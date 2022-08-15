ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

NJ.com

Firefighters rescue pets as 3-alarm fire tears through N.J. home

Firefighters in Essex County rescued several pets Wednesday afternoon from an intense fire that destroyed a home in Fairfield. The three-alarm fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. on Cleary Place. “Upon arrival, units found fire through the roof with reports of multiple pets in the house,” the Fairfield Fire...
FAIRFIELD, NJ
NBC New York

Strong Gas Smell Prompts Emergency Response in NJ; Preschool Evacuated

A New Jersey preschool was evacuated Wednesday as multiple fire and police units responded to complaints about a strong gas odor, authorities say. Reports of people possibly falling ill amid the stench on Okner Parkway in Livingston came in around 11 a.m. Meters showed high gas readings but said the issue appeared contained to the school.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
Daily Voice

'Complete Disregard For Public': SUV Thief Leads Wild Pursuit Before Crash, Secaucus Chief Says

A 25-year-old Newark man with prescription drugs on him led police on a reckless pursuit in a stolen SUV across Essex and Hudson counties this week, authorities said. Sahmir Hughes was behind the wheel of a 2020 Lexus RX stolen from a valet lot when Secaucus officers were called to Riverside Pediatrics around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, Chief Dennis Miller said.
SECAUCUS, NJ
NJ.com

Garage fire spreads to 7 N.J. condominiums, leaving 3 uninhabitable, police say

A fire on Saturday left three condominiums uninhabitable on Chelsea Circle in Raritan Township, police confirmed on Monday. Firefighters responded at 2 p.m. to a report of a fire inside the garage of one of the units, police said. The fire quickly spread throughout the unit and to connecting units. A total of seven units were damaged, and three were deemed uninhabitable.
RARITAN, NJ
FireRescue1

FDNY firefighter seriously injured at dollar store fire, 3 others also hurt

NEW YORK — A firefighter was seriously injured when a blaze tore through a Queens dollar store Wednesday, officials said. Two other FDNY members and a civilian were also injured after the three-alarm fire erupted in Max 1 Discount on Roosevelt Ave. near 111th St. in north Corona around 5:25 p.m., the FDNY said.
QUEENS, NY
