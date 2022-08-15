ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Washington

Man Shot Off Route 1 in Huntington: Fairfax County Police

A man is seriously hurt after he was shot on Huntington Avenue in Fairfax County on Wednesday afternoon, police say. People are asked to avoid the area. The victim, a 33-year-old, was taken to a hospital with injuries considered life-threatening, police said. The man was shot before 2 p.m. in...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Pedestrian dead after 2-vehilce crash in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Authorities say a pedestrian is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County. The crash was reported just after 9:40 a.m. in the 6200 block of Arlington Boulevard in the Seven Corners area. The victim was taken to the hospital after the crash where they later...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Police: Woman assaulted by armed man in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from March 2022 about Fairfax Police unveiling new technology that could dramatically change how cases are solved. Fairfax County Police are investigating after a woman was injured in an assault by an armed man in Alexandria early Thursday morning. Detectives...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Arlington County, VA
Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Arlington County, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Arlington County, VA
popville.com

Shooting in Columbia Heights around 3:45pm (Tues.)

Jason reported: “Definitely like 15-20 shots with a second gun coming in before shooting stopped. Saw one man carried to an ambulance by his friends who seemed conscious. Took a lot longer to get the second victim on a gurney & into the ambulance. Looked like he was shot in the gut but conscious”
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Ride-Share Driver Crashed Into Arlington Pub: Police

A ride-share driver crashed into Ireland’s Four Courts Pub in Arlington, Virginia, authorities say. Fifteen people were hurt Friday evening when the car crashed into the pub, located on North Courthouse Road and Wilson Boulevard. The crash caused the building to catch on fire. The driver and passenger of...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Traffic Accident#Irish#Four Courts#Fox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
alxnow.com

Suspects chased by police, ditch stolen car in Old Town

No arrests were made after several people ditched out of a stolen car in Old Town on Saturday night (August 13). Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of S. Henry Street and Wilkes Street at around 7:30 p.m. The vehicle sped away, but was then stopped due to traffic.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
dcnewsnow.com

Rust found on tracks of Metro’s Silver Line in Virginia

ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — An emergency drill was delayed by hours Wednesday after workers found rust on the tracks of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s (WMATA) Metrorail’s Silver Line Extension. The tracks, themselves, have been in place for years along the extension. Few trains...
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Juvenile shot, hospitalized in Montgomery County

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile male hospitalized in Montgomery County Tuesday night. The shooting was reported around 11:23 p.m. following a dispute in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle in the Gaithersburg area. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Bowie woman dies after hit-and-run

BOWIE, Md. — A woman in Prince George's County is dead after she was hit by a car during the late hours of Thursday, Aug. 11. Officials have identified 20-year-old Tatianna Heredia as the victim of a hit-and-run that took place just after 11 p.m. Police say that Heredia was walking on Collington Road in the area of John Hanson Highway in Bowie, Maryland when she was struck.
BOWIE, MD
arlnow.com

NEW: Police investigating gunshots fired in Green Valley

Arlington County police are investigating gunfire in the Green Valley neighborhood this morning. Initial reports suggest that someone in a gray vehicle fired several gunshots near the intersection of S. Kenmore Street and 23rd Street S. before fleeing the scene. So far, there are no reports of anyone being struck...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy