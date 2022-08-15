ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

police1.com

Deputies recall saving man seconds before fishing boat burst into flames

PORT SALERNO, Fla. — Two deputies are speaking out after rescuing an unconscious man seconds before his fishing boat burst into flames over the weekend. Deputies Buddy Sprott and Daniel Hill spotted the boat, named “Fish Story,” while they were training in the area, WPTV reported. According to Hill, the fire was becoming larger and “getting extremely hot.”
PORT SALERNO, FL
cw34.com

Former Vero Beach mayor hit by distracted driver

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The former mayor of Vero Beach was injured after a truck hit her on Monday morning. The Vero Beach Police Department says Laura Moss, 69, was leaving Chelsea's Gourmet, a restaurant off of Cardinal Drive, when a distracted driver turned into her. Officers say...
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Murder suspect from Iowa found dead in North Palm Beach

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A death investigation in North Palm Beach is tied to a murder in Iowa. On Monday, police in North Palm Beach called the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office to do a welfare check at a home on Midway Beach Road. Deputies entered the home and found a woman dead. She has been identified as 74-year-old Christine A. Briegel.
NORTH PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CRISIS IN THE CANYONS: SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE TO BOYNTON HOME SICKENS

Fire Rescue. Arson Squad. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Who Sent What? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Did someone send something sickening to a family in the Boynton Beach community of Canyon Lakes? That’s what the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wants to know. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Boy, 14, charged with killing man at birthday party

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 14-year-old boy is facing murder charges as an adult as prosecutors say he stabbed a man at a birthday party for a 5 year old. Manuel Marcos Cardona, of Lake Worth Beach, is facing a second-degree murder charge following his arrest on Monday. The victim in the case is 19 years old.
LAKE WORTH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Fatal crash near 45th Street in Indian River County

A 25-year-old Vero Beach man died in a crash Wednesday near 45th Street in Indian River County. The Florida Highway Patrol told Sebastian Daily that the traffic accident occurred near the intersection of U.S. Highway 1 and 45th Street. Troopers say that a van, driven by a 63-year-old Vero Beach...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Woman dies in crash while driving herself to the hospital after she had been shot

A 20-year-old woman died in a car crash Sunday night while driving herself to the hospital after she had been shot, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Broward deputies responded to reports of gunshots about 3:10 a.m. Sunday near the 40th block of Northeast 23rd Street in Pompano Beach. Shortly after that, Anaysha Donjoie, 20, of Lauderhill called 911 to say she was driving to Broward ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Casting Call Press Release – Florida’s Treasure Coast

Florida’s Treasure Coast Tourism Offices Announce Open Casting Call for Podcast Host. The tourism offices of Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin Counties announce the launch of an open casting call to find contestants to host their “Don’t Come Here: Stories of the Treasure Coast” podcast and video series that launched in 2021. The podcast completed its first season releasing 14 episodes and garnering over 2,100 downloads, over 3,000 views on YouTube and growing. With its second season on the horizon, the offices are looking for the next great podcast host to star in the series.
FLORIDA STATE

