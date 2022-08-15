Read full article on original website
85 Monarch Cove Court, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049
Amazing condo in an awesome complex! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, top floor condo in the well sought after Monarch Cove complex is calling your name! You will fall in love with the big lake views from this top floor unit! Features include: an open concept layout, updated kitchen, large lakeside master suite, vaulted ceilings and a spacious screened-in deck overlooking your boat/PWC slip and the beautiful Lake of the Ozarks! Just a short ride down the elevator, you will you find your boat slip located on the end of the dock right next to your PWC slip and swim ladder! Looking to spend some time poolside? Monarch cove has 3 pools and 2 hot tubs to choose from! This wonderful unit has been well maintained and would make a great full time residence, weekend lake retreat or a turn key vacation rental! Units that offer this much value are a rare find, schedule a showing today!
Three hurt in head-on crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers responded Tuesday afternoon to a head-on crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Three people were hurt in the crash on Route TT near Shawnee View Drive around 2:50 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Gary W. Cleek, 65, of Eldon, was driving a pickup truck The post Three hurt in head-on crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Elevate Thrift Store commemmorates grand opening
A grand opening and ribbon cutting took place Friday for the Elevate Thrift Store in Lebanon. According to the store’s Facebook page, “Elevate Thrift Store is so much more than just another second-hand shop. This store provides hope and opportunity for our neighbors who are experiencing homelessness, poverty, or both. Elevate Thrift is one of three outreach programs of Elevate Lebanon.” Patti Brayfield of Elevate Lebanon said the new venture was introduced at the Chamber of Commerce Business luncheon Friday. Bryan Stallings, CEO and founder of Elevate Branson was the keynote speaker. For more on this story see the LCR.
Geologists surveying sinkhole in Sunrise Beach
SUNRISE BEACH − Geologists are surveying a sinkhole that opened Wednesday near a Lake of the Ozarks business. The sinkhole opened around 10 a.m. near the Doctor's Lawn and Landscaping business. “We’re going to be putting up construction fencing around the area and covering the hole. MoDOT is going...
Lightning Strike Ignites A Fire In Camden County Home
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — The overnight thunderstorms that blew through central Missouri left a Richland home damaged, when lightning ignited a fire in the house. Tri-County Fire Protection District was dispatched at 8:08 a.m. to a home on Highway 7, south of Richland. When crews arrived they found a single-story home with light smoke showing from the eaves. When crews entered the home, they found fire in the crawlspace.
Missing Child out of Wright County
Grovesprings, MO. – A child has gone missing as of August 10th around the community of Grove Springs. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is engaging the public as to his whereabouts. The missing juvenile is identified as Maxwell Robbins, age 12. He is approximately 120 lbs, and was...
Three Injured In Head-On Crash On Route TT
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Two Eldon men were seriously injured Tuesday in a crash on Route TT. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Gary Cleek, 65, was driving a 2002 Ford F-150 and “traveling too fast for road conditions” when the vehicle crossed the center line. It collided head-on with a 2020 Ram 1500 driven by 68-year-old Linda Baxter. Both vehicles traveled off the side of the road.
Miller County man missing for almost a year
David Michael Bowers, Jr. was last contacted on September 12, 2021. The Miller County Sheriff's Facebook page posted his missing adult poster in an effort for the public to help bring him home. Bowers was 18 when he disappeared. He is 5'10 with brown hair and eyes. He weighs 128...
The Outlet Mall Deal Is Dead, And Osage Beach Is Doubling Down On The Fear That Killed It
Hopes the Osage Beach Outlet Mall would be redeveloped are all but dead. Developers who floated a $186 million plan to renew the mall say the City of Osage Beach did not act in good faith, and now the city appears poised to put the final nail in the coffin.
Want To Teach Archery? Get Certified As A Basic Archery Instructor With This Hybrid Course In Missouri
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a certification course for teachers and coaches to become certified as a Basic Archery Instructor. This certification is necessary to use the Missouri National Archery in the Schools Program (MoNASP) in their curriculum or to assist an afterschool team. This course will run from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Aug. 18.
Huge Sinkhole Opens On The Edge Of A Lake Of The Ozarks Road
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. — A huge sinkhole has opened in Sunrise Beach and one lane of Route TT is closed tonight while Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews repair it. The sinkhole opened next to Doctor's Lawn and Landscaping on Wednesday. The sinkhole appears to be a whopping 8...
Nursing Career At The Lake? NHC Pays Students' Tuition While They Work
Nurses are heroes – and these days, those heroes are in high demand. At Lake of the Ozarks, NHC Osage Beach is helping aspiring nurses go from “dream” to “dream-job,” with a unique tuition-reimbursement program. Whether someone wants to be a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), or Registered Nurse (RN), it’s easier than you might think, thanks to NHC. To start, there is no prior experience or education required to enroll in their free CNA class.
Lebanon Youth Injured In Monday Night Accident
A 17-year-old unnamed Lebanon girl was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 9:00 last night on Missouri Drive, 2 miles north of Highway W.W. in Laclede County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a car driven by the juvenile ran off the right side of the road, through a fence, and down an embankment. The youth was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach with moderate injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.
Meet the Iron Riders at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Join Missouri State Parks’ noted reenactor and historian Kevin Smith as he presents the history of the legendary Iron Riders. The event begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site.
Wednesday is Senior Day at the 2022 Missouri State Fair
Tomorrow (Wednesday) is Senior Day at the 2022 Missouri State Fair. The day starts at 9 a.m., at the Mathewson Exhibition Center with vendor exhibits and booths on the Exhibition arena floor, followed by Bingo at 10 a.m., and line dancing lessons at 11:30 a.m. Special guests will include: Ms....
Two charged with stealing MoDOT vehicle, fuel cards
A Columbia man and Jefferson City woman are accused of stealing a vehicle and fuel cards from a Missouri Department of Transportation maintenance shed in Jefferson City. The post Two charged with stealing MoDOT vehicle, fuel cards appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Investigators determine shooting of baby in Gasconade County as accidental
ROSEBUD, Mo. (KMIZ) Investigators have determined the shooting of a 10-month-old baby in Rosebud as accidental. The shooting happened Tuesday morning in the 400 block of Crystal Lane, according to the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the baby was shot in the stomach by a 3-year-old toddler. The toddler was able to get the The post Investigators determine shooting of baby in Gasconade County as accidental appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Road rage lands Jefferson City man in jail
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City man is in the Callaway County jail after he threatened a woman and her children with a gun during a road rage incident on Highway 63 Tuesday evening. According to court documents, 20-year-old Keenan Kraig Reeves is being held on no bond for...
Miller County man’s truck pulled from floodwater by local fire departments
Firefighters rescued a man from his truck after it got stuck Tuesday in Saline Creek floodwater in Miller County. The post Miller County man’s truck pulled from floodwater by local fire departments appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comedian Chad Thornsberry draws laughs from living in rural Missouri (LISTEN)
Instead of listening to music or a podcast one afternoon while I was finishing up work, I decided to try comedy and hopped on YouTube and found Chad Thornsberry on the Dry Bar Comedy channel. After a few minutes of chuckling along, I soon found myself setting work aside and watching the final half of his set and laughing hysterically. An added bonus, Chad joked about his experiences while growing up and living in Missouri. What a perfect segment for Show Me Today. Chad is performing for some teachers at a school event tonight in Conway, Missouri and later in October will be in Jefferson City. Get to know Chad and hear some of his bits in this two-part segment.
