ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Proposed safety measures for downtown Fort Myers

The city council wants changes to downtown Fort Myers, the goal is to protect people and put in new rules similar to one major Florida city. Johnny Streets, Jr. is a Fort Myers city councilman, and he shared some thoughts with WINK News. “The idea is to have people feel...
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Fort Myers, FL
Education
City
Fort Myers, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Charlotte County teacher arrested, accused of hiding missing teen

A Charlotte County teacher has been arrested for concealing a missing teen inside her Port Charlotte home. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested Kelly Simpson, 31, for interfering with the custody of a minor. Deputies say an investigation into a child who was reported missing by...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
NBC 2

Exotic Lizard found wandering in Fort Myers neighborhood

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A massive lizard was spotted Monday, wandering through the Briarcliff neighborhood of Fort Myers. It’s called a Monitor Lizard, one of several species of exotic reptiles that are popular pets in Florida. FWC said it’s likely an escaped pet, which is what can lead to them becoming invasive.
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#Sister School#Elementary School#First Day Of School#Fmma
gulfshorebusiness.com

Darden plans 4 new restaurants in Collier, Lee counties

Orlando-based Darden Restaurants plans new locations for four of its iconic dining brands within Collier and Lee, two in each county. It’s been three years since Darden launched a new area restaurant. Its last to open was Yard House in Naples in 2019. Now, Darden has four more restaurants in the works: Bahama Breeze Island Grille in Naples, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in North Naples, LongHorn Steakhouse in Cape Coral and The Capital Grille in south Fort Myers.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral residents upset with rising utility bills

A community is outraged over their rising utility bills, and one man is petitioning against a local electric company. So far, the petition has more than 1,000 signatures and continues to grow. Families all across Cape Coral are struggling, and the petition proves that many can’t handle the increase.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Driver, teen dead in I-75 Charlotte County crash

A 39-year-old man and 16-year-old boy are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Charlotte County on Wednesday night. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the vehicle was traveling on I-75 at a high rate of speed near mile marker 155 when the 39-year-old driver lost control, entered the grass shoulder, rotated, collided with a tree and then caught fire.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WINKNEWS.com

Sunnyside cannabis dispensary opens in Cape Coral

In this Gulfshore Business report, a Florida-based business is moving in after buying a former hot dog restaurant. Sunnyside aims high when it comes to real estate in Southwest Florida. The new medical marijuana dispensary in Cape Coral used to be a Nathan’s Famous hot dog restaurant. A Parkland,...
CAPE CORAL, FL
L. Cane

Florida Thrift Store and Garage Sale Finds that Were Worth Thousands

Andreasperelli3, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Common. It's exciting to hear about thrift store purchases that made the buyer a fortune, such as a man who bought a $3 painting at a South Carolina Goodwill store and found out later that it was a 17th-century work of Flemish art worth $190,000. Or the man who bought what he thought was a copy of the Declaration of Independence in a Nashville thrift store, only to discover that it was an original worth $477,650.
TITUSVILLE, FL
NBC 2

Stolen puppy investigation underway in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County detectives are seeking information in finding a missing puppy named Prince that was allegedly stolen from its owner’s home on the morning of August 10. According to detectives, the 8-month-old American Bully was believed to have been taken from a home in...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County considers major new development in North Fort Myers

On Wednesday, Lee County will consider the future of a development in North Fort Myers encompassing new houses, senior living facilities and townhomes as it looks at zoning to deal with the housing crisis. A developer is looking to add more single-family units and senior housing along Pritchett Parkway and...
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC News

A Florida doctor has vanished at sea with no evidence of foul play

Hopes of finding a Florida doctor alive almost a week after he set sail on the Gulf of Mexico were diminishing Tuesday. The Coast Guard announced Sunday that it had suspended its search for Dr. Chaundre Cross, 49, of Naples, more than three days after crews found his 33-foot vessel, Vitamin Sea, adrift about 16 miles south of Sanibel Island, a Gulf Coast getaway near Fort Myers.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Treeline corridor proposed residential community denied permission to advertise

A proposed residential development on the northeast corner of Treeline Avenue and Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers was met with overwhelming opposition by hundreds of community members and some local government leaders. The developers, The Davis Group, asked Fort Myers City Council for permission Monday night to advertise the amendment...
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy