Liz Cambage to 'step away' from WNBA after abrupt Sparks exit
Four-time WNBA All-Star Liz Cambage announced Monday that she would be stepping away from the league for an undisclosed period of time. The announcement came less than a month after she opted to terminate her contract with the Los Angeles Sparks. The former No. 2 overall draft pick acknowledged her...
US News and World Report
Breanna Stewart Earns AP WNBA Player of the Year Honors
Breanna Stewart is always looking for ways to improve her game and this season her efforts culminated in a couple more career milestones. The Seattle Storm forward led the WNBA in scoring for the first time in her career, averaging 21.8 points, and Tuesday she became the first player to repeat as The Associated Press WNBA Player of the Year.
2022 WNBA Playoffs First Round Preview
The first round of the WNBA Playoffs will begin on Wednesday, August 17th. The playoff format has been changed with the first round being a best of three series with the first two games being at the home team of the higher seed. The remaining rounds will be a best of five series. Here is a look at the four first round match-ups.
SB Nation
Marine Johannès threw the pass of the year in the WNBA Playoffs
New York Liberty guard Marine Johannès has been one of the biggest revelations of the 2022 WNBA season. Johannès, a 5’10 guard out of France, joined the Libs in 2019 and impressed in a small role with her passing and shooting. She missed the 2020 season because of the pandemic, and then missed the 2021 season because of overseas commitments. Now back in New York, Johannès has been a walking highlight reel all season for an upstart Liberty team, and she saved her best moment for the start of the WNBA Playoffs.
The WNBA playoffs are back, and better than ever
The fans are excited, and any basketball fan should be as well.(Photo by Todd Roman) Time for Internet trolls to take up arms against anything that threatens their masculinity, and, much more important, time for basketball fans for settle in for a month of high-level play.
CBS Sports
2022 WNBA playoffs: Schedule, scores, bracket, watch online, TV channel, start times for postseason
The 2022 WNBA playoffs got underway in thrilling fashion on Wednesday night, as the New York Liberty closed on a 13-0 run to stun the defending champion Chicago Sky in Game 1 of their first-round series. Later on, the Las Vegas Aces pulled away from the Phoenix Mercury to secure a comfortable win and take a 1-0 lead in that matchup.
NBC Sports
Las Vegas Aces earn top seed in new WNBA playoff format
A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces will begin their quest for their first WNBA title a lot sooner than top seeds have done in the previous few years. The Aces clinched homecourt throughout the playoff on the regular season’s final day by earning the top seed in the WNBA postseason that begins Wednesday.
WNBA playoffs 2022: Matchups, schedule, TV and live stream for first-round games
The No. 1 seed Las Vegas Aces and No. 2 seed Chicago Sky open the 2022 WNBA playoffs on Wednesday. When and how to watch every first-round game.
WNBA viewership on ESPN, ABC sets multiple high marks
The WNBA, which just concluded its 26th regular season, enjoyed some record-high viewership on primary television partner ESPN in 2022.
The WNBA playoffs begin tonight with eight teams chasing the title
The Chicago Sky are attempting to become the first team in 20 years to win back-to-back championships. And Seattle Storm star Sue Bird will be retiring after a 19-year career in the league.
