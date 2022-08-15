ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breanna Stewart Earns AP WNBA Player of the Year Honors

Breanna Stewart is always looking for ways to improve her game and this season her efforts culminated in a couple more career milestones. The Seattle Storm forward led the WNBA in scoring for the first time in her career, averaging 21.8 points, and Tuesday she became the first player to repeat as The Associated Press WNBA Player of the Year.
Adrian Holman

2022 WNBA Playoffs First Round Preview

The first round of the WNBA Playoffs will begin on Wednesday, August 17th. The playoff format has been changed with the first round being a best of three series with the first two games being at the home team of the higher seed. The remaining rounds will be a best of five series. Here is a look at the four first round match-ups.
Marine Johannès threw the pass of the year in the WNBA Playoffs

New York Liberty guard Marine Johannès has been one of the biggest revelations of the 2022 WNBA season. Johannès, a 5’10 guard out of France, joined the Libs in 2019 and impressed in a small role with her passing and shooting. She missed the 2020 season because of the pandemic, and then missed the 2021 season because of overseas commitments. Now back in New York, Johannès has been a walking highlight reel all season for an upstart Liberty team, and she saved her best moment for the start of the WNBA Playoffs.
Clay Kallam

The WNBA playoffs are back, and better than ever

The fans are excited, and any basketball fan should be as well.(Photo by Todd Roman) Time for Internet trolls to take up arms against anything that threatens their masculinity, and, much more important, time for basketball fans for settle in for a month of high-level play.
Las Vegas Aces earn top seed in new WNBA playoff format

A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces will begin their quest for their first WNBA title a lot sooner than top seeds have done in the previous few years. The Aces clinched homecourt throughout the playoff on the regular season’s final day by earning the top seed in the WNBA postseason that begins Wednesday.
Whiteford football ranked 2nd in Michigan preseason poll

The Michigan High School Football Coaches Association released its preseason poll Thursday, and Whiteford is ranked No. 2 in Division 8. Whiteford went 11-2 last season, losing to eventual state champion Hudson in the Division 8 semifinals, and returns eight starters on each side of the ball. Todd Thieken is taking over as coach after previous coach Jason Mensing left for Westland John Glenn. The top returner for Whiteford will be senior quarterback Shea Ruddy, who last year passed 1,353 yards and rushed for 786 yards. In the Division 8 poll, Ubly is the preseason favorite with Carson City Crystal (No.3), Beal City (No. 4), and Reading (No. 5) rounding out the top five. 
