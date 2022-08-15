Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Ryan Garcia Defends Adrien Broner Calling Off Fight, 'You Got My Support'
Ryan Garcia is coming to the defense of Adrien Broner -- who pulled out of his scheduled bout with Omar Figueroa Jr. citing mental health issues -- applauding the former champ for the decision, despite how fans may react. "Love you AB, i know it’s not easy to step back...
Jake Paul Says Israel Adesanya Is ‘Probably’ The Only UFC Fighter He Won’t Fight, Nate Diaz Fight Will Happen
Jake Paul won’t fight Israel Adesanya. There is a whole list of current and former UFC fighters that the YouTuber turned pro boxer will fight, but the reigning defending UFC middleweight champion is not one of them. ‘Only UFC fighter I wouldn’t fight’. In a recent interview with...
UFC・
Complex
Omar Figueroa Jr. Accuses Adrien Broner of Using Mental Health as ‘Excuse’ to Withdraw From Fight
Adrien Broner has pulled out of his upcoming junior welterweight fight vs. Omar Figueroa Jr. to focus on his mental health. The former champions were scheduled Saturday night from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. However, the fight has now been scrapped, with Broner announcing via Instagram Monday morning that he will withdraw due to mental health issues.
