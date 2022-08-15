Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. yields rise, retail results point to further Fed tightening
NEW YORK, Aug 16- Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as encouraging results from U.S. retail giants suggested the Federal Reserve has room to tighten financial conditions further as it battles the highest inflation in four decades. *The Fed has raised its benchmark overnight interest rate 225 basis points since March and is expected to raise it another 50 to 75…
Faltering housing market reflects rising interest rates
Herald-Tribune, The (Sarasota, FL) The most expensive purchases you ever buy in your life are your home and car. Most of us buy both items with borrowed money so changes in the interest rate, i.e., the cost of money, have the most immediate impact on those two categories. So far, autos are holding up because dealers have no inventory.
Minutes of the Fed's last meeting are the highlight of today's economic agenda
On Wednesday the global markets are attentive to the release of the minutes of the last monetary policy meeting of the Federal Reserve, and also awaiting the retail data in the month of July in the US. The market also monitors Michelle Bowman, director of the Fed, who votes on monetary policy decisions, in a scenario of uncertainty related to the next steps of the…
The Fed will still raise rates but does not rule out moderating them when the situation warrants it.
The U.S. Federal Reserve does not rule out reducing the intensity of its interest rate adjustments to contain inflation, according to information gathered by EFE and AFP. According to these agencies, the minutes of the meeting of Fed members were published in which they recognize that after tightening monetary policy "it would probably be appropriate at some…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days
In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
FOXBusiness
Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
President Biden reinstated the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, essentially steamrolling the need for environmental review, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. While the Inflation Reduction Act includes several green energy provisions opposed by the fossil fuel industry, the bill also orders...
U.S. automotive sector grew 6.6% after six months of declines and boosted industrial production in July
Industrial production rebounded more than expected in July in the United States, thanks to a strong boost in automobile manufacturing, according to data released Tuesday by the Federal Reserve. The industrial branch's production grew 0.6% compared to June, above the 0.3% expected by analysts. Over July 2021, the increase is 3.9%.
Patient Access Solutions Market worth $2.9 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
CHICAGO , Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient Access Solutions Market is projected to grow from. by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The Growth in this market is driven by the increasing patient volume and subsequent growth...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBRA research: Florida insurers facing storms on many fronts
KBRA releases research that examines Florida’s property insurance market as the industry faces storms on multiple fronts amid the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. While the annual hurricane season is already one-third the way through, only 10% of landfall activity in Florida typically occurs by early August. The Colorado State University (CSU) Tropical Meteorology Project team—one of the pioneers of hurricane forecasting—released an updated Atlantic hurricane season forecast on August 4 that called for 18 named storms, down slightly from July’s forecast of 20 named storms, and continues to see a seventh consecutive year of “above average activity.”
High oil prices will drive Saudi Arabia's economic growth to outpace the US this year, IMF says
High oil prices will likely cause Saudi Arabia's economic growth to outpace that of the US this year, the IMF said. Estimates show the kingdom's real GDP will rise by 7.6% this year, compared to estimates of 2.3% for the US. The US is hobbled by high domestic inflation. part...
31% of retirees say continued inflation would motivate them to rejoin the workforce
More than three in 10 U.S. retirees say they would be motivated to rejoin the workforce if inflation continued to eat into their savings, according to the latest American Staffing Association Workforce Monitor® online survey conducted by The Harris Poll. In addition to inflation, the role of Social Security...
MENA Health and Medical Insurance Market Report 2022: 6% Annual Growth Expected Driven By Increasing Investment – ResearchAndMarkets.com: Research and Markets
-- The “MENA Health and Medical Insurance Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2020 - 2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. Key Highlights The MENA health and medical insurance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Accident and Illness Pet Insurance Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants PICC, Hartville Group, Embrace
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2022 -- The Accident and Illness Pet Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Accident and Illness Pet Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers and aggregators, and the agency was considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are Petplan.
The 'price' of modern money
Alan Greenspan, former chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, said that his country can "pay whatever debt it has because we can always print money to do it." The U.S. dollar has lost 90% of its purchasing power in the past century. A steak that cost $0.36 in 1925 cost $3 in the 1990 s and costs $12 today.
Business Travel Insurance Market Size to Rise Exponentially by 2028 | Xcellent Insights
Increase in the number of business trips, increasing spending on business travel and expansion of overseas business are expected to drive market growth. /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global business travel insurance market size is expected to reach USD XX billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Key factors such as rising incidence of luggage loss due to a significant increase in tourist arrival acts, and government mandates for travel insurance policies in many developed countries are expected to drive global market growth.
RV Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : National General Insurance, Foremost Insurance Group, Lazydays Holdings
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global RV Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Medical Malpractice Insurance Market Dominant Players: Chubb (ACE), AIG, Hiscox, Allianz
Medical Malpractice Insurance Market Projected Value Of. . Mn In 2020, with Indexing A CAGR Of 2.6%. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drivers and Restraints: Medical Malpractice Insurance Market research includes an analysis of various factors driving the growth in the leading Software and Services industry. It Describes the latest trends, market barriers, and industrial driving forces which affect positively or negatively changing the.
Health Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2027: Allianz Group, State Farm Group, Zurich Insurance Group
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2022 -- A Latest intelligence report published by. with title "Health Insurance Market Outlook to 2027.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the. Global Health Insurance. market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Health...
Current Insurer Calculation of Qualified Payment Amount for Out-of-Network (OON) Care May Violate No Surprises Act
Chicago , Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In possible violation of the No Surprises Act, health insurance company calculations of Qualified Payment Amounts (QPA) for anesthesiology, emergency medicine and radiology services (and possibly other specialty services) likely include rates from primary care provider (PCP) contracts. A new study conducted by.
Pet Dog Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : Nationwide, Trupanion, Petfirst
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Pet Dog Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0