The wait for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series premiere is almost over, and now there’s good news: The first two episodes will drop at once. Prime Video released the full rollout schedule for the first season of the highly anticipated new series, and on September 1 (or September 2, depending on your time zone), the first two episodes will be streaming. The rest of the season will be released an episode a week, until the finale on October 14. The episodes will also drop at the same time around the world.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO