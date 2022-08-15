Read full article on original website
Video Game Super-Publisher Buys Rights To The Lord Of The Rings And The Hobbit
The Embracer Group, the enormous media holding company that owns the developers behind Borderlands, World War Z, and Goat Simulator, has snapped up the rights to The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit by buying Middle-earth Enterprises. Mega. At the moment, there are four upcoming The Lord of the...
TV Fanatic
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Gets Double-Episode Premiere on Prime Video
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is just over two weeks away, TV Fanatics. It's been a long road to the screen for fans of the iconic franchise, and now, more details have emerged. The first two episodes will unspool Thursday, September 1, at 9 pm ET.
Loki season 2 to introduce a Marvel villain who will ‘break the internet’
Loki season 2 filming is already underway, and we saw a bunch of exciting images from the set. We’ve also seen the first plot spoilers for season 2, but they’re not very detailed yet. We can’t even tell if those leaks are accurate. What’s clear is that the number of Loki season 2 leaks will increase in frequency, and the next exciting spoiler concerns the show’s villain.
After eight years, the space MMO where players create the ships launches next month
Developer Novaquark has announced that the ambitious, player-driven MMO Dual Universe will launch on PC September 27. The game's been in development for eight years and the pitch is essentially a player-created EVE Online, with a flexible voxel-based crafting system that allows players to build more-or-less what they want. Dual...
John Wick Prequel 'The Continental' Now Releasing On New Platform
The Continental, a prequel to the John Wick series which is slated to release in 2023, is now set to stream through Peacock as Starz has since stated that the show is no longer a fit for its brand. As per the report, Starz is much more focused on encouraging...
Amazon tribe go behind the camera in Nat Geo film 'The Territory'
When Covid-19 reached Brazil's Amazon, and an indigenous tribe sealed off its borders, director Alex Pritz found an innovative way to finish his documentary -- he handed the cameras over to the Uru-eu-wau-wau themselves. But in fact, the flying cameras were bought and are operated by the Uru-eu-wau-wau themselves.
Lord Of The Rings TV Series Producer Reveals Their "Number One Rule" For The Show
Lord Of The Rings fans are thriving right now. Yesterday, it was announced that Private Division and Weta Workshop are teaming up on a brand new LOTR game but the truth is, we’ve got a two year wait ahead of us. In the meantime though, The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings of Power is due to keep us entertained and the show’s creators are opening up about the series’ “number one rule” for success.
The Lord Of The Rings TV Show Release Date Moved Weeks Before Release
There are a couple of lengthy waits on the horizon for Lord Of The Rings fans. Just last month, it was announced that The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum has been delayed yet again, although developers claim this is only by “a few months”. Private Division and Weta Workshop’s LOTR project is several years away, but The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power was the light in the darkness. The series was due to premiere on 2 September, but that too has now been changed - not delayed though. Get excited folks, because it’s actually coming sooner.
ComicBook
Marvel's Midnight Suns: Wolverine Gameplay Trailer Released
Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K are continuing to release new character-specific trailers for the upcoming video game despite the title's recent delay. The Marvel-branded video game is now set to release at some point before March 31, 2023 for a number of platforms, but no definitive release date has been announced. For now, however, fans will have to be satisfied with new trailers every so often like the one focusing on Wolverine's gameplay in the upcoming turn-based, tactical video game.
Space Exploration MMO Finally Releasing After Eight Years In Development
Next year, we’ll be able to explore over 1,000 planets in Bethesda’s highly-anticipated space epic Starfield and whilst fans may feel like they’ve been waiting an absolute age, there’s another space-set game on the way with an even lengthier development time: Dual Universe. Speaking of Starfield,...
'Elden Ring' Infamous Bugged Item Is Now A Must-Have For PvP
Earlier this week, FromSoftware’s open-world behemoth Elden Ring got hit with a new update, which brought with it some pretty significant changes, as well as a whole bunch of improvements to game stability and balance. Beyond the newly added ability to send summoning signs to multiple summoning pools in distant areas, and the function to invade a bigger area, many players were relieved to discover within the patch notes that one of the game’s most notorious weapons had finally been hit with a nerf.
ComicBook
Godzilla Vs. Kong Sequel Story Spoilers Revealed by Australia
The MonsterVerse is set to continue not just thanks to Apple TV+'s untitled television series, but a sequel to Godzilla Vs. Kong is currently being filmed. Bringing back director Adam Wingard and featuring a new leading man in Dan Stevens, cameras have begun rolling the country of Australia, with the government revealing some story spoilers when it comes to round two of the colossal fight between Godzilla and Kong. Godzilla Vs. Kong 2 is set to be released in March 2024.
Popular WW2 Shooter Changes Name And Releases Free On Steam Today
It’s not unusual for games to go free-to-play. PUBG: Battlegrounds decided to make the big jump earlier this year, as did Knockout City. Much more recently, Fall Guys followed suit with epic results, garnering 20 million players in its first 48 hours of free-to-play. Well, you can now add Battalion 1944 to the list.
‘Arcade Paradise’ Review: Fresh Britches And Coin-Op Riches
Arcade Paradise’s pitch is certainly original: manage your dad’s launderette in a beaten-up part of town to see what it can teach you about work ethic, making your own money, responsibility, all that supposed adulting stuff. Plot twist: there are some old arcade cabinets out the back, but dad isn’t interested in those, just leave them be. But as you, playing as the initially-a-slacker 19-year-old Ashley, realise on day one of getting off the bus and shuffling into the King Wash, these games can make way more money than all this clothes-cleaning junk. Also, Geralt of Rivia is your dad. So there’s that, too.
'God Of War Ragnarök' Leaker Shows What Odin Looks Like
As we get closer to the release of God of War Ragnarök (which I think many of us still can’t quite believe is actually coming out this year), there’s still a lot of stuff that we don’t know about the game yet. We’ve still not had a glimpse at Asgard (although we have had a teaser), nor have we discovered what the Allfather, Odin, looks like.
A Brand New 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Game Has Just Been Announced
Nickelodeon has created some iconic animated shows in its time. There’s Spongebob Squarepants, Rugrats, Fairly OddParents … you name it. If you grew up in the 00s like me though, chances are you were probably pretty into Avatar: The Last Airbender. Aang is having somewhat of a resurgence as of late. There’s Netflix’s upcoming live-action series and three animated films in production over at Paramount, but there’s also a brand new game on the way.
'Gotham Knights' Open-World Map Is A Dream For DC Comic Fans
It’s been a turbulent couple of weeks for DC. Warner Bros are reportedly debating the future of Ezra Miller’s The Flash film following the actor's ongoing legal problems, plus there’s HBO Max’s cancellation of Batgirl. If you’re still disappointed by the Batgirl update, the good news is that the character will soon star in Gotham Knights and WB Games Montréal are lifting the lid on the game’s open-world map.
'Bloody Hell Hotel' Lets You Be A Vampire And Fix Up Your Own Hotel
We all love a good management sim, don’t we? If you ever felt like building your own university, just this month, we saw the release of Two Point Campus, which GAMINGbible’s Phil Boon gave a generous 8/10 score in his review, saying that: “Two Point Campus is a charming yet chaotic management sim with tons of creative freedom. If you loved Two Point Hospital’s humorous take on the health [centre] environment you’ll feel right at home at the controls here, but the game is also incredibly welcoming for newcomers, too.”
'The Witcher 3' First Person Mod Completely Transforms The Game
A first-person mod for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt totally transforms the original game into an immersive experience that puts you literally face to face with the monsters stalking the lands of the Continent. Everyone's very excited over Reddit user onesnowcrow's first person footage, courtesy of modder crthdr, and it's...
ComicBook
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches EP Teases Interview With the Vampire Easter Eggs in AMC Series
This fall will see the dawn of the Anne Rice universe on AMC and AMC+ with the debut of the eagerly anticipated Interview With the Vampire in October, closely followed by Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches in early 2023. And while the series — the Vampire Chronicles and the Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy — exist in the same general universe on the pages of the late Rice's books, how the series might be connected on screen has been a bit of a mystery until now. At AMC's Television Critics Association summer press tour presentation last week, executive producer Mark Johnson explained that Interview and Mayfair will have some tangential connections in their first seasons, though the two series are very much their own entities.
