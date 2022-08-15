ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accomac, VA

shoredailynews.com

Pastor Freddie Ward of Guilford

Funeral services for Pastor Freddie Ward of Guilford will be conducted Saturday at 2:00 PM from the Hall’s Chapel Church in Messongo. Interment will follow in the Parksley Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 6:00 until 8:00 PM from the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley. Should friends...
PARKSLEY, VA
Mr. Tommy Mason

Mr. Tommy Mason

Funeral services for Mr. Tommy Mason of Atlantic, will be conducted Saturday at 1PM from Macedonia Baptist Church, Bloxom, with Rev. Tamela P. Wise and Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
ATLANTIC, VA
Mr. Russell Bailey, Sr.

Mr. Russell Bailey, Sr.

Funeral services for Mr. Russell Bailey, Sr., of Princess Anne, Md., will be held Friday at 3 PM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Trinity Cemetery, Venton Road, Princess Anne, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
shoredailynews.com

Jerry Conway Spence of Wachapreague

Jerry Conway Spence, 87, husband of the late Ann Spence and a resident of Wachapreague, VA, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital. A native of Wachapreague, he was the son of the late Elton Spence and the late Myrtle Spence. He retired from Coca Cola, Exmore.
WACHAPREAGUE, VA
Mrs. Shirley Merritt

Mrs. Shirley Merritt

Funeral services for Mrs. Shirley Merritt of Salisbury, Md., will be held Tuesday, August 16th at 11 AM, at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Parsons Cemetery, Salisbury, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
SALISBURY, MD
Mr. James McCray, Jr.

Mr. James McCray, Jr.

Funeral services for Mrs. James McCray, Jr., of Mardela Springs, Maryland, will be held Saturday at 3 PM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
MARDELA SPRINGS, MD
shoredailynews.com

Robert Gale Beckwith Jr., and the Reverend Claire Morfit Hunkins

A memorial service honoring husband and wife, Robert Gale “Bob” Beckwith, Jr. and The Reverend Claire Morfit Hunkins of Oak Hall will be held at The Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Jenkins Bridge on Sunday afternoon at 2, with The Reverends Robert Coniglio and Linda Scholer officiating. The family will receive friends at the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Saturday evening from 4 until 6.
OAK HALL, VA
shoredailynews.com

Randall and Edward Jones holding 12th Annual School Supply Drive

Willie C. Randall, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Exmore, is supporting Northampton and Accomack County students by using his office as a drop-off location for a school supplies drive. Local residents and businesses may help those less fortunate in the community by bringing in items to the Edward Jones...
EXMORE, VA
WAVY News 10

An urgent effort in Portsmouth to take back the community

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Carlton Copeland and Tye Cuffee grew up together in the Cavalier Manor section of Portsmouth. The mid-century development was among the first in the south: a middle-class neighborhood built for Black doctors, attorneys, teachers, and preachers. Many of the streets are named for Black icons including the city’s first Black Mayor, […]
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Obituaries
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Virginia

If you love to grab some of your close friends and go to a nice burger place from time to time and treat yourselves to delicious burgers and crispy fries, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. These places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients, so don't miss out on them.
VIRGINIA STATE

