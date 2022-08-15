ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

InsuranceNewsNet

U.S. yields rise, retail results point to further Fed tightening

NEW YORK, Aug 16- Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as encouraging results from U.S. retail giants suggested the Federal Reserve has room to tighten financial conditions further as it battles the highest inflation in four decades. *The Fed has raised its benchmark overnight interest rate 225 basis points since March and is expected to raise it another 50 to 75…
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Earthquake Insurance Market Set for Explosive Growth : GeoVera, State Farm, Liberty Mutual, Nationwide, Safeco

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Earthquake Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Accident and Illness Pet Insurance Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants PICC, Hartville Group, Embrace

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2022 -- The Accident and Illness Pet Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Accident and Illness Pet Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers and aggregators, and the agency was considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are Petplan.
PET SERVICES
InsuranceNewsNet

Business Travel Insurance Market Size to Rise Exponentially by 2028 | Xcellent Insights

Increase in the number of business trips, increasing spending on business travel and expansion of overseas business are expected to drive market growth. /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global business travel insurance market size is expected to reach USD XX billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Key factors such as rising incidence of luggage loss due to a significant increase in tourist arrival acts, and government mandates for travel insurance policies in many developed countries are expected to drive global market growth.
MARKETS
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
InsuranceNewsNet

Pet Dog Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : Nationwide, Trupanion, Petfirst

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Pet Dog Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
PET SERVICES
InsuranceNewsNet

Learner Driver Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants AXA, Allstate Insurance, Munich Reinsurance

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2022 -- Global Learner Driver Insurance Market Report, Production, Consumption and Forecast 2015-2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Learner Driver Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

RV Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : National General Insurance, Foremost Insurance Group, Lazydays Holdings

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global RV Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Multi-Car Insurance Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants AXA, Allianz, AIG, Generali, PICC

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2022 -- Worldwide Multi-car Insurance Market In-depth Research Report 2022, Forecast to 2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2022-2027). The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Worldwide Multi-car Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

B2B Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide with CGI Insurance, Allstate, Berkshire Hathaway, Liberty Mutual

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "B2B Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market Next Big Thing : Zurich, AIG, AXA, All: Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market 2022

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2022 -- Global Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Life, Pension,
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Medical Malpractice Insurance Market Dominant Players: Chubb (ACE), AIG, Hiscox, Allianz

Medical Malpractice Insurance Market Projected Value Of. . Mn In 2020, with Indexing A CAGR Of 2.6%. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drivers and Restraints: Medical Malpractice Insurance Market research includes an analysis of various factors driving the growth in the leading Software and Services industry. It Describes the latest trends, market barriers, and industrial driving forces which affect positively or negatively changing the.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Agency Revolution Acquires Forge3 to Become Undisputed Leader of Marketing Solutions for the Insurance Industry

Agreement expands Agency Revolution's website capabilities and cements their position as the premier end-to-end marketing solution for insurance agencies and agents. /PRNewswire/ -- Agency Revolution, the leading provider of digital marketing solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its acquisition of Forge3, the highest-rated, fastest-growing insurance agency website platform. "Forge3...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

