The Mob Museum: An excellent deep dive into the history of Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
An Indoor Football League thriller crowns a new champion in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
5 Fun Things to Do in Las Vegas Besides GambleBecca CLas Vegas, NV
What will the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl in Las Vegas look like exactly?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
I've been to Las Vegas over 50 times. Here are the 9 big mistakes I see most first-time visitors make.
I often watch tourists miss hotel deals, wear the wrong shoes, and forget to make restaurant reservations during their time on the Strip in Nevada.
news3lv.com
Scale model of Durango resort goes on display at Red Rock Casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a new model attraction on display in Las Vegas. Station Casinos has set up a scale model of the forthcoming Durango Casino & Resort at Red Rock Casino. Durango is being built near Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway in the southwest valley, but...
Giant Las Vegas showgirls almost ready to welcome people downtown
Showgirls and Las Vegas go hand-in-hand, and soon they will stand side-by-side to welcome locals and visitors downtown along Las Vegas Blvd. at Main.
Las Vegas Strip Gets a Brand New Technology
Las Vegas has quietly become a hotbed for innovation. Some of that has been driven by the major casino operators -- Caesars Entertainment (CZR) , MGM Resorts International (MGM) , Resorts World Las Vegas, and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) -- trying to outdo each other to win over customers. Some innovations...
Update: Las Vegas home of Siegfried & Roy to be demolished
The Las Vegas City Council will discuss demolishing the former home of German-American entertainers Siegfried and Roy.
Fox5 KVVU
$20M steakhouse planned for Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new steakhouse is set to open next spring on the Las Vegas Strip. Ocean Prime Las Vegas will open in Spring 2023 on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, near the Aria. It will be the 18th Ocean Prime location, but will be built at the flagship location of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants’ Ocean Prime brand.
knpr
With water cuts on the way in the West, what will happen in Las Vegas?
States that use the Colorado River were told they had to cut their water use by 15 to 20%. They had two months to come up with that plan. On Tuesday, we found out they didn’t do that. Only two states will face cuts —Nevada, 8% and Arizona 21%....
vegas24seven.com
ILLUMINARIUM LAS VEGAS TO LAUNCH A ONE-OF-A-KIND MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL VIEWING EXPERIENCE
ILLUMINARIUM LAS VEGAS TO LAUNCH A ONE-OF-A-KIND MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL VIEWING EXPERIENCE. Tickets are now on sale for immersive game-watching events at the cinematic entertainment destination for the upcoming pro football season. This football season, Illuminarium Las Vegas at AREA15 will bring sports-lovers to the sidelines with their all-new 21+...
963kklz.com
Nevada Officials Destroy Tiny Homes Meant For Las Vegas Homeless
Nevada residents are angry this week about Nevada officials demolishing a group of tiny homes that were being used Las Vegas homeless residents. As reported by KTNV in Las Vegas, the tiny homes were built on private land owned by Joseph Lankowski. Lankowski specifically bought the parcel of land to build these small residences. And he did so with the help of volunteers and an organization called New Leaf Community. This organization is able to make a tiny home in about an hour for just $600. These structures provide shelter and peace of mind for those living on the streets. While not very large, at about just 50 square feet in size, these were places people could sleep at night and lock up during the day. Giving much-needed sense of ownership and safety.
wanderwisdom.com
Viral Video Showing a River of Flooding in Las Vegas Is Seriously Unbelievable
Las Vegas is a glamorous oasis in the middle of Nevada's desert landscape, but like many other desert cities, it's not particularly equipped to handle heavy rainfall. Normally this isn't a problem, as the area doesn't see a lot of heavy rain. Lately, however, there have been enough rainstorms near the Las Vegas area that the dry ground can't absorb the excess water, overwhelming the city's drainage systems.
After Incubating at Vegas Test Kitchen, Bodega Bagel is Opening a Brick-and-Mortar in Henderson
Bodega Bagel is the product of years of bagel-making by bagel legend Sonia El-Nawal
vegas24seven.com
FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE’S DOWNTOWN ROCKS FREE CONCERT SERIES WELCOMES SIMPLE PLAN, SATURDAY, AUGUST 20
FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE’S DOWNTOWN ROCKS FREE CONCERT SERIES WELCOMES SIMPLE PLAN, SATURDAY, AUGUST 20. This Saturday, August 20, Fremont Street Experience’s free concert series, Downtown Rocks is excited to host hit rock band, Simple Plan. Beginning at 9:00pm on the 3rd street stage fans, can rock out to all their favorite hits such as “I’m Just a Kid” and “Perfect”.
Map shows Las Vegas’ population growth, Lake Mead’s decline over decades
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southern Nevada’s population is expected to continue booming, growing by a rate of 1.8% in 2022, according to UNLV’s Center for Business and Economic Research. An annual report from CBER stated that the population is already expected to jump past 3 million by 2040. Southern Nevada’s population is currently sitting at […]
Las Vegas teen without health insurance receives complimentary smile
Joselyn Felipe received a 'free' new smile after her family no longer qualified for dental insurance.
bouldercityreview.com
Mother Nature lends a ‘foot;’ lake’s level rises
The wettest Las Vegas Valley monsoon season in a decade likely isn’t the only reason behind it, but Lake Mead has risen just over 18 inches during recent area rainfall. As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, the lake was at 1,042.44 feet in elevation. On July 27, about the time...
Fox5 KVVU
Fontainebleau on Las Vegas Strip to feature 90,000-square-foot shopping district
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Developers of the long-planned Fontainebleau project on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip said the property will feature a shopping district that will span two levels. According to a news release, Fontainebleau is targeting a winter of 2023 opening. The property notes that...
First Las Vegas location for Randy's Donuts opens
The valley's first Randy's Donuts is located on Rainbow near Sahara. It opened Tuesday morning with hundreds of people lining up to get their fix.
People share frustrations with changes to Nevada ‘Classic Car’ registration meant to improve air quality
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County town hall meeting became heated Wednesday, as an upcoming change to Nevada Classic Car registration regulations was discussed among those affected. “It makes no sense,” one classic car owner said. “You’re going after one and a half percent of people.” The passionate discussion focused on Nevada Assembly Bill […]
Habit Burger Grill Will Increase Vegas Footprint with Rhodes Ranch Location, More to Follow
By our count, that's nine locations in the Las Vegas Valley
1st look at Martha Stewart's menu at her 1st ever Las Vegas restaurant
Martha Stewart has officially unveiled her namesake martini and the locally sourced menu at her new Las Vegas restaurant, The Bedford.
