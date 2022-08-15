Read full article on original website
Notice to Isles of Capri Residents
Isles of Capri residents will get the chance to voice their opinion on the FCC Beach and Yacht Club’s proposed high-rise development rezone request on Thursday, September 1st. The Collier County Planning Commission will be taking up the matter during their regular meeting. The Planning Commission meeting begins at...
Rental Registration Referendum Faces Court Challenge
The escalating debate surrounding the referendum for a registration ordinance for short term rentals was kicked up a notch last week when a lawsuit was filed against the City of Marco Island and Collier County Supervisor of Elections, Jennifer Edwards. The 32-page complaint and 15 pages of exhibits were filed...
The Failure to Enforce Dooms Any Legislation
Our small community is rapidly approaching a point when it will be required to make some very hard decisions as to how to move forward. Some may think if the “Rental Registration Ordinance” is passed the issues will go away. Unfortunately, I can assure you it will not. For as with any other legislation, the passage is only the beginning.
Congratulations to the City of Marco Island!
As we celebrate this momentous occasion of becoming a City, I recall all the flutter and flurry among everyone’s opinion, those for and those against. I didn’t live on Marco Island, but my best friend Shirlee Van Barcic and I were so close, I felt like I was a part of it. The citizens wanted to be a City so they could make their own decisions – who doesn’t? And they had all their ducks in a row. I watched it all unfold from the sidelines of Shirlee’s living room. It was a memorable occasion and I truly felt a part of it. Here it is, 25 years later and people are still happy they are their own city! They’ve all stuck together through the bumps in the road and never looked back. What accomplishments they’ve made! Sure the bumps hurt, but they overcame them and fixed the problems. There are always new challenges but Marco citizens will deal with them, each on its own basis. Being a part of a vibrant, well known and admired City feels good. They have their own schools, their own government, and yet they are paying the bill to have what they want! Hats off to the citizens of the City of Marco Island! The best is still to come!
Patrick Wilkins Breaks Marco Real Estate Sales Record
Patrick Wilkins, a reputed name in the real estate industry, has been representing buyers and sellers in Marco Island and Naples, Florida since 1981. Patrick is a Broker Associate with RE/MAX Affinity Plus where he has been named as Top 1% of agents in the U.S. and Top 100 Agents in America.
Canopy Discussion and Referendum Debate Continues
The Marco Island City Council began their regular meeting on August 15 by celebrating employee contributions to the running of the city. The city has consistently recognized longevity of service as a way to shine the spotlight on the employees who help ensure the community continues to produce outstanding services to residents and businesses.
July Real Estate Market Report
Marco Island is the largest barrier Island in Southwest Florida. When you take into consideration weather, climate, beaches and easy accessibility to the Gulf of Mexico and the Ten Thousand Islands, it’s one of the most beautiful places in Florida. It’s no surprise that people gravitate to our Island with hopes of making this their primary or second home destination. Since June of 2020 we have seen a huge increase in sales of homes, condos and lots on our island. Price point has increased tremendously and inventory had been dropping to around 30% of our usual numbers.
An Anniversary Potpourri of Nature
Congratulations, Marco Island, on 25 years of incorporation here in Southwest Florida! From the Muspa and Calusa Native Americans, to pirates, treasure seekers, early colonists and fishermen to the residents and tourists we see today, Marco Island has undergone tremendous change for hundreds and hundreds of years. But, if there is one thing that has been constant, the wildlife we find in the area today was also seen by the archaic population a thousand years ago!
Missing Doctor Impacted Lives of Marco Islanders
Dr. Chaundre Cross’ status is currently shrouded in mystery and surrounded by great concern, if not outright dread. The radiation oncologist with more than a decade practicing in the Naples area was last seen boarding his 34-foot Crownline, the "Vitamin Sea," on August 9th at the Naples Bay Resort & Marina. The boat was found, unoccupied, on August 11th, off the coast of Sanibel Island, launching an immediate U.S. Coast Guard search. That effort was suspended on August 14th after a roughly 13,100 square-mile area had been combed over the course of 100 hours.
Collier County Public School Board Candidates
Much of the annoying daily ads for school board candidates are misleading and downright deceitful. The schools are already safe, spending is scrutinized and fair, and critical race theory is not being taught. The Republican Club of Collier County and their endorsed candidates want you to believe the opposite. As...
MIA Starts Another School Year
It was hard to believe it was the first day of school at Marco Island Academy. In only the second year in the sparkling new campus, the return of students back to school Wednesday morning, August 10, could not have gone more smoothly. "It was so refreshing to welcome back...
Rays Looking More Polished in Year Two Under Montgomery
They haven’t played a down of football that counts yet, but Lew Montgomery’s second team at Marco Island Academy looks like they're well ahead of where they were last year at this time. And that team almost won their first game, falling 13-7 to Oasis of Cape Coral.
Mermaid Tails Dance and Marco Sharks MMA
Mermaid Tails Dance has undergone a number of major changes in the roughly 10 months since first opening its doors. For one, the name is now Mermaid Tails Dance and Marco Sharks MMA, a change that reflects the expansion of the studio’s offerings. Aside from a selection of dance and dance exercise classes, they’ve added aerial acrobatics, martial arts, and tumbling and gymnastics classes, primarily for youths. They’re joined by the creation of a competitive dance team, The Marco Island Dance Academy, to take part in contests locally and beyond.
