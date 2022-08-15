ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off

After a brutal start to the year, the stock market has entered rally mode. Yet, the market has still left plenty of stocks at attractive levels. Wayfair and Domino’s Pizza both offer good value to investors now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool

1 Beaten-Down Dow Stock to Buy Before It Pops

Disney's domestic theme park sales more than doubled from the year before. Disney now has more streaming subscribers than Netflix.
Robb Report

The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble

One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
Motley Fool

Why Kohl's, American Eagle, and Abercrombie Popped

Walmart encouraged retail investors this morning with a report of higher-than-expected profits. Rival retailers American Eagle Outfitters, Kohl's, and Abercrombie & Fitch are all benefiting from the new optimism. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool

Walmart's Bouncing Back, but This Warren Buffett Stock Is Doing Even Better

Markets were poised for a quiet open on Tuesday morning.
Motley Fool

Should You Buy Disney Stock After its "Excellent Quarter"?

The stock is still underperforming the market in 2022 and could be a good bargain.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Bed Bath & Beyond, Krispy Kreme, Target and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Target — Shares of the retailer slid more than 2% after its earnings missed Wall Street expectations by a wide margin. The company said its quarterly profit fell almost 90% from a year ago. However, Target reiterated its full-year forecast and said it is now positioned for a rebound.
Benzinga

Why Target Stock Is Sliding Today

Target Corp TGT shares are trading lower Wednesday after the company reported earnings results that were down sharply year-over-year as a result of aggressive inventory rightsizing. Target reported second-quarter revenue of $26.04 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $26.09 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The retailer reported quarterly earnings...
