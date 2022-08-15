Read full article on original website
U.S. yields rise, retail results point to further Fed tightening
NEW YORK, Aug 16- Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as encouraging results from U.S. retail giants suggested the Federal Reserve has room to tighten financial conditions further as it battles the highest inflation in four decades. *The Fed has raised its benchmark overnight interest rate 225 basis points since March and is expected to raise it another 50 to 75…
U.S. automotive sector grew 6.6% after six months of declines and boosted industrial production in July
Industrial production rebounded more than expected in July in the United States, thanks to a strong boost in automobile manufacturing, according to data released Tuesday by the Federal Reserve. The industrial branch's production grew 0.6% compared to June, above the 0.3% expected by analysts. Over July 2021, the increase is 3.9%.
Earthquake Insurance Market Set for Explosive Growth : GeoVera, State Farm, Liberty Mutual, Nationwide, Safeco
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Earthquake Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
Accident and Illness Pet Insurance Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants PICC, Hartville Group, Embrace
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2022 -- The Accident and Illness Pet Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Accident and Illness Pet Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers and aggregators, and the agency was considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are Petplan.
Business Travel Insurance Market Size to Rise Exponentially by 2028 | Xcellent Insights
Increase in the number of business trips, increasing spending on business travel and expansion of overseas business are expected to drive market growth. /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global business travel insurance market size is expected to reach USD XX billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Key factors such as rising incidence of luggage loss due to a significant increase in tourist arrival acts, and government mandates for travel insurance policies in many developed countries are expected to drive global market growth.
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
FOXBusiness
Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
President Biden reinstated the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, essentially steamrolling the need for environmental review, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. While the Inflation Reduction Act includes several green energy provisions opposed by the fossil fuel industry, the bill also orders...
Nuclear war between the U.S. and Russia would kill more than 5 billion people – just from starvation, study finds
The toll of nuclear war would be instantly catastrophic for those who are within the immediate path of the weapons. But a new study shows just how deadly the scope of such a war would be. A nuclear blast would cause worldwide famine, according to the study, published in Nature...
Pet Dog Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : Nationwide, Trupanion, Petfirst
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Pet Dog Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Learner Driver Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants AXA, Allstate Insurance, Munich Reinsurance
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2022 -- Global Learner Driver Insurance Market Report, Production, Consumption and Forecast 2015-2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Learner Driver Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
RV Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : National General Insurance, Foremost Insurance Group, Lazydays Holdings
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global RV Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Patient Access Solutions Market worth $2.9 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
CHICAGO , Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient Access Solutions Market is projected to grow from. by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The Growth in this market is driven by the increasing patient volume and subsequent growth...
Health Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2027: Allianz Group, State Farm Group, Zurich Insurance Group
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2022 -- A Latest intelligence report published by. with title "Health Insurance Market Outlook to 2027.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the. Global Health Insurance. market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Health...
Multi-Car Insurance Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants AXA, Allianz, AIG, Generali, PICC
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2022 -- Worldwide Multi-car Insurance Market In-depth Research Report 2022, Forecast to 2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2022-2027). The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Worldwide Multi-car Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
B2B Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide with CGI Insurance, Allstate, Berkshire Hathaway, Liberty Mutual
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "B2B Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market Next Big Thing : Zurich, AIG, AXA, All: Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market 2022
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2022 -- Global Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Life, Pension,
Medical Malpractice Insurance Market Dominant Players: Chubb (ACE), AIG, Hiscox, Allianz
Medical Malpractice Insurance Market Projected Value Of. . Mn In 2020, with Indexing A CAGR Of 2.6%. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drivers and Restraints: Medical Malpractice Insurance Market research includes an analysis of various factors driving the growth in the leading Software and Services industry. It Describes the latest trends, market barriers, and industrial driving forces which affect positively or negatively changing the.
Agency Revolution Acquires Forge3 to Become Undisputed Leader of Marketing Solutions for the Insurance Industry
Agreement expands Agency Revolution's website capabilities and cements their position as the premier end-to-end marketing solution for insurance agencies and agents. /PRNewswire/ -- Agency Revolution, the leading provider of digital marketing solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its acquisition of Forge3, the highest-rated, fastest-growing insurance agency website platform. "Forge3...
Fed acknowledges that it may be appropriate to "slow the pace" of rate hikes
Washington, Aug. 17- Despite having raised interest rates 0.75 points at its last meeting in late July, members of the open markets committee of the U.S. Federal Reserve acknowledged then that it might be appropriate to slow the frenetic pace of hikes. On July 27, the US Federal Reserve approved the fourth consecutive rate hike and the second consecutive 0.75-…
SiriusPoint Appoints Phil Wooldridge to Grow London US Casualty Book
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. ("SiriusPoint" or the "Company") (NYSE: SPNT), a global specialty insurer and reinsurer, has announced it has appointed. Phil Wooldridge. as Head of London US Casualty. Phil has more than 25 years of experience in the US Casualty markets, and. working with the...
