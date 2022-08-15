Read full article on original website
Puttur Ke St. Philomena PU College Me Hua District Swimming Competition
District level swimming competition ki valedictory ceremony ko PU Educational Board, Dakshina Kannada aur St Philomena PU College ne jointly conduct kiya. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. District level swimming competition ki valedictory ceremony ko PU Educational Board, Dakshina Kannada aur St Philomena PU College ne jointly conduct...
Mother & Son Ne Kazakhstan Me Complete Kiya Ironman Challenge – Indian Swim News
Mother aur Son jo ki India ke Belagavi se belong krte hai unhone August 14 ko Kazakhstan mei huye Nur Sultan Ironman event mei compete kiya. Stock photo via Anne Lepesant. Mother aur Son jo ki India ke Belagavi se belong krte hai unhone August 14 ko Kazakhstan mei huye Nur Sultan Ironman event mei compete kiya. Mayura Shivalkar, jo ki ek cancer survivor bhi hai wo aur unke son Megh ne 226.7-km-three-event competition finished kiya.
Joao Costa Clips Own Portuguese Record in Euros Men’s 100 Back Prelims – 53.87
The previous record was set by Costa at the 2022 Portuguese Championships, which were held in April, just 4 months ago. Current photo via - Thursday, August 11 – Wednesday, August 17, 2022 (pool swimming) World Record: 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (ITA) – 2022 World Championships. European Record: 51.60,...
200 Free Me David Popovici Ne 1:42.97 Ki Timing Ke Sath Bnaya World Junior Record
LCM (50m) Romania ke David Popovici Olympic Games ke baad se unstoppable hi dikh rhe hai, yhan tk ki 2022 European Championships mei compete karte huye bhi unhone shaandar performance di. In 17-year-old swimmer ne 2 din phle hi men’s 100m freestyle event mei 46.86s ki historic timing ke sath...
2022 Duel In The Pool Preview: Australian Depth Outmatches The Americans
The Australian team, primarily on the women's side, is stacked at the Duel In The Pool, making the home team a big favorite to defeat the Americans. Archive photo via Delly Carr, Swimming Australia. 2022 DUEL IN THE POOL. Friday, August 19 – Sunday, August 21, 2022. Sydney, Australia.
