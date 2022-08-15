ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Gets a Brand New Technology

Las Vegas has quietly become a hotbed for innovation. Some of that has been driven by the major casino operators -- Caesars Entertainment (CZR) , MGM Resorts International (MGM) , Resorts World Las Vegas, and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) -- trying to outdo each other to win over customers. Some innovations...
Fox5 KVVU

$20M steakhouse planned for Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new steakhouse is set to open next spring on the Las Vegas Strip. Ocean Prime Las Vegas will open in Spring 2023 on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, near the Aria. It will be the 18th Ocean Prime location, but will be built at the flagship location of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants’ Ocean Prime brand.
963kklz.com

Nevada Officials Destroy Tiny Homes Meant For Las Vegas Homeless

Nevada residents are angry this week about Nevada officials demolishing a group of tiny homes that were being used Las Vegas homeless residents. As reported by KTNV in Las Vegas, the tiny homes were built on private land owned by Joseph Lankowski. Lankowski specifically bought the parcel of land to build these small residences. And he did so with the help of volunteers and an organization called New Leaf Community. This organization is able to make a tiny home in about an hour for just $600. These structures provide shelter and peace of mind for those living on the streets. While not very large, at about just 50 square feet in size, these were places people could sleep at night and lock up during the day. Giving much-needed sense of ownership and safety.
wanderwisdom.com

Viral Video Showing a River of Flooding in Las Vegas Is Seriously Unbelievable

Las Vegas is a glamorous oasis in the middle of Nevada's desert landscape, but like many other desert cities, it's not particularly equipped to handle heavy rainfall. Normally this isn't a problem, as the area doesn't see a lot of heavy rain. Lately, however, there have been enough rainstorms near the Las Vegas area that the dry ground can't absorb the excess water, overwhelming the city's drainage systems.
vegas24seven.com

FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE’S DOWNTOWN ROCKS FREE CONCERT SERIES WELCOMES SIMPLE PLAN, SATURDAY, AUGUST 20

FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE’S DOWNTOWN ROCKS FREE CONCERT SERIES WELCOMES SIMPLE PLAN, SATURDAY, AUGUST 20. This Saturday, August 20, Fremont Street Experience’s free concert series, Downtown Rocks is excited to host hit rock band, Simple Plan. Beginning at 9:00pm on the 3rd street stage fans, can rock out to all their favorite hits such as “I’m Just a Kid” and “Perfect”.
bouldercityreview.com

Mother Nature lends a ‘foot;’ lake’s level rises

The wettest Las Vegas Valley monsoon season in a decade likely isn’t the only reason behind it, but Lake Mead has risen just over 18 inches during recent area rainfall. As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, the lake was at 1,042.44 feet in elevation. On July 27, about the time...
8 News Now

People share frustrations with changes to Nevada ‘Classic Car’ registration meant to improve air quality

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County town hall meeting became heated Wednesday, as an upcoming change to Nevada Classic Car registration regulations was discussed among those affected.  “It makes no sense,” one classic car owner said. “You’re going after one and a half percent of people.” The passionate discussion focused on Nevada Assembly Bill […]
