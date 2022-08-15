Read full article on original website
Pastor Freddie Ward of Guilford
Funeral services for Pastor Freddie Ward of Guilford will be conducted Saturday at 2:00 PM from the Hall’s Chapel Church in Messongo. Interment will follow in the Parksley Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 6:00 until 8:00 PM from the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley. Should friends...
Mr. Tommy Mason
Funeral services for Mr. Tommy Mason of Atlantic, will be conducted Saturday at 1PM from Macedonia Baptist Church, Bloxom, with Rev. Tamela P. Wise and Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
Mr. Russell Bailey, Sr.
Funeral services for Mr. Russell Bailey, Sr., of Princess Anne, Md., will be held Friday at 3 PM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Trinity Cemetery, Venton Road, Princess Anne, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.
Jerry Conway Spence of Wachapreague
Jerry Conway Spence, 87, husband of the late Ann Spence and a resident of Wachapreague, VA, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital. A native of Wachapreague, he was the son of the late Elton Spence and the late Myrtle Spence. He retired from Coca Cola, Exmore.
Mrs. Shirley Merritt
Funeral services for Mrs. Shirley Merritt of Salisbury, Md., will be held Tuesday, August 16th at 11 AM, at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Parsons Cemetery, Salisbury, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
Mr. James McCray, Jr.
Funeral services for Mrs. James McCray, Jr., of Mardela Springs, Maryland, will be held Saturday at 3 PM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
Robert Gale Beckwith Jr., and the Reverend Claire Morfit Hunkins
A memorial service honoring husband and wife, Robert Gale “Bob” Beckwith, Jr. and The Reverend Claire Morfit Hunkins of Oak Hall will be held at The Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Jenkins Bridge on Sunday afternoon at 2, with The Reverends Robert Coniglio and Linda Scholer officiating. The family will receive friends at the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Saturday evening from 4 until 6.
