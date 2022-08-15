Read full article on original website
Engadget
Embracer snaps up the rights to 'The Lord of the Rings' and 'The Hobbit'
Embracer, the mega game publisher that's been snapping up new properties left and right, has made a deal to acquire the intellectual property catalogue and worldwide rights to various JRR Tolkien-related media and merch. To be precise, it will own the rights to "motion pictures, video games, board games, merchandising, theme parks and stage productions" based on the The Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Hobbit if the deal pushes through. It will also own the rights tied to any future literary work related to LOTR and The Hobbit that's authorized by the Tolkien Estate.
tvinsider.com
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ to Premiere With 2 Episodes — Get Full Release Schedule
The wait for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series premiere is almost over, and now there’s good news: The first two episodes will drop at once. Prime Video released the full rollout schedule for the first season of the highly anticipated new series, and on September 1 (or September 2, depending on your time zone), the first two episodes will be streaming. The rest of the season will be released an episode a week, until the finale on October 14. The episodes will also drop at the same time around the world.
Engadget
Nexus Mods bans 'Spider-Man Remastered' patch that replaced in-game Pride flags
Nexus Mods, a popular mod database, has posted a strongly worded update about the Spider-Man Remastered patch that was created to remove Pride flags in-game. The website's administrator, Dark0ne, has revealed that the mod was uploaded by a sock puppet under the name "Mike Hawk." They said the fact that it was added to the database by a secondary account shows the uploader's intent to troll and demonstrates their understanding that it would not be allowed on the database. As such, the website has decided to remove the patch from its repository and to ban both the user's main account and sock puppet.
Engadget
Winamp's revival includes platforms for musicians and fans
Winamp's plans to regain relevance include much more than finally updating its audio software. The company has opened invitations to a creator service that gives musicians tools to distribute, promote and (of course) profit from their work. While most details won't emerge in earnest until features begin unlocking in September, this is slated to include fan subscription support debuting in November. Your favorite artist could offer special content at different tiers — it appears to be a Patreon-style platform for music.
Engadget
'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II' pre-order customers can play the story a week early
Do you feel guilty for playing a game's single-player campaign on release day when all your friends are jumping into the multiplayer mode? You won't have that burden with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Activision has revealed that pre-order customers can play the MW2 story starting October 20th, a week before the game officially debuts on October 28th. You can get the solo content out of the way before you spend all your hours online.
TechCrunch
HBO Max is removing 36 titles and creators are not happy
In order to prepare for the merger, the company has been silently removing titles for some weeks now. Earlier this month, during its quarterly earnings call, Warner Bros. Discovery said HBO Max will start showing Discovery+ reality shows from Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network starting September 30. “As...
