gang to spot any servings not up to par: Is it a true beignet or just something dumped in powder?. Otherwise, it’s just a funnel cake. No, an award-winning beignet is fluffy, dumpling shaped and has a perky characteristic to it. These three...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chick-fil-A to test first new breakfast item in 5 years
Atlanta based Chick-fil-A tests its first new breakfast item in five years: Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites. Each order will include four egg bites made with whole eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage, and a blend of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses. “As summer ends and the back-to-school morning routine begins, we wanted...
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best waterfront restaurants to visit Labor Day weekend in Georgia
Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and take some time to relax, even if it’s just for a special meal. Whether you’re seeking a memorable dining experience along a river, lake or beach, we’ve highlighted 10 excellent waterfront restaurants around Georgia worth checking out.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Native American Festival comes to East Point
East Point is inaugurating a festival this weekend that celebrates Native American culture. The first Standing Peachtree Native American Festival and Powwow is happening Aug. 20-21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at city hall - 2757 East Point Street - with music, food and arts and crafts from indigenous artists, and admission is free. “The City of East Point celebrates and firmly believes that our diversity is our strength,” Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham said in a statement. Details: cbs46.com.
secretatlanta.co
6 Must Experience Georgia Wineries With Breathtaking Views
There’s nothing like a delicious wine and a good charcuterie board AND even better company! While Atlanta is a growing city, there is still so much lush greenery we get to experience. North Georgia is home to some of the most beautiful wineries in the south. We have compiled a list of 6 wineries here in GA with the most amazing views.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
1980s-themed bar crawl at Halcyon Aug. 25
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Halcyon will host a 1980s-themed bar crawl Aug. 25. The mixed-use village in Alpharetta will host the event at its many bars and restaurants, allowing guests to sample a variety of 1980s-themed cocktails. The event will begin at 6 p.m. Ticket pick-up will run until 8 p.m.
luxury-houses.net
Gorgeous English Tudor with Exquisite Details on All Levels in Atlanta Listed at $2.775M
The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious and ideal home for entertaining or comfortable day-to-day living now available for sale. This home located at 4170 W Oaks Ct NE, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 6,522 square feet of living spaces. Call Eric Peterson, The Debbie Leonard Group – Keller Williams Realty Peachtree Rd. (Phone: 404 419-3500) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
Pan-African Festival returns to Decatur on Aug. 20
The Beacon Hill Black Alliance For Human Rights will host its 2nd annual Pan-African Festival in downtown Decatur on Saturday from 10 a.m. -10 p.m. with music, films, marketplace, food and more. Hosted by V-103’s Osei “The Dark Secret” Kweku, dance and vocal ensemble Giwayen Mata will open the event, which also includes musical performances […] The post Pan-African Festival returns to Decatur on Aug. 20 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Film about Atlanta legend Marvin ‘Bo Legs’ Arrington Sr. is taking flight
The legend of the venerated Marvin “Bo Legs” Arrington Sr. lives on. His life story and work are the subject of a new documentary titled, Bo Legs, which is currently streaming on Delta Air Lines worldwide for the rest of the year. Judge Arrington’s son, Marvin Arrington Jr., is the executive producer of the film and a Fulton County commissioner, representing District 5. Arrington Jr. led an independent filmmaking team to profile his father’s legacy which acknowledges his impactful role in transforming the city of Atlanta into the world-class city that it is today.
CBS 46
Hip Hop icon Big Boi to headline ‘Wednesday Wind Down in the Point’ finale
EAST POINT, Ga. (CBS46) - Hip hop icon and Atlanta native Big Boy is set to headline the “Wednesday Wind Down in the Point” season finale in August. Big Boi, whose real name is Antwan Patton, will grace the stage on Aug. 24 from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. in the Downtown Commons at 2714 East Point St.
CBS 46
Macy’s opening Market concept store at Johns Creek Town Center
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Macy’s will open another Market concept store at the Johns Creek Town Center. The “smaller” concept store is about 30,000 square feet in size and includes a “Trend Pavilion” highlighting the latest trends in fashion and a quicker rotation of merchandise. The Johns Creek location will be the third Market by Macy’s location in metro Atlanta. The other two are in McDonough and Snellville.
fox5atlanta.com
Stars talk metro Atlanta-lensed 'Secret Headquarters'
The cast of "Secret Headquarters" joins in to talk filming in Atlanta and more. Paul Milliken takes you on a secret mission to talk with the cast of new Paramount+ action-comedy "Secret Headquarters," filmed right in the city of Atlanta. The cast talks the experience of filming in city and what to look forward to in the film.
CBS 46
Atlanta woman named America’s Biggest Cheapskate
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It may sound like an insult, but for Atlanta’s Cynthia Johnson being called America’s Biggest Cheapskate is an honor she wears proudly. “I understand the assignment” Cynthia joked. Johnson recently won the title of America’s Biggest Cheapskate by Bargain Outlet Ollie’s, beating out...
Comments / 0