Digital Collegian
James Franklin addresses recent Penn State football transfers, emphasizes importance of developing depth
Time and time again this offseason, James Franklin has highlighted the increased depth he feels he has on Penn State’s 2022 roster. Typically, it’s also been in the context of how to manage a roster in a college football era so heavily influenced by the transfer portal. He...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer gathers 2 forwards on 2022 preseason MAC Hermann Trophy watch list
The hype train is running strong for two Penn Staters who are gearing up for potential last season with the team. Fifth-year forward Penelope Hocking and redshirt senior Ally Schlegel were named to the preseason watch list for the 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy. The trophy is awarded annually to the top player, as voted on by NCAA coaches, in both men's and women's soccer.
Pitt leads Penn State in battle for PA dominance; PSU quarterback Drew Allar generates buzz, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature an updated comparison between the Lions and Pitt, plus reports of progress for prized freshman quarterback Drew Allar. Ron Cook from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette saw Monday’s Associated Press poll, which had Pitt at No. 17 and Penn State unranked, and took a look at where both programs stand. The Panthers, Cook said, have “clearly passed Penn State since it went 1-3 against the school out east from 2016-’19, and the past two seasons could back up that assertion. The Lions are 11-11 over that stretch, while Pitt comes off the best season of coach Pat Narduzzi’s tenure, going 11-3 and winning the Atlantic Coast Conference behind quarterback Kenny Pickett.
State College
Penn State Football: Minnesota and Ohio State Games Pace Secondary Market Prices
Penn State football secondary market ticket prices are fairly modest inside of a month away from the Nittany Lions’ season opener against Purdue in West Lafayette and home opener against Ohio just a week later at Beaver Stadium. So far StubHub lists tickets as low as $30 to see...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football position preview | Receivers look to rebuild post-Jahan Dotson
Even without Jahan Dotson, Penn State’s receiver room is loaded. In addition to the returning core, James Franklin brought in Western Kentucky sixth-year senior Mitchell Tinsley to add some experience to the room and another weapon for quarterback Sean Clifford. Penn State ranked No. 4 in the Big Ten...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer announces full promotion schedule for 2022 home contests
Penn State fans have a lot to look forward to when they visit Jeffrey Field. The blue and white announced its promo schedule for home games Tuesday, ahead of its first contest against Georgetown on Thursday. Here is the list of home games and promos:. Aug. 18 vs Georgetown —...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball sits at No. 20 in AVCA preseason coaches poll, trails 6 Big Ten squads
Penn State has some work to do if it wants to top the Big Ten at the end of the season. The annual AVCA preseason coaches poll ranked the Nittany Lions at No. 20 in the nation, behind some Big Ten foes. Nebraska sits at the top, with the reigning...
Younger brother of injured Little League World Series player will take his place on the team
The family of a Utah Little League player recovering from a head injury in a Pennsylvania hospital said an alternate will take his place on the team when it plays on Friday in the Little League World Series in South Williamsport. The alternate is Brogan, the brother of Easton Oliverson,...
Bull Power: How Hollidaysburg got its rallying cry
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa (WTAJ) — As the Hollidaysburg Little League team is set to represent Pennsylvania in the Little League World Series, you may have noticed their rallying cry, “Bull Power.” So, where did it come from? In both nationally televised games, you see many Hollidaysburg players making bullhorns after scoring or getting a hit, followed […]
Digital Collegian
Penn State police report alleged stalking incident inside Willard Building
Penn State reported an alleged stalking incident on Wednesday at approximately 9:28 p.m. via a University Park-issued Timely Warning. Penn State University Police and Public Safety said the incident allegedly occurred between 2:10 p.m. on July 12 and 2:15 p.m. on July 25 inside the Willard Building. A known person...
WTAJ
4 time state champions head to Junior League World Series
CLINTON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Keystone Little League team from Clinton County is currently representing the East in the Junior Division little league World Series in Taylor MI. In 2018, this Keystone team won the Pennsylvania state championship as 10-year-olds. They represented PA at the regional tournament in...
Digital Collegian
State College announces upcoming traffic restrictions on South Allen Street
The Borough of State College announced a downtown road closure in a Tuesday release. On Wednesday, the intersection of South Atherton Street and South Allen Street will be the subject of street maintenance between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., resulting in the day-long closure of South Allen Street. Drivers will...
Tired of cooking? Here’s where you can find a meal for $10 or less in State College
Eating on a budget is harder than it used to be. The State College area is home to several restaurants serving meals for $10 or less, before tax and tip. Here’s where to go.
therecord-online.com
Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield as Commonwealth University signs agreement with Central Columbia School District
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield, together as Commonwealth University and the Central Columbia School District (Columbia County), have signed an agreement guaranteeing admission, eligibility for merit-based scholarships, and on-campus housing at any of its locations. The agreement guarantees admission for Central graduates who enroll in...
theplaidhorse.com
Grier School: A True Equestrian Dynasty
When we think about dynastic teams dominating sport for extended periods of time, we almost never think about equestrians. There are a couple—four-time US Olympian McLain Ward in the Grand Prix of The Devon Horse Show, which he won for the 12th time in 2022; Margie Engle has ten American Grand Prix Rider of the Year titles; and Captain Canada Ian Miller holds the record of most Olympic Games appearance by any athlete in any sport at 10 Olympics (1972-2012), as well as being a 12-time winner of the Canadian Show Jumping Championship.
‘Excited that I get to represent my community.’ Centre Hall teen crowned Grange Fair Queen
Five contestants took part in Wednesday’s competition.
littleleague.org
Meet the 20 Teams Competing in the 75 Anniversary of the Little League Baseball World Series
As the world turns its eyes to Williamsport to celebrate the historic 75th Anniversary of the Little League Baseball® World Series, a total of 20 teams from around the globe are set to compete with more Little Leaguers® taking the field than ever before on August 17-28. Meet...
AASD is giving staff $1k as a retention bonus
Editors note: This story previously reported all Altoona Area School District employees would receive the $1,000 bonus. It has since been corrected to explain the bonus would go to employees covered by Act 93. BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – One Altoona school has approved retention bonuses for faculty and staff. On Monday, Aug. 15, the […]
Digital Collegian
PennDOT resumes State College Atherton Street construction starting Monday
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will resume work on Atherton Street starting Monday until Sept. 6, according to a release. The road closure is due to an upgrade to the sewer system, and it's part of a three-year $30.7 million project estimated to end in the fall of 2024. PennDOT...
Centre County Commission discusses Bellefonte warehouse plans
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Centre County Planning Commission took a look at the recently resubmitted warehouse plan Tuesday, but some boxes still need to be checked before moving forward. During the meeting on Aug. 17, The Fulfillment Center Warehouse plans were reviewed, over four months after being withdrawn. Multiple things still need to […]
