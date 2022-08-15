Read full article on original website
Mysterious Letter Leaves Florida Family Violently Coughing
'She opened it up and started feeling sick.'
police1.com
Deputies recall saving man seconds before fishing boat burst into flames
PORT SALERNO, Fla. — Two deputies are speaking out after rescuing an unconscious man seconds before his fishing boat burst into flames over the weekend. Deputies Buddy Sprott and Daniel Hill spotted the boat, named “Fish Story,” while they were training in the area, WPTV reported. According to Hill, the fire was becoming larger and “getting extremely hot.”
cw34.com
Former Vero Beach mayor hit by distracted driver
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The former mayor of Vero Beach was injured after a truck hit her on Monday morning. The Vero Beach Police Department says Laura Moss, 69, was leaving Chelsea's Gourmet, a restaurant off of Cardinal Drive, when a distracted driver turned into her. Officers say...
cw34.com
Murder suspect from Iowa found dead in North Palm Beach
NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A death investigation in North Palm Beach is tied to a murder in Iowa. On Monday, police in North Palm Beach called the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office to do a welfare check at a home on Midway Beach Road. Deputies entered the home and found a woman dead. She has been identified as 74-year-old Christine A. Briegel.
WPBF News 25
Suspect arrested for impersonating an Indian River County officer; victims sought
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities need the public's help locating victims who have been approached by a suspect who impersonated himself as a law enforcement officer. Eric Irizarry, of Vero Beach, made the Indian River County Sheriff's Office aware that he pulled over vehicles. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage...
cw34.com
'I don't let nobody touch me like that': A punch in the face for a hand on the shoulder
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A young man got a bit of a lesson before he was ever arrested, over the weekend. A lot of his arrest report is blacked out but a deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's office wrote about getting to the scene at about 3:45 a.m. on Sunday in an unincorporated part of the county.
850wftl.com
Handyman who killed a woman and tried to hide her body in septic tank sentenced in court
(STUART, Florida)– Keoki Demich, 34, the handyman accused of killing a woman and hiding her body in her home’s septic tank in Jensen Beach earlier this year, pleaded guilty to murder. Demich was arrested in March by Martin County Sheriff’s deputies after they discovered the body of a...
CRISIS IN THE CANYONS: SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE TO BOYNTON HOME SICKENS
Fire Rescue. Arson Squad. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Who Sent What? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Did someone send something sickening to a family in the Boynton Beach community of Canyon Lakes? That’s what the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wants to know. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com
Yacht equipment salesman charged with defrauding over $100K from customers
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A yacht equipment salesman from Palm Beach Gardens is accused of defrauding his customers of over a $100,000, using COVID as an excuse for equipment delays. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 37-year-old Blake Hasson told customers of the Palm City Yachts on SE...
wqcs.org
Have You Been Stopped by This Man in This Car? - The IRC Sheriff's Office Wants to Know
Indian River County - Tuesday August 16, 2022: The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is asking for information from anyone that may have been stopped and approached by Eric Irizarry, who pretended to be a law enforcement officer. Irizarry has been detained on allegations of impersonating a law enforcement officer.
cw34.com
Boy, 14, charged with killing man at birthday party
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 14-year-old boy is facing murder charges as an adult as prosecutors say he stabbed a man at a birthday party for a 5 year old. Manuel Marcos Cardona, of Lake Worth Beach, is facing a second-degree murder charge following his arrest on Monday. The victim in the case is 19 years old.
sebastiandaily.com
Fatal crash near 45th Street in Indian River County
A 25-year-old Vero Beach man died in a crash Wednesday near 45th Street in Indian River County. The Florida Highway Patrol told Sebastian Daily that the traffic accident occurred near the intersection of U.S. Highway 1 and 45th Street. Troopers say that a van, driven by a 63-year-old Vero Beach...
Lockdown at Florida elementary school cause parents to panic
Police in Palm Beach County, Florida responded to the school on Monday afternoon and blocked off part of the campus with crime scene tape.
Woman dies in crash while driving herself to the hospital after she had been shot
A 20-year-old woman died in a car crash Sunday night while driving herself to the hospital after she had been shot, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Broward deputies responded to reports of gunshots about 3:10 a.m. Sunday near the 40th block of Northeast 23rd Street in Pompano Beach. Shortly after that, Anaysha Donjoie, 20, of Lauderhill called 911 to say she was driving to Broward ...
Hazmat, bomb squad investigate suspicious package in west Boynton Beach
Multiple Palm Beach County agencies on Tuesday are investigating a suspicious package in a west Boynton Beach community after the homeowners complained of feeling sick.
cw34.com
First gun gone, wrestling for the second gets 911 called, woman arrested again
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A fight between two grownups at a home apparently loaded with guns—and their toddler—ended with someone calling 911, and this wasn't the first time. A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wrote about seeing Shyenne Manners leaving the apartment in Royal Palm...
Lake Worth Beach may lift sleeping in public ban
The issue of affordable housing is taking center stage in Lake Worth Beach and it’s affecting the most vulnerable population in our community.
veronews.com
Casting Call Press Release – Florida’s Treasure Coast
Florida’s Treasure Coast Tourism Offices Announce Open Casting Call for Podcast Host. The tourism offices of Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin Counties announce the launch of an open casting call to find contestants to host their “Don’t Come Here: Stories of the Treasure Coast” podcast and video series that launched in 2021. The podcast completed its first season releasing 14 episodes and garnering over 2,100 downloads, over 3,000 views on YouTube and growing. With its second season on the horizon, the offices are looking for the next great podcast host to star in the series.
cw34.com
Fatal golf cart crash on Blue Heron Bridge; second driver missing
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Riviera Beach Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a golf cart, and they say the driver of the vehicle is missing. Police are looking for the driver of a black Mercedes that they say fled the scene. The crash happened...
veronews.com
IRC Commissioner Laura Moss remains hospitalized with concussion after being hit by truck
VERO BEACH — Indian River County Commissioner Laura Moss will remain hospitalized at least one more day after suffering a concussion from being hit by a pickup truck, police said. “I spoke to Moss (by phone) this morning,” Vero Beach police spokesperson Master Officer Darrell Rivers said. “She was...
