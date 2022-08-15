Ethiopia’s Rights Commission Says It Could Investigate Allegations of Land Distribution in Western Tigray

A group of Cambodian artifacts donated to the Metropolitan Museum of Art by a disgraced British antiquities dealer are looted, Cambodian government officials said. The allegations were first reported by the New York Times, which quoted Cambodian officials saying that some of these objects were looted starting in the ’80s. Several of the 13 artifacts in question were donated to the museum by Douglas A. Latchford, who was charged in 2019 with selling artifacts with falsified provenance. Cambodia believes these artifacts should be reviewed by the Met with the goal of repatriation. Last year, officials from the museum met with federal prosecutors...

