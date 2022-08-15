Read full article on original website
NBC Washington
fox5dc.com
Pedestrian dead after 2-vehilce crash in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Authorities say a pedestrian is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County. The crash was reported just after 9:40 a.m. in the 6200 block of Arlington Boulevard in the Seven Corners area. The victim was taken to the hospital after the crash where they later...
Police: Woman assaulted by armed man in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from March 2022 about Fairfax Police unveiling new technology that could dramatically change how cases are solved. Fairfax County Police are investigating after a woman was injured in an assault by an armed man in Alexandria early Thursday morning. Detectives...
Home Invader Steals Family Dog in D.C. Break-In
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a burglary that took...
popville.com
Shooting in Columbia Heights around 3:45pm (Tues.)
Jason reported: “Definitely like 15-20 shots with a second gun coming in before shooting stopped. Saw one man carried to an ambulance by his friends who seemed conscious. Took a lot longer to get the second victim on a gurney & into the ambulance. Looked like he was shot in the gut but conscious”
NBC Washington
Woman Injured in Montgomery County Crash Passes in Hospital
SILVER SPRING, MD – A woman who had been in the hospital since her August...
WJLA
Frederick County man was wearing two bombs during home invasion, authorities say
BRUNSWICK, Md. (WBFF) — A Frederick County man was arrested Tuesday after authorities said he broke into a family member's home and threatened the relative with a machete. Police said he was carrying two improvised explosive devices in his backpack. Dominic M. Valenti, 25, faces charges of home invasion,...
NBC Washington
‘Community Staple' Arlington Pub Hopes to Rebuild After Fiery Crash Injured 15
Days after a rideshare driver slammed into an Irish pub in Arlington, Virginia, injuring 15 people and sparking a fire, its managers hope to reopen, and the community is pushing for them to rebuild. Dave Cahill, a manager at Ireland’s Four Courts on Wilson Boulevard, returned Monday, trying to make...
WJLA
33-year-old man suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in Fairfax County: Police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A 33-year-old is hospitalized after he was shot in Fairfax County Wednesday afternoon, according to Fairfax County Police Department. Officers were called to the 2000 block of Huntington Avenue for the reported shooting, police said. The man shot was taken to an area hospital...
Police: Man who shot, killed Alexandria man in Georgetown arrested in Jamaica
Nearly seven months after a 27-year-old man was gunned down in Georgetown, police say the man suspected of pulling the trigger has been arrested in Jamaica. Police say the deadly shooting happened in the heart of Georgetown on January 31, 2022. The victim was identified as Tarek Boothe of Alexandria, Virginia.
bethesdamagazine.com
2 D.C. residents charged with murder in December shooting that killed one, injured two
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17 to reflect that two people were charged with murder. Two Washington, D.C., residents, ages 16 and 18, have been charged with murder in the December shooting death of a 22-year-old man outside of a home in the 13000 block of Ashby Road in Rockville.
alxnow.com
Suspects chased by police, ditch stolen car in Old Town
No arrests were made after several people ditched out of a stolen car in Old Town on Saturday night (August 13). Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of S. Henry Street and Wilkes Street at around 7:30 p.m. The vehicle sped away, but was then stopped due to traffic.
dcnewsnow.com
Rust found on tracks of Metro’s Silver Line in Virginia
ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — An emergency drill was delayed by hours Wednesday after workers found rust on the tracks of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s (WMATA) Metrorail’s Silver Line Extension. The tracks, themselves, have been in place for years along the extension. Few trains...
fox5dc.com
Juvenile shot, hospitalized in Montgomery County
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile male hospitalized in Montgomery County Tuesday night. The shooting was reported around 11:23 p.m. following a dispute in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle in the Gaithersburg area. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with...
Bowie woman dies after hit-and-run
BOWIE, Md. — A woman in Prince George's County is dead after she was hit by a car during the late hours of Thursday, Aug. 11. Officials have identified 20-year-old Tatianna Heredia as the victim of a hit-and-run that took place just after 11 p.m. Police say that Heredia was walking on Collington Road in the area of John Hanson Highway in Bowie, Maryland when she was struck.
United Airlines flight from Newark diverted to Washington due to disruptive passenger
A disruptive passenger onboard a flight to Costa Rica from Newark Liberty International Airport caused the plane to be diverted to Washington’s Dulles hub early Wednesday, according to the airline.
18 Year-Old Arrested And Charged With D.C. Murder
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department have made a second arrest in...
NBC Washington
arlnow.com
NEW: Police investigating gunshots fired in Green Valley
Arlington County police are investigating gunfire in the Green Valley neighborhood this morning. Initial reports suggest that someone in a gray vehicle fired several gunshots near the intersection of S. Kenmore Street and 23rd Street S. before fleeing the scene. So far, there are no reports of anyone being struck...
