Statewide health plan recognizes important role health centers play in health equity. /PRNewswire/ -- During National Health Center Week observed recently,. health plan with more than 2.5 million members, proudly recognized Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and the vital work they do throughout the year. National Health Center Week is an annual celebration to raise awareness about the mission and accomplishments of FQHCs, which are dedicated to promoting health equity, improving health outcomes, and supporting vulnerable populations in underserved communities.

QUEENS, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO