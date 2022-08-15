ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jungle could be Prime Video's next surprise hit show

By Tom Power
 3 days ago
Jungle might be another surprise hit for Amazon Studios.

The first teaser for Prime Video's Jungle has landed online – and, based on what we've seen, it has the potential to be Amazon Studios' next surprise hit series.

In a press release, Amazon Studios also revealed the release date for the remarkably innovative music TV series. The UK-produced Prime Video show will launch worldwide on Amazon's streaming service on Friday, September 30 – four weeks after another potentially massive Prime Video series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, arrives. If the two TV shows are the big hitters that Amazon hope they'll be, it could be a very productive September and October for the company's streamer.

Check out the 30-second teaser for Jungle below:

Understandably, there's very little to work out – from a plot perspective, anyway – from the above teaser. In a press release, though, Amazon Studios provided a brief overview about what the series will entail.

"Jungle follows the connected lives of several strangers, each facing their own struggle, viewed through the prism of UK rap and drill music, and giving a perspective on an often unseen world," the plot synopsis reads. "Frequently misunderstood, it’s a world where one law governs everything: only the strongest will survive. As the strangers’ worlds begin to unravel around them, they come to the realisation that every action, no matter how small, has a consequence."

That may not sound overly creative – after all, there are plenty of other music-led dramas that have appeared on streaming platforms and traditional TV networks before.

However, during a Prime Video Presents UK event in May, TechRadar was given a sneak peek at Jungle's aesthetic and vibe. Suffice to say, the imaginative nature of its story structure, coupled with its strikingly unusual cinematography, emotive and hard-hitting themes, and visual flair, left us feeling excited about this one. With very few TV shows like Jungle around, we suspect this will make waves when it arrives on Prime Video later this year.

We've just got our very first look at Jungle, a nonlinear rap/grime musical-drama hybrid series set in a neofuturistic London. And, without sounding hyperbolic, it looks and sounds like nothing we've seen before. Keep your eyes peeled for this one as it could be huge pic.twitter.com/9dRhJmoKvzMay 19, 2022

Jungle has been created and executively produced by newcomers Junior Okoli and Chas Appeti, the creative minds behind production company Nothing Lost. The series will feature some of the UK rap and drill scene's most notable names, too, including Big Narstie, Tinie Tempah, M24, Jaykae, and many more.

Amazon has already had some big streaming wins in 2022, including The Boys season 3, Reacher, and The Terminal List. The corporation, then, will hope that other Prime Video original shows including The Rings of Power and Jungle, as well as Prime Video movies like the Harry Styles-starring My Policeman, will help it turn a great year into a sublime one.

