25 Investigates: Dorchester teen accused of attacking principal appears on upgraded charges
BOSTON — Family members of Boston Public School Principal Patricia Lampron attended the arraignment of the teen accused of attacking her last November. Lampron’s daughter and sister were among those seated behind the prosecution. As 25 Investigates first reported, 17-year-old Laurette LeRouge of Dorchester has been indicted as...
WCVB
Teen girl charged in attack that left principal of Massachusetts school unconscious
BOSTON — A teenage girl accused of attacking her principal and knocking her unconscious at a Boston school was arraigned in court Wednesday. Principal Patricia Lampron was knocked unconscious on Nov. 3 during dismissal at the Upper Campus of the Dr. William W. Henderson K-12 Inclusion School. The girl,...
What 3 Democrats running for lieutenant governor said about the MBTA, licenses for undocumented immigrants, and bringing back happy hour
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, state Sen. Eric Lesser, and state Rep. Tami Gouveia met on the debate stage Tuesday. The Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor on Tuesday offered up how they would change up the MBTA as the agency faces a safety probe from Federal regulators. Primary contenders Salem Mayor...
Local TSA union president sentenced to three years of probation for fraud scheme
Marie LeClair, the president of a Massachusetts transportation security association union, was sentenced in federal court to three years of probation with six months of home confinement for defrauding her own union by misappropriating $29,050 in funds, U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins stated. LeClair was also ordered to pay restitution and...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Boston seeks to join state pilot banning gas hookups in new construction
BOSTON MAYOR Michelle Wu said on Tuesday that she wants the city to join a state pilot program allowing 10 municipalities to ban fossil fuel infrastructure in most new construction, but she’s a bit late to the party. Boston’s participation fits with Wu’s broader climate change vision and would...
Boston Globe
Former Suffolk assistant district attorney indicted on rape charge in New York
Adam Foss was accused in 2020 of sexually harassing young women in Boston. A former Suffolk assistant district attorney who was previously accused of sexually harassing young women in Boston has been indicted in New York on charges that he raped a sleeping woman in 2017, officials said. Adam Foss,...
25 Investigates: Charges upgraded in attack on Boston principal
BOSTON — 25 Investigates has learned a Suffolk County grand jury has indicted 16-year-old Laurette LeRouge as a “youthful offender” for the beating of a Boston Public Schools principal in November. Prosecutors can seek a “youthful offender” indictment when a teen has been previously committed to the...
Multiple bear sightings reported in North Shore town Wednesday morning
DANVERS, Mass. — Multiple bear sightings in the area of Kirkbride Drive and Maple Street in Danvers were reported Wednesday morning. Danvers Police remind residents in a tweet to “secure any sources of food and to supervise samll children and pets.”. Black bears are becoming increasingly common in...
Commuter Rail train strikes and kills 70-year-old Ipswich man
Transit and State Police are still investigating the crash. A Commuter Rail train in Ipswich struck and killed an Ipswich man Tuesday morning, according to Ipswich police. Police said they received a report around 9 a.m. that a pedestrian had been struck by a train on MBTA property off Linebook Road.
WCVB
Driver punched as dozens of juveniles on bikes surround his car in Boston's South End
BOSTON — A man is speaking out after he said he was sucker-punched by one of a large group of juveniles on bicycles while he was driving in Boston's South End Tuesday afternoon. Boston police said they have received reports of the assault, which happened at about 3:40 p.m....
Driver charged with OUI in crash that killed 18-year-old motorcyclist on Cape Cod
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — An Ipswich man has been charged with drunk driving and leaving the scene of a crash that killed a young motorcyclist on Cape Cod. Richard Collins, 71, was arrested in Osterville shortly after the crash, which happened around 11:53 a.m. Tuesday at Falmouth Road and Rt. 28 in Marstons Mills.
BREAKING NEWS: Child rescued from pool in Abington
ABINGTON, Mass. — A child was rescued after falling into a pool in Abington, Monday. The incident took place on Plymouth Street, according to Abington Fire Officials, who say they received a call that an approximately 2-year-old child was pulled from a pool. An Abington fire dispatcher helped instruct a family member on how to perform CPR on the child, according to Abington Deputy Fire Chief Jack Glynn.
TSA agents find pen gun inside passenger’s luggage at Logan Airport
BOSTON — A covert pen gun was found inside a passenger’s luggage at Logan Airport on Saturday. A spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration said the unloaded .22-caliber gun was inside the luggage of a passenger traveling to Oregon. The item was discovered around 1:30 p.m. Saturdya during a routine screening of carry-on luggage.
Southie 311 Report – “Let’s Go Brandon”on digital construction sign
Getting the residents of South Boston all riled up. Several 311 reports were filed due to a sign at the corner of O and Second that displayed the message, “Let’s Go Brandon.” We’re not exactly sure what the motivation was behind the excavating/paving contractor posting the message – other than getting the neighbors nuts – but they were contacted and told to delete it.
Ready for gridlock? New map shows roads that will see severe congestion during Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — If you live in or around Boston, be prepared to contend with gridlock traffic throughout the duration of the Orange Line shutdown, transportation officials have warned. State officials shared a simple message with the public on Monday: don’t hop in your car to avoid shuttle buses and...
The Beagles are here! Beagles rescued from research facility arrive at Mass. shelter
GROVELAND, Mass. — A Massachusetts animal shelter is partaking in the rescue efforts of nearly 4,000 Beagles from Virginia after being saved from the Envigo mass-breeding facility. Five of the beagle puppies, Barkley, Ridgley, Easton, Laurel, and Cloverly, arrived at Sweet Paws Rescue in Groveland, MA on Tuesday, according...
mspnews.org
CAR DOOR OPENED INTO THE SIDE OF A PICKUP TRUCK LEADS TO MELEE WITH MULTIPLE PEOPLE STABBED AND FIVE ARRESTED
Last night, August 14, shortly before 8 p.m. Troopers from the Medford Barracks responded to a call of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in Winchester, off of Mystic Valley Parkway. The fight began after an argument between a group of young...
wgbh.org
Seeking diversity and more hands, Mass. contractors recruit teachers to help guide students to construction jobs
Bill Aalerud says he is part of the problem. “I’m exactly what we're trying to change,” said the 65-year-old vice president of the North Reading construction firm Columbia. “I'm your typical white guy who helps run these [construction] organizations — and you look at each and every one of them, we're all the same. So we need to change this.”
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley Police log: Crash, then OUI charge; the case of the missing Lululemon fanny pack; $17,750 earrings, Chanel bag, hard drive all gone
The Wellesley, Mass., police log for the period of July 28-Aug. 5, 2022:. On July 28, 2022 at 7:45 a.m. Officer Cunningham took a male party into custody for a section 35 order that had been issued by the Dedham District Court. The male party was transported from the Essex County Sheriff’s Office and transported to Dedham District Court.
nhbr.com
Daughter sues Salem nursing home over parents’ Covid deaths
The daughter of an elderly couple who died of Covid has filed a wrongful death suit against a Salem assisted living facility, but on Monday the facility claimed it was immune from suits because of a federal law designed to protect front line workers in an emergency. The facility’s legal...
