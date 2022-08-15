ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, TX

Brother of former NFL star sought as suspect in Texas youth football game shooting

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Olafimihan Oshin
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R7uGI_0hHnNnKo00

( The Hill ) — Authorities said the brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib is a person of interest in a shooting at a youth football game in Texas that occurred on Saturday that killed a coach.

Former Texas peace officer, convicted serial rapist, gets 10 years

A statement released by Lancaster, Texas officials indicated on Sunday that Yaqub Salik Talib is considered a suspect in the incident at the Lancaster Community Park in Dallas County. There is a warrant out for his arrest.

Police said Lancaster police officers arrived at the scene where an argument had ensued between the coaching staff and officiating crew. During a physical altercation, police said someone discharged a firearm that struck Coach Mike Hickmon.

The Dallas County medical examiner’s office confirmed the identity of the lone victim in the incident as the 43-year-old Hickmon, Dallas Morning News reported .

A video of the incident on social media shows a coach arguing with a game official as a brawl erupts in the background.

North Dallas United Bobcats owner Tevar Watson told the newspaper that he was aware of the incident and that his team was among those competing.

“We don’t condone any of that, there is no place for anything like that to happen in youth sports — in any type of sport,” Watson told the Morning News.

Attorney: New info on KGB uniform shows Texas man is not a spy

Aqib Talib, who recently joined Amazon’s Prime Video as a studio analyst for its “Thursday Night Football” NFL coverage, released a statement through his attorney expressing his condolences, according to TMZ.

The 36-year-old Talib enjoyed a fruitful NFL career, making five Pro Bowls, two All-Pro teams,  and winning a Super Bowl championship with the Denver Broncos in 2015 during his twelve years in the league.

Talib also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, and Miami Dolphins.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

SHERIFF: East Texas woman arrested for husband’s murder

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the slaying of her husband, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said that 32-year-old Samantha Stewart called the sheriff’s office on Tuesday at approximately 9:53 p.m. and told authorities a person broke into their residence […]
POLK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 arrested for alleged drug trafficking in East Texas

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested on Thursday after allegedly trafficking drugs in East Texas, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 11, the Harrison County and Marshall Police Emergency Response Teams executed a narcotics search warrant at a house at 703 Atkins Street in Marshall. The joint Harrison County Violent […]
CNN

Video released of fatal shooting at youth football game in Texas

The suspect in a shooting that killed a 43-year-old coach during a weekend youth football game outside Dallas, Texas, has turned himself in, police said. Video from the scene shows a man apparently arguing with referees when several people begin fighting on another section of the field. In the video, it cannot be determined who fired the shots. CNN’s Ed Lavandera has more.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Dallas County, TX
City
Lancaster, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Dallas County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Star, TX
Lancaster, TX
Crime & Safety
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Irvin Attempts To Stop Bar Brawl In Texas: Watch

Michael Irvin is a busy man as he flies between destinations in order to tend to all of his various engagements. For instance, Irvin works for both ESPN and the NFL Network. Sometimes, he can be found on First Take next to Stephen A. Smith while other times, he is simply doing NFL analysis on the league's own network. This leads to a lot of travel, and earlier this week, Irving found himself going between New York and Texas.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys' Decision On Antonio Brown

When speaking to TMZ Sports last week, retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was asked about a potential return to the gridiron. "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!" On Thursday, TMZ Sports followed up with Jones. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner quickly brushed off the idea, saying he wants to give some younger wideouts a chance to show their stuff.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Youth Football#Shooting#Dolphins#Youth Sports#Dallas Morning News#Kgb
Popculture

Rapper Arrested in Texas for Second Time This Year

Rapper Hotboy Wes was arrested last Saturday night for the second time in 2022 according to KWTX. The up-and-coming artist was charged with possession of marijuana on the night of Saturday, July 23 and paid $3,000 in bond to be released the following day. This came after a much more serious arrest back in January, when Hotboy Wes was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service.
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Amazon
KETK / FOX51 News

Vehicle crash, fire claims life of 22-year-old East Texas woman

WINONA, Texas (KETK) – In a statement released by Texas Department of Public safety, a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of 22-year-old Marcy S. Turner on Sunday afternoon approximately five miles southwest of Winona. The preliminary investigation says Turner was traveling eastbound on CR 334 when she left the roadway entering the south barrow ditch. […]
WINONA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

23 grams of meth seized, one arrest and one manhunt in Anderson County following police pursuit

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – One person is at large and another was arrested after authorities discovered a “known wanted felon” 50-year-old James Barnett driving a vehicle they say was stolen in Anderson County. Anderson County Sherriff’s Sgt. Z. Montoya reported trying to stop the vehicle near SH-294W on Sunday. According to a statement on Anderson […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
The Spun

The Saints Are Reportedly Bringing Back A Familiar Face

The Saints are reportedly bringing back a former member of the offensive line. On Wednesday, New Orleans claimed tackle Derrick Kelly off waivers after spending 2019-2021 with the team. The 6-5, 320-pound OL out of Florida State was originally signed by the Saints as an undrafted free agent three years...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Two teenagers involved in fatal head-on crash in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — One teenager is dead after a head-on crash at FM 346 and CR 122 before 5 p.m. in Smith County on Wednesday. A second teenage girl is reported to be in stable condition, according to officials. Two vehicles were involved in the wreck at FM 346 and CR 122 before […]
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy