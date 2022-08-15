Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Best Buy just dropped the price of this Microsoft Surface laptop to $550
Laptop deals can feel overwhelming but we can confidently say that many people will be more than happy to gravitate straight toward this Microsoft Surface laptop deal. Right now, you can buy a Microsoft Surface Laptop Go from Best Buy for $550 saving you $150 off the usual price of $700. An already great value option for anyone looking for a mid-range laptop, if you’re keen to work on your commute or you want to look like the most stylish student in your class, this is the deal for you.
How To Find The Best Portable Charger For Your iPhone, According To Apple Experts
When is the last time you badly needed to charge your iPhone but weren’t at home? If your answer is: all the darn time, then you might want to look into investing in a quality portable charger that can safely and efficiently power up your phone’s battery no matter where you roam. Like a lot of tech accessories, portable chargers aren’t one and the same. Depending on your phone’s needs and your personal travel needs, the charger you choose will differ from the one your friend snagged. This is how to find the best portable charger for your iPhone, according to Apple experts.
16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof
What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks. It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From...
CNET
Best Washing Machine for 2022
There's the punchline about whether something, usually an expensive something, will also do your laundry for you, ostensibly to make it worth its expense. With an actual washing machine, that answer is basically yes. And some good news is, you don't actually have to shell out for a great washing machine to find one that will fit your lifestyle and budget, and, you know, do your laundry. While even the best washing machine may not be able to load itself and transfer your clothes to the dryer, with a bevy of smart-enabled units and all manner of functions and cycles to choose from, we may be getting close to the washing machine that actually does it all. (Now if we could also find a dryer that folds, we'd really be in business.)
Digital Trends
Klipsch and Ear Micro’s custom wireless earbuds are wildly expensive at up to $5,000
Klipsch has joined forces with Ear Micro, a company that creates bespoke wearable tech, to release the T10 Bespoke Ear Computers — a set of noise-canceling wireless earbuds that can be customized by buyers with a huge array of colors, finishes, and materials. Depending on the choices made, a set of T10 earbuds could set you back a whopping $5,000. They can be ordered starting August 17, at t10bespoke.com and can be delivered within a few weeks, according to Ear Micro, which is overseeing the production of the T10.
We loved these gadgets in 2014 (but where are they now?)
Creative Bloq is 10 years old! To celebrate, we're digging out some classics from the archive. Here, we listed 10 of the coolest gadgets of 2014. But which stood the test of time and which faded into obscurity? (Note the smartwatches, which predated the release of the Apple Watch in 2015.)
CNET
Why You'll Regret Buying a New iPhone Right Now
September is fast approaching, which means Apple's rumored iPhone 14 lineup could likely make an appearance in the upcoming weeks. In most cases, Apple typically announces its new wave of iPhone models in September and releases them shortly thereafter. But even if you don't care about having the newest iPhone, there are good reasons to be patient before splurging on an iPhone 13 or 13 Pro.
CNET
Sony Earbuds, Headphones and Portable Speakers Are Up to 35% Off
If you're looking for some new gear to play your favorite tunes, now's a great time to score a deal. You can find price cuts on portable Bluetooth speakers that are compact and easy to carry, or great offers on sets of headphones or earbuds with robust sound and noise cancellation technology. So whether you're looking to upgrade your listening experience or just need a new way to take your music on the go, there are excellent deals to be had.
How to turn an Amazon Fire tablet into a smart home hub with Device Dashboard
Ditch the Echo speakers and control your entire Alexa-enabled smart home thanks to Device Dashboard on your Amazon Fire tablet.
RS Recommends: Beats Just Slashed Almost $150 Off Its Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Click here to read the full article. The list of high-quality noise-cancelling headphones on the market seems to get longer by the minute, but rarely do you see them go on sale. Luckily, the retailer has discounted the excellent Studio3 wireless headphones for as much as 43% off online. The headphones regularly cost almost $350, but the new promotion saves you up to nearly $150, bringing the price down to just $199.99. Amazon Buy: Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones $199.99 The Studio3 headphones are a good choice for listening to music on-the-go because they feature pure adaptive noise cancellation, boosting your tunes so they’re...
CNET
Save Hundreds on Refurb iPad Pros, With Models Starting at Just $180
Apple has a few different models of the iPad, but the iPad Pro is by far its most advanced. Its high-tech hardware lets it compete with some lower-level laptops. It's sleek and versatile, but also quite pricey -- a problem that's not helped by the fact that Apple almost never drops the price on its products directly.
CNET
Android 13 Is Here: How to Download Google's New Phone Software Right Now
Android 13 is now available to download and install -- as long as you have a compatible Android device. Google released the first Android 13 developer beta back in February, following that up with the first Android 13 public beta in April. In June, the tech giant dropped the fourth and final Android 13 beta -- and now the official Android 13 release is finally here.
Fast Company
How to build a wireless outdoor smart speaker for less than $50
If necessity is the mother of invention, then frugality and ingenuity must at least be second cousins. This story starts back in 2018 when yours truly finally moved to the suburbs after grinding it out in Boston for 14 years. My three favorite things about my home are the driveway,...
pocketnow.com
Get a new Amazon Echo smart speaker starting at just $25
Amazon’s latest Echo devices are receiving tons of crazy discounts, starting with its well-known collection of Alexa-enabled smart speakers that are now available for as low as $24.99 when you add an Echo Dot to your cart. And savings are also being applied to several Echo Show models that are now up for grabs starting at $40.
Engadget
Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max drops to $40 in new streaming sale
If you're looking for a new streaming device for your home, or for your college-aged kid who's heading back to campus soon, a bunch of Amazon's Fire TV sticks are on sale right now. You'll find the best deal on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, the company's most powerful streaming dongle, which is $15 off and down to $40. That's only $5 more than it was on Prime Day last month. Also $15 off is the Fire TV Stick, which is down to $25, and you can get $10 off the Fire TV Stick Lite and pick it up for only $20.
Logitech's Chorus provides open-ear sound for $100 on Oculus Quest 2
Logitech announced as a new audio speaker accessory for the Oculus Quest 2 called the Chorus that is lightweight and simply hovers over the ear.
CNET
Here's When 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Arrives in Your Time Zone
The new The Lord of the Rings prequel series isn't far away now, premiering on Prime Video Sept. 1 (or Sept. 2, depending on your time zone). On Tuesday, Amazon announced that not one but two episodes of The Rings of Power will land on premiere day. The episodes are...
knowtechie.com
New Wonderboom 3 speaker lasts longer and improves connectivity
Ultimate Ears has refreshed its best Bluetooth speaker, the $99.99 Wonderboom 3. It’s the same design, now with longer battery life and better connectivity. You’ll still get the high-quality, outdoor-filling sound the previous model produced. You also get the same float-on-water, IP67-rated design, bright colors, and oversized, colorful volume controls. The rated battery life is now 14 hours.
OEPLAY Bluetooth speaker fitted with custom AMT tweeters
OEPLAY is a new Bluetooth speaker equipped with custom-designed AMT tweeters offering a sound area of approximately 44 cm². “The world’s top audio brands have favored the AMT pneumatic tweeter since its birth, such as the Hi-End audio brand German Berliner, Yili, Denmark Guifeng, etc., known as “the top tweeter,” received by Popular with music lovers all over the world” explain the engineers responsible for creating the OEPLAY.
The Verge
Adidas will now sell you a pair of solar-powered headphones
Solar-powered gadgets are nothing new — Logitech has sold keyboards you never have to plug in for over a decade now. But an audio headset where barely-there solar cells blend into the design? Until this week, we’d only ever tried one of those. Now, there are at least four.
