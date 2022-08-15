ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Boston#Law Enforcement#Associated Press Newton#The Boston Globe
commonwealthmagazine.org

Boston seeks to join state pilot banning gas hookups in new construction

BOSTON MAYOR Michelle Wu said on Tuesday that she wants the city to join a state pilot program allowing 10 municipalities to ban fossil fuel infrastructure in most new construction, but she’s a bit late to the party. Boston’s participation fits with Wu’s broader climate change vision and would...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Commuter Rail train strikes and kills 70-year-old Ipswich man

Transit and State Police are still investigating the crash. A Commuter Rail train in Ipswich struck and killed an Ipswich man Tuesday morning, according to Ipswich police. Police said they received a report around 9 a.m. that a pedestrian had been struck by a train on MBTA property off Linebook Road.
IPSWICH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

BREAKING NEWS: Child rescued from pool in Abington

ABINGTON, Mass. — A child was rescued after falling into a pool in Abington, Monday. The incident took place on Plymouth Street, according to Abington Fire Officials, who say they received a call that an approximately 2-year-old child was pulled from a pool. An Abington fire dispatcher helped instruct a family member on how to perform CPR on the child, according to Abington Deputy Fire Chief Jack Glynn.
ABINGTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

TSA agents find pen gun inside passenger’s luggage at Logan Airport

BOSTON — A covert pen gun was found inside a passenger’s luggage at Logan Airport on Saturday. A spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration said the unloaded .22-caliber gun was inside the luggage of a passenger traveling to Oregon. The item was discovered around 1:30 p.m. Saturdya during a routine screening of carry-on luggage.
Caught in Southie

Southie 311 Report – “Let’s Go Brandon”on digital construction sign

Getting the residents of South Boston all riled up. Several 311 reports were filed due to a sign at the corner of O and Second that displayed the message, “Let’s Go Brandon.” We’re not exactly sure what the motivation was behind the excavating/paving contractor posting the message – other than getting the neighbors nuts – but they were contacted and told to delete it.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Seeking diversity and more hands, Mass. contractors recruit teachers to help guide students to construction jobs

Bill Aalerud says he is part of the problem. “I’m exactly what we're trying to change,” said the 65-year-old vice president of the North Reading construction firm Columbia. “I'm your typical white guy who helps run these [construction] organizations — and you look at each and every one of them, we're all the same. So we need to change this.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Police log: Crash, then OUI charge; the case of the missing Lululemon fanny pack; $17,750 earrings, Chanel bag, hard drive all gone

The Wellesley, Mass., police log for the period of July 28-Aug. 5, 2022:. On July 28, 2022 at 7:45 a.m. Officer Cunningham took a male party into custody for a section 35 order that had been issued by the Dedham District Court. The male party was transported from the Essex County Sheriff’s Office and transported to Dedham District Court.
WELLESLEY, MA
nhbr.com

Daughter sues Salem nursing home over parents’ Covid deaths

The daughter of an elderly couple who died of Covid has filed a wrongful death suit against a Salem assisted living facility, but on Monday the facility claimed it was immune from suits because of a federal law designed to protect front line workers in an emergency. The facility’s legal...
SALEM, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy