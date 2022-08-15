Read full article on original website
Firefighters rescue pets as 3-alarm fire tears through N.J. home
Firefighters in Essex County rescued several pets Wednesday afternoon from an intense fire that destroyed a home in Fairfield. The three-alarm fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. on Cleary Place. “Upon arrival, units found fire through the roof with reports of multiple pets in the house,” the Fairfield Fire...
Woman hospitalized by homeless man in brutal Lodi, NJ attack, cops say
LODI — A homeless man is accused of beating a woman in a Bergen County deli and leaving her hospitalized with a brain bleed. According to a criminal complaint, 63-year-old Anthony Iavarone showed "extreme indifference" when he left the victim bleeding and unconscious. Charges indicate Iavarone and the victim knew each other before the incident.
Strong Gas Smell Prompts Emergency Response in NJ; Preschool Evacuated
A New Jersey preschool was evacuated Wednesday as multiple fire and police units responded to complaints about a strong gas odor, authorities say. Reports of people possibly falling ill amid the stench on Okner Parkway in Livingston came in around 11 a.m. Meters showed high gas readings but said the issue appeared contained to the school.
'Complete Disregard For Public': SUV Thief Leads Wild Pursuit Before Crash, Secaucus Chief Says
A 25-year-old Newark man with prescription drugs on him led police on a reckless pursuit in a stolen SUV across Essex and Hudson counties this week, authorities said. Sahmir Hughes was behind the wheel of a 2020 Lexus RX stolen from a valet lot when Secaucus officers were called to Riverside Pediatrics around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, Chief Dennis Miller said.
Garage fire spreads to 7 N.J. condominiums, leaving 3 uninhabitable, police say
A fire on Saturday left three condominiums uninhabitable on Chelsea Circle in Raritan Township, police confirmed on Monday. Firefighters responded at 2 p.m. to a report of a fire inside the garage of one of the units, police said. The fire quickly spread throughout the unit and to connecting units. A total of seven units were damaged, and three were deemed uninhabitable.
FDNY firefighter seriously injured at dollar store fire, 3 others also hurt
NEW YORK — A firefighter was seriously injured when a blaze tore through a Queens dollar store Wednesday, officials said. Two other FDNY members and a civilian were also injured after the three-alarm fire erupted in Max 1 Discount on Roosevelt Ave. near 111th St. in north Corona around 5:25 p.m., the FDNY said.
Yet another water pipe bursts in Newark, prompting frustration, concern
NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — New Jersey’s largest city had yet another water supply emergency on Wednesday, a week and a day after a major water main break left most of the city high and dry. Wednesday’s water emergency also came just days after two more water main breaks, as well as the lifting of a […]
Infant found unresponsive at N.J. daycare suffered brain injuries: police
Authorities are investigating the death of a 4-month-old Ewing, N.J., child who suffered skull fractures and brain bleeding, according to the Mercer County prosecutor’s office. Dominic Brown Jr. was found unresponsive on Aug. 8 at a daycare operated out of a private home on Theresa Street in Ewing, prosecutor’s...
Driver Stopped For Tinted Glass, Phone Use Also Had Loaded Gun, Hollow Points: Little Ferry PD
An out-of-state motorist who was stopped for talking on his cellphone had a gun loaded with hollow-point bullets in a high-capacity magazine in his glove compartment, Little Ferry police said. Officer James Serio spotted the 2017 Acura sedan with tinted windows in the area of eastbound Route 46 and Bergen...
Latest water main break in Newark, NJ floods downtown street
NEWARK — Public works crews responded early Wednesday morning to another water main break but this one has little impact on the public, according to the city Department of Water and Sewer Utilities. The break was reported just before 2 a.m. on Academy Street between Halsey and Broad streets...
Water main breaks in Newark at base of the old Prudential building
A water main broke on Academy Street in Newark, between Broad and Halsey streets at the base of the old Prudential building.
Good Samaritan stops knifepoint kidnapping, robbery of woman on N.J. street, police say
A good Samaritan who heard a woman screaming for help on a Bergen County street was credited Wednesday with helping to break up a kidnapping and robbery, according to police. The 52-year-old victim told officers she was approached by a man with a knife about 3 p.m. Monday in the area of Passaic and First streets in Hackensack, according to police.
Man Caught With Ghost Gun, Heroin At Trenton Apartment Complex, Police Say
A 19-year-old man was caught with a ghost gun and heroin at a Trenton apartment complex, authorities said. Danquai Maldon was loitering with a group inside Roger Gardens apartments in Trenton on Tuesday, August 16, Trenton Police said. Officers patrolling the area saw Maldon repeatedly adjusting a large item in...
SOUTH TOMS RIVER: VEHICLE IN WOODS OFF GSP
Police are tending to a vehicle which went off in the woods just before exit 80 on the southbound side of the Garden State Parkway. May cause some slow rubbernecking traffic so use caution in the area.
Man Accused Of Attempting To Force Person Into His Car In Darien
A man was arrested in Fairfield County for allegedly grabbing a person and attempting to force them into his vehicle. The incident took place in Darien around 1:20 a.m., on Thursday, Aug. 11. When police responded to the scene on Tokeneke Road, they found a large crowd of people and...
Study Says if Zombies Attack, Don’t Be in Newark, NJ
Sure, the report is tongue in cheek (or is it?) since there is no such thing as a zombie apocalypse (or is there?), but apparently, if the zombies do attack, you’d be well served to get out of New Jersey. The info on surviving the zombie apocalypse was compiled...
NJ man indicted for ordering a hit on 13-year-old Texas girl
A New Jersey man has been indicted for allegedly trying to hire a hitman to kill a 13-year-old girl in Texas, officials said Tuesday.
Bayonne police officer charged in Bayonne Bridge toll evasion scam, sources say
A Bayonne police officer used a mechanical device to conceal his license plate to avoid paying tolls at the Bayonne Bridge, multiple law enforcement sources confirmed for The Jersey Journal. Jeffrey Veloz, who joined the police force in 2019, was arrested last week and issued a summons and released, a...
Man Busted With Stolen Handgun During Heroin Deal In Trenton, Police Say
A 35-year-old man was caught with a stolen handgun and various drugs during a heroin deal in Trenton, authorities said. Nieme Bradley was seen involved in a hand-to-hand narcotics transaction on Coolidge Avenue as officers patrolled the area of Oakland Avenue and Hoffman Avenue on Monday, August 15, Trenton Police said.
Newark Police Searching for Dunkin Donuts Assault Suspect
NEWARK, NJ – A man with a crutch caused a commotion at the Dunkin Donuts...
