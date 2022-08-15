As we celebrate this momentous occasion of becoming a City, I recall all the flutter and flurry among everyone’s opinion, those for and those against. I didn’t live on Marco Island, but my best friend Shirlee Van Barcic and I were so close, I felt like I was a part of it. The citizens wanted to be a City so they could make their own decisions – who doesn’t? And they had all their ducks in a row. I watched it all unfold from the sidelines of Shirlee’s living room. It was a memorable occasion and I truly felt a part of it. Here it is, 25 years later and people are still happy they are their own city! They’ve all stuck together through the bumps in the road and never looked back. What accomplishments they’ve made! Sure the bumps hurt, but they overcame them and fixed the problems. There are always new challenges but Marco citizens will deal with them, each on its own basis. Being a part of a vibrant, well known and admired City feels good. They have their own schools, their own government, and yet they are paying the bill to have what they want! Hats off to the citizens of the City of Marco Island! The best is still to come!

MARCO ISLAND, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO