The Little Mermaid Star Finally Addresses Racist Backlash Following Ariel Casting
Disney has been producing live-action adaptations of our favorite fairy tales for years now but despite that, it always somehow ends up being talked about in a controversial fashion. Take for instance for the upcoming The Little Mermaid project which sees rising star Halle Bailey in the lead. For the uninitiated, her casting as Ariel drew massive backlash from fans because of the actress-singer's ethnicity.
Dead by Daylight Continues to Dominate Horror Genre on Streaming Platforms
Dead by Daylight(Image by DeadbyDaylight.com) After finishing 2020 as the most watched horror title on the Amazon-owned Twitch streaming platform, Dead by Daylight shows no signs of slowing down, close to two years later, as we enter the stretch run of 2022.
Emmy Predictions: Drama Series – Is ‘Better Call Saul’ at the Front of the Line After the Series Finale?
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and...
'The English' photos: Emily Blunt goes West in Amazon series
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new series The English. Prime Video shared first-look photos for the Western series Thursday featuring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer. The English is an Amazon Studios and BBC production that is created, written, directed and executive produced by Hugo...
