Montclair, NJ

InsuranceNewsNet

U.S. Attorney: Conn. man sentenced to prison for COVID-19 relief fraud

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Moustapha Diakhate, 46, of Stamford, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford to 42 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for fraudulent receiving more than $4 million in COVID-19 relief funds guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
STAMFORD, CT
Fidelis Care Celebrates National Health Center Week

Statewide health plan recognizes important role health centers play in health equity. /PRNewswire/ -- During National Health Center Week observed recently,. health plan with more than 2.5 million members, proudly recognized Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and the vital work they do throughout the year. National Health Center Week is an annual celebration to raise awareness about the mission and accomplishments of FQHCs, which are dedicated to promoting health equity, improving health outcomes, and supporting vulnerable populations in underserved communities.
QUEENS, NY
Camp Hill, PA
