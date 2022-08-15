Read full article on original website
Troy Carpenter — UPDATED
Troy Carpenter, 35, North Webster, died Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Troy was born March 20, 1987, in Hammond, the son of (the late) Danny Carpenter and Tammy (Ott) Carpenter. He was a devoted father who enjoyed the time spent with family and friends; he especially...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance a/s/o David and Luann Wendel v. Hoosier Taxi Inc. and Joshua McNeal, $4,835.46. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital,. Christian Jacobs, $8,190.77. Barbara Landry, $1,778.30. Daniel Meza, $1,347.11.
Cathryn Beiswanger
Cathryn Irene (Blauser) Beiswanger, 74, originally of Milford, died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Greenfield. She married John F. Beiswanger; he preceded her in death. Cathy Beiswanger is survived by sons Brian M. (Sandra) Beiswanger and Robert M. (Alexandra) Beiswanger; two grandsons; stepmother Inez Beiswanger; and brothers Steven Blauser and Alan Blauser.
Jan Zimpelman
Jan David Zimpelman, 67, Wabash, died Aug. 8, 2022, at his home in Wabash. He was born March 16, 1955. He is survived by his sister, June (Joseph) Towne, Bellevue, Neb. McKee Mortuary Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Debra Wilson
Debra Kay Wilson, 69, Warsaw, died Monday, July 4, 2022, at home in Warsaw. She was born March 4, 1953, in Anderson, the daughter of Mary W. (Walker) and Russell Paul Brown. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Bruce C. Wilson, Warsaw; a son, Bruce A. Wilson; a brother, Rusty (Kathryn) Brown, Warsaw; nieces and nephews, Katrina VaNess, California, Josh Brown, Warsaw and Morgan Pettigrew, Warsaw; and siblings, Breanna Brown, Megan Richardson and Deon VanNess. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Larry Hosier
Larry Joseph Hosier, 82, Roann died at 2:20 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Parkview Wabash Hospital, Wabash. He was born July 10, 1940. He married Lucinda “Cindy” Drake on Jan. 22, 1960; she survives in Roann. He is survived by his two children, William J. (Nola) Hosier,...
John Stewart — PENDING
John D. Stewart, 80, Winona Lake, died at 9:01 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
Rosita Kaminski — UPDATED
Rosita Marie Kaminski, 64, Columbia City, died at 10:58 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born Feb. 19, 1958. On July 18, 1998, she married Michael Kaminski; he survives. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Angie Kaminski, Greg Kaminski and Clayton (Wendy)...
David Kotterman — UPDATED
David D. Kotterman 68, Warsaw, died at 3:55 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice, Fort Wayne. David was born May 30, 1954, in Rochester, the son of Clarence M. and Emma Mae (Bradley) Kotterman. He was united in marriage to Teresa Best on Nov. 12, 2011, in Chicago, Ill.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, East CR 750N, east of EMS T34 Lane, Leesburg. Driver: William C. Byron, 21, East CR 225S, Winona Lake. Byron’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage: Up to $5,000. 11:57 p.m. Sunday, Aug....
James Ballinger — UPDATED
James Thurman Ballinger, 59 Lakeville, died at 4:44 p.m. Aug. 15, 2022, at his residence in Lakeville. He was born July 20, 1963. Jim is survived by his children, Jessica (Steven) Jordan, LaPorte, Amanda Ballinger, New Jersey, Nicole Ballinger, LaPorte, Sandra Ballinger, Elkhart and James Ballinger II, Elkhart, Indiana; one grandchild; brothers, William Ballinger, Donald Ballinger and Alden Ballinger; and sisters, Regina Fogelsanger, Patches Conley, Trina Ballinger, Linda Morneau, Laurie Yeserski, Priscilla Williams and Wendy Ballinger.
Harlan Slabaugh
Harlan Dale Slabaugh, 58, Nappanee, died at 12:36 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Kalamazoo County, Mich. He was born Feb. 8, 1964. On June 29, 1985, he married Rita Gingerich; she survives in Nappanee. He is survived by four children, Jessica (Tony) Berkshire, Goshen, Joshua (Alyssa) Slabaugh, Grand Rapids,...
Vickie Collins
Vickie Kay Collins, 57, South Bend, formerly of Goshen, died Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Trailpoint Village, South Bend. She was born March 20, 1965. Vickie is survived by three children, Jason Hunter, Lutz, Fla., Angela Fry, Goshen and Kayla Hunter, Georgia; 10 grandchildren; a sister, Robin (Kevin) Cox, Milford; and a brother, Paul (Fawn) Charles, North Pole, Alaska.
Alberta Wamsley — UPDATED
Alberta Wamsley, 86, Warsaw, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. She was born March 1, 1936, in Bonnie Blue, Va., the daughter of (the late) Stallard and Edith (Moore) McNutt and graduated from Mississinewa High School with the Class of ’54. Alberta was a...
Ted Easterday
Ted A. Easterday, 83, South Whitley, died at 9:40 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at his home in South Whitley. He was born Aug. 16, 1938. On Dec. 20, 1958, he married Loretta J. Ulshafer; she survives. He is also survived by his daughters, Pamela S. Anglin, Columbia City and...
Richard Rarick
Richard H. Rarick, 81, Columbia City, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 at Miller’s Merry Manor, Columbia City. He was born Feb. 25, 1941. On March 21, 1991, he married Sandra J. Fahl; she preceded him in death. Rick is survived by his son, Brian Rarick; daughter, Michelle Rarick; five...
Syracuse Man Receives Local Sentence For Driving Under The Influence
WARSAW — A Syracuse man will serve a three-year sentence locally after driving under the influence and getting into a vehicle accident, resulting in injury to a woman. Donald E. Black, 52, 710 W. Brooklyn St., Syracuse, was charged with causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more, a level 5 felony.
Game On! WCS Celebrates New Tennis Complex As Season Begins
WARSAW — Warsaw Community Schools celebrated the opening of its new tennis complex near the high school football field with a ribbon-cutting on Wednesday, Aug. 17. WCS Superintendent Dr. David Hoffert, WCS Board members, WCS tennis players and more attended the event. The complex includes 10 courts. The ribbon-cutting...
Iris Middaugh
Iris Middaugh, 86, a lifetime resident of Wabash, died at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born Oct. 16, 1935. She married Charles “Chic” Middaugh on Dec. 31, 1957; he preceded her in death. Iris is survived by one daughter, Mitzi...
Linda Wray — UPDATED
Linda Lee Wray, 82, Kewanna, died Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at her home in Bruce Lake. She was born July 23, 1940. She married Willard “Sonny” Wray Jr. on June 10, 1962; he survives in Bruce Lake. She is also survived by son Willard “Willy” (Denise) Wray III,...
