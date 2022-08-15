Ethiopia’s Rights Commission Says It Could Investigate Allegations of Land Distribution in Western Tigray

Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Former Detainees Describe Secret Prison in Bangladesh
Dhaka, Bangladesh — In a startling text andvideo investigative report, a Sweden based news portal focusing on Bangladesh has revealed the possible location of a secret prison in which the victims of enforced disappearances are kept in Bangladesh. The detailed report by Netra News is based upon the on-the-record...
Voice of America
Cameroon Says Floods Disrupt Cross Border Trade with Nigeria
Cameroonian authorities say record flooding on its western border with Nigeria has killed at least six people, washed away homes, and destroyed thousands of tons of food meant for export. In a video circulated on social media platforms by Widium council officials, civilians asked the Cameroon government to help clear...
Voice of America
UN Rights Chief Calls for Independent Probe of Bangladesh Disappearances
Dhaka, bangladesh — The U.N. high commissioner for human rights called Wednesday for the Bangladesh government to establish “an impartial, independent and transparent investigation” into allegations of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killing and torture. At a press conference concluding her four-day visit to Bangladesh, Michelle Bachelet also urged...
Voice of America
Forest Fires in Northern Algeria Leave at Least 26 Dead
Algiers, algeria — At least 26 people died and dozens of others were injured in forest fires that ravaged 14 districts of northern Algeria on Wednesday, the interior minister said. Kamel Beldjoud told state television that 24 people died in fires in El Tarf, near the border with Tunisia,...
Voice of America
Suspected Militants Fatally Shoot Local Hindu Man in Kashmir
Srinagar, India — Assailants on Tuesday killed a local Hindu man and injured his brother in a shooting that police blamed on militants fighting against Indian rule in disputed Kashmir. Police said militants fired at two brothers belonging to minority community of Kashmiri Hindus inside an apple orchard in...
Voice of America
Malawi Cholera Cases Rise Despite Vaccination Campaign
Blantyre — Despite a nationwide vaccination campaign that started in May, Malawi is struggling to contain a cholera outbreak that has infected more than 1,073 people and caused 44 deaths. The figures from the Malawi Ministry of Health, updated as of Aug. 16, 2022, are triple the numbers recorded...
Voice of America
Somali Government Seeks to Crack Down on Al-Shabab ‘Shadow Courts’
Mogadishu — Somalia’s government this week announced plans to crack down on so-called shadow courts run by the Islamist militant group al-Shabab. The country’s interior minister acknowledged that many Somalis go to the militants for justice because Somalia’s legal system is too weak. But experts on Somalia say closing the shadow courts will be no easy task.
Voice of America
African Wildlife Parks Face Climate, Infrastructure Threats
Africa's national parks are home to thousands of wildlife species such as lions, elephants and buffaloes. The protected areas are increasingly threatened by below-average rainfall and new public systems projects. Climate change is already worsening an extended period of severe dryness in eastern Africa. Increasing development, including oil drilling and...
Voice of America
Amid Energy Crisis, EU Plans to Help Gas-Rich Mozambique Boost Security
JOHANNESBURG — The European Union is planning a five-fold increase in financial support to an African military mission in Mozambique, an internal EU document shows, as Islamist attacks threaten gas projects meant to reduce the EU’s reliance on Russian energy. The energy squeeze due to the Ukraine war...
Voice of America
Kenyan Analysts Say Public Starting to Accept More Diverse Leadership
Nairobi — Political analysts in Kenya say the public is beginning to accept more diversified leadership after last week’s election saw a small but record-high number of women winning office. Kenya is a male-dominated society and the overwhelming majority of political offices are still held by men. But...
Voice of America
Looters Helped Return Stolen Antiquities to Cambodia, Researchers Say
After an extensive joint investigation by the United States and Cambodia, about 30 Cambodian cultural artifacts were returned to their homeland. As VOA's Chetra Chap reports, it turns out that some of the people who looted the antiquities helped bring some of them back to the Southeast Asian nation. Videographer: Chetra Chap.
Voice of America
Journalists of Tijuana, Mexico, Confront Danger to Keep City Safe
As a photojournalist covering Tijuana, Mexico — one of the world’s most dangerous places — Ángeles García keeps her city safe and informed. From Tijuana, VOA’s Cristina Caicedo Smit reports with with Vincente Calderon contributing. Camera: Pablo Samora. Artwork: Brian Williamson.
Voice of America
Odinga Rejects Kenyan Presidential Election Results
Nairobi — The runner-up in Kenya’s just-concluded presidential election has rejected the result, saying the announcement of the winner was illegal. Raila Odinga cited a split in the electoral commission and the chairman’s failure to explain how he came up with the final numbers. Addressing elected governors,...
Voice of America
India to Deport Rohingya Refugees in New Delhi
India's home ministry said Wednesday that Rohingya refugees in the capital, New Delhi would be detained and then expelled from the country. The announcement conflicts with an earlier statement promising shelter and security to the refugees from Myanmar. Hardeep Singh Puri is India’s federal minister for housing and urban affairs....
Voice of America
East African Regional Bloc Begins Deployment of Troops to DRC
Nairobi, Kenya — Burundi this week became the first country to send troops to the Democratic Republic of the Congo as part of an East African regional force that aims to end decades of unrest in the eastern DRC. But few details have been released about the deployment and some security experts worry that Burundi, like other DRC neighbors, has its own security agenda.
Cambodia Alleges That the Met Has Looted Artifacts with Connections to Disgraced Dealer Douglas Latchford
A group of Cambodian artifacts donated to the Metropolitan Museum of Art by a disgraced British antiquities dealer are looted, Cambodian government officials said. The allegations were first reported by the New York Times, which quoted Cambodian officials saying that some of these objects were looted starting in the ’80s. Several of the 13 artifacts in question were donated to the museum by Douglas A. Latchford, who was charged in 2019 with selling artifacts with falsified provenance. Cambodia believes these artifacts should be reviewed by the Met with the goal of repatriation. Last year, officials from the museum met with federal prosecutors...
