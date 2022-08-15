Read full article on original website
Lake Brownwood water update: Aug. 15
The following update on Lake Brownwood water conditions was proved Monday by Brown County Water Improvement District General Manager John Allen:. As of 9:30 am Monday August 15th, 2022 Lake Brownwood is at 6 feet and 3 tenths below spillway. We are still in Voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1 of...
Joseph Alberto Salas, age 29, formerly of Brady
Joseph Alberto Salas, age 29, of Dallas, and formerly of Brady, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 in San Angelo, Texas. Joseph was born April 20, 1993 in Brownwood, Texas to Mario Salas, Jr. and Amy Jo Torres. He grew up in Brady and was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Brady. He worked in construction. Joseph was very artistic and inventive. He enjoyed working with his hands, working on cars, fishing, being in the wilderness and cooking. He had a big heart and was very compassionate. He adored his kids and spending time with them.
Daniel Castillo, 54
Daniel Castillo, age 54, of Brady, Texas passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022 in Brady. Danny, as he was known to his family and friends, was born November 12, 1967 in Ft. Worth, Texas to Mauricio M. Castillo and Elodia (Prendez) Castillo. Danny grew up in Brady and loved to hang out with his family, friends and his dogs. He also liked to BBQ, take long walks and drives and go camping at the lake. He was a big fan of the Texas Rangers, Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Longhorns. Over the years he worked at LoadCraft, the San Angelo Solar Farms, the local sand plants and as an Electrician Apprentice. He attended the Gateway Church in Brady.
Brown County Sheriff’s Department Log
On Sunday, Aug. 7 at 3:23 p.m., Sgt Jayson Bastardo was dispatched to CR 436. This was in regard to loose livestock. The complainant advised three cows had come onto to her property. Upon arrival, contact was made with the complainant who advised the cows had been grazing between properties, due to damaged fence caused by past grass fires. Bastardo asked the complainant if she could pin the cows up while an owner could be located. On Aug. 1, the cows were Estrayed and transported to 1050 West Commerce, Brownwood Law Enforcement Center, and placed into the livestock pin. The cows will be held until an owner can be located. A report was taken.
Rain in the Forecast - Temperatures Not as Hot
After months and months of drought and scorching hot temperatures, it appears the weather is about to flip the switch to a much nicer pattern. Forecast models are now pointing to an extended period of wet weather over much of Texas. Coleman County will see a very slight chance for rain on Wednesday (17th), a 40-50% chance for rain and thunderstorms on Thursday (18th) thanks to a cold front, and slight 20% chances Friday through this weekend. Next week, we should see rain in the forecast every day, some days higher chances than others. The map shown is from the GFS model, total precipitation possible from this Thursday, August 18, through next Thursday, August 25 of 1 to 2 inches in the Coleman County area. It also appears high temperatures next week will tend to stay in the 80's, instead of 90's or hotter. The model paints a cooler and wetter than normal pattern all the way through the first of September. Let's hope it's right!
Early police arrest two on multiple charges
The Early Police Department posted the following information on Facebook Tuesday morning:. On Monday, Aug. 15 at approximately 4:20 p.m., Early officers stopped a vehicle in the 300 block of Lucas for traffic violations. When the officer approached the car, he could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. After questioning the driver, officers searched the vehicle and located over 4 ounces of marijuana, a felony amount in the State of Texas. Officers also located a 45-caliber handgun, reported stolen in Abilene along with drug paraphernalia and just under $3,000 cash. The driver, Richard Stanley of Early, was charged with Possession of Marijuana-Felony, Theft of a Firearm, Unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain financial responsibility and failure to signal turn.
No seatbelt results in another Big Country fatality
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For the second time in less than a week, a crash claimed the life of a Big Country driver not wearing a seatbelt. According to the crash report released by Texas DPS, Robin Detrick Morrison, 51 years old, was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 283 when she crashed 11 miles north […]
